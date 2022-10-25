ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roxboro, NC

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Woman killed in Durham shooting: police

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was shot and killed in Durham early Thursday, according to police. The shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Roxboro Street. Police said when they got to the scene, they found the victim. She was pronounced dead by EMS...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Woman killed in shooting near Hillside Park in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Police are investigating after a woman was killed Thursday in Durham. Around 1:45 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of South Roxboro Street, near Hillside Park. At the scene, officers found a woman who was unresponsive. She...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Murder arrest warrant issued to Roxboro man in prison

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An arrest warrant in a murder investigation has been issued for a man who is currently incarcerated. The warrant is for 20-year-old Tycoy Dayshon Pettiford who police say shot Tyree Jones on Oct. 4. Police responded to a call about a shooting just before 11...
ROXBORO, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro police standoff ends into a peaceful arrest

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said it has peacefully resolved a confrontation with a suspect who fired shots in a neighborhood. Officers said they responded to a shooting on Rotherwood Road between Acorn Road and Bristol Road, around 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said the suspect locked themselves inside...
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Roxboro police: Man dead after shooting, apparent argument

ROXBORO, N.C. — A Roxboro man died of a gunshot wound after an apparent argument, Roxboro police said. Police arrived to find Tyrone Reed, 40, dead from a gunshot wound on Pointer Street near Brater Street. “Continued acts of violence are stealing loved ones from our community,” Roxboro Police...
ROXBORO, NC
WBTW News13

‘Well over 1,000’ people were at North Carolina block party that turned violent, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro officers responding to a block party on Tuesday expected to find about 10 people. Instead, they found more than 1,000 interim Greensboro Police Chief Teresa Biffle said. Biffle referenced the incident on Wednesday during a news conference about a separate shooting at an apartment complex on Circle Drive. That shooting […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WITN

Gov. Cooper offers $25,000 reward for Halifax County murders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper is offering a $25,000 reward for information in connection to two Halifax County murders. According to a press release from the governor’s office, the Weldon Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of Chestnut Street in Weldon on April 6, 2021. Officers found 41-year-old Levita Romane Webb and 52-year-old Dexter O’Neal Miles dead from gunshot wounds.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Aldi thief: Wendell man convicted by jury for string of armed robberies

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A 43-year-old man from Wendell has been convicted for a series of armed robberies throughout the state. What connected the robberies was a common target: Aldi supermarkets. Lionel Robinson, 43, was convicted by a federal jury on Thursday for the robberies which the Department of...
WENDELL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy