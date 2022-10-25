Four juveniles arrested after shootout in stolen car in Renton

A shootout between the occupants of two cars ended in a crash and several arrests in Renton on Tuesday, according to the Renton Police Department.

At about 12:56 p.m. on Oct. 25, officers were on the scene of a car collision at Southport and Logan Avenue.

According to police, a conflict started in a Renton apartment complex between four juveniles in a stolen Kia and a second vehicle.

The occupants of the Kia shot at the second vehicle because they were being chased.

When the Kia attempted to flee the scene, it crashed into an unsuspecting driver.

The juveniles ran from the scene, but all were eventually located and arrested after a brief foot pursuit.

