FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Photo exhibit captures spirit of Durham’s West EndThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Durham City Council discusses future of Fayetteville Street CorridorThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Durham workers speak out about workers’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Woman killed in Durham shooting: police
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was shot and killed in Durham early Thursday, according to police. The shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Roxboro Street. Police said when they got to the scene, they found the victim. She was pronounced dead by EMS...
Man shot in Durham, police investigating broad daylight shooting, officers say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they’re investigating after a man was shot in broad daylight on Thursday afternoon. Shortly after 3:20 p.m., officers said they were called to the 500 block of Liberty St. in reference to a shooting. When they got to the scene, they...
Woman killed in shooting near Hillside Park in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Police are investigating after a woman was killed Thursday in Durham. Around 1:45 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of South Roxboro Street, near Hillside Park. At the scene, officers found a woman who was unresponsive. She...
Woman charged with murder in connection to Roxboro shooting
A woman has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting, according to police.
Murder arrest warrant issued to Roxboro man in prison
ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An arrest warrant in a murder investigation has been issued for a man who is currently incarcerated. The warrant is for 20-year-old Tycoy Dayshon Pettiford who police say shot Tyree Jones on Oct. 4. Police responded to a call about a shooting just before 11...
15-year-old identified as 2nd victim in deadly shooting at Greensboro block party
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We now know the name of a 15-year-old boy who was killed in a deadly shooting at a Greensboro block party Tuesday night. The victim, Ronaldlee Snipes, was one of two killed that night, according to a Thursday news release from Greensboro police. Kaneycha Turner, a 19-year-old North Carolina A&T State University […]
Greensboro police standoff ends into a peaceful arrest
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said it has peacefully resolved a confrontation with a suspect who fired shots in a neighborhood. Officers said they responded to a shooting on Rotherwood Road between Acorn Road and Bristol Road, around 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said the suspect locked themselves inside...
Durham police investigating after man found shot
According to police, the shooting happened in the 500 block of Liberty Street.
Video appears to show barricade suspect surrendering to Greensboro police
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro neighborhood road reopened after an hours-long barricade situation Wednesday night. Police said the whole thing ended peacefully. Still, many neighbors had to evacuate the area, hoping the danger didn't escalate. Police said shots were fired on Rotherwood Road between Acord Road and Bristol Road.
Person barricaded in Greensboro home arrested after gunfire reported on Rotherwood Road, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police closed Rotherwood Road between Acorn Road and Bristol Road on Wednesday night during an investigation into a shots fired call, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. Police were told about a person was firing a gun around 5 p.m., and the roads were reopened around 9 p.m. […]
Juveniles jumped man legally carrying gun at Food Lion, stole firearm, Zebulon police say
ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man had his handgun stolen off of himself after he was jumped in a Zebulon Food Lion parking lot, police said Wednesday night. Police said “someone punched the man in the back and took a handgun, that he was legally carrying in a holster, off of his hip” shortly after 2 p.m. when he and a woman were walking out of the Food Lion.
Roxboro police: Man dead after shooting, apparent argument
ROXBORO, N.C. — A Roxboro man died of a gunshot wound after an apparent argument, Roxboro police said. Police arrived to find Tyrone Reed, 40, dead from a gunshot wound on Pointer Street near Brater Street. “Continued acts of violence are stealing loved ones from our community,” Roxboro Police...
‘Well over 1,000’ people were at North Carolina block party that turned violent, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro officers responding to a block party on Tuesday expected to find about 10 people. Instead, they found more than 1,000 interim Greensboro Police Chief Teresa Biffle said. Biffle referenced the incident on Wednesday during a news conference about a separate shooting at an apartment complex on Circle Drive. That shooting […]
Gov. Cooper offers $25,000 reward for Halifax County murders
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper is offering a $25,000 reward for information in connection to two Halifax County murders. According to a press release from the governor’s office, the Weldon Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of Chestnut Street in Weldon on April 6, 2021. Officers found 41-year-old Levita Romane Webb and 52-year-old Dexter O’Neal Miles dead from gunshot wounds.
20-year-old clerk charged after selling alcohol to driver who later crashed in Johnston County
MIDDLESEX, N.C. — A 20-year-old store clerk has been charged after authorities say they sold alcohol to another 20-year-old who crashed their vehicle and suffered serious injuries. Nashwan Abdulraqeb Ali, 20, from Clayton, was charged with selling alcoholic beverages to a person less than 21 years of age. According...
Aldi thief: Wendell man convicted by jury for string of armed robberies
WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A 43-year-old man from Wendell has been convicted for a series of armed robberies throughout the state. What connected the robberies was a common target: Aldi supermarkets. Lionel Robinson, 43, was convicted by a federal jury on Thursday for the robberies which the Department of...
Police: Man facing charges in deadly Raleigh crash
Raleigh police say one man is in custody after a crash killed a man walking on the side of a street and seriously injured someone else.
Tire deflation devices deployed to stop I-40/85 west of Hillsborough chase that ends in crash
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three out of four lanes were closed down on Interstate 40/85 west of Hillsborough on Thursday afternoon after North Carolina State Highway Patrol initiated a trooper chase and deployed tire deflation devices. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation website, the lanes had closed...
Man left with serious injuries after shooting at Raleigh apartment complex
Police say the shooting took place at The Village at Washington Terrace apartments on June Lane.
'Our community needs healing': Argument turns deadly, man dies after being shot: Roxboro Police
Police identified man killed as Tyrone Reed.
