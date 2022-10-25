Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Virginia next monthKristen WaltersSuffolk, VA
Suicide or Murder? What Really Happened to 12-year-old Sean Daugherty?NikYorktown, VA
New Jersey woman charged with killing Virginia Beach man in March
A New Jersey woman now faces a murder charge in connection with the death of a Virginia Beach man earlier this year.
Three-year-old 'grazed' by bullet in Chesapeake, police investigate
Chesapeake Police are investigating after they said a child was grazed by a bullet Sunday afternoon.
Two teenagers shot in Chesapeake, police investigate
Two high school age juvenile males were struck by the gunfire, police say. The gold SUV suspect vehicle then fled the area.
Autopsy: 2-year-old found dead in motel had deadly levels of this in her body
The mother of the 2-year-old that was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Virginia Beach has been charged with second-degree murder.
Exclusive: Norfolk man convicted of killing 2-year-old girl maintains innocence, calls death a horrible accident
NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk man convicted of killing a 2-year-old girl is maintaining his innocence. A judge planned on sentencing John Hardee on Friday for the death of Harley Williams in 2018. But that's now pushed back because Hardee wanted a new lawyer. Hardee spoke with 13News Now...
PPD investigating Randolph Street homicide
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department said it was investigating Sunday after a homicide early in the morning. It happened near the 900 block of Randolph Street just before 5:30 a.m. The department said the victim was an adult woman. No suspect information was released, and the investigation...
Sheriff's deputies in Newport News prevent distraught man from harming himself
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man who may have been distraught after being sentenced on drug charges was prevented from possibly harming himself thanks to the quick action of two Newport News Sheriff's Office deputies. According to a spokesperson, this incident unfolded Friday morning on the third floor of...
Police: Woman killed Sunday morning in Portsmouth
Portsmouth Police said officers are investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning. Police said it happened just after 5:20 a.m. in the 900 block of Randolph St.
Elizabeth City man served warrant for death by distribution in connection with Manteo overdose death
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported that an Elizabeth City man was served with a warrant in connection with an overdose death in Manteo earlier this year. According to a DCSO press release, on October 20, 2022, the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant for arrest on Adrian Andre Humphrey, 38, of Elizabeth City, for felony death by distribution.
Jury acquits Norfolk police officer who shot man to death
Hoyt faced charges for the death of Kelvin White, whom he shot to death while off-duty in January 2020. Neither side of the courtroom disputes that Hoyt killed White.
Man arrested following armed robbery on Lynnhaven Parkway in Virginia Beach
According to police, officers responded to the call around 9:30 p.m. to a business in the 700 block of Lynnhaven Parkway.
Mother now faces murder charge in 2-year-old’s death in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The mother of a 2-year-old girl found dead back in August at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront has now been charged with murder. The Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office had requested the upgraded second-degree murder charge for Leandra Andrade after the medical examiner recently classified her daughter’s death as a homicide. The exact cause of death has not been shared at this time.
Body cam video shows arrest after deadly shooting of Chesapeake delivery driver
News 3 obtained new video of a shooting incident that left a 30-year-old pizza delivery driver dead after she was held at gunpoint in Chesapeake in 2019.
1 of 3 suspects found guilty of shooting, killing Chesapeake delivery driver
A guilty verdict has been handed down in the 2019 murder of a pizza delivery driver in Chesapeake. Stephanie Brainerd, 29, was shot and killed at the Marina Point Apartment Complex.
Norfolk man acquitted in deadly domestic shooting on Kingsway Road
After approximately two hours of deliberations, a jury found 37-year-old Julius Allen Herring not guilty of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
UPDATE: Missing Virginia Beach woman located
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — UPDATE: Virginia Beach Police posted a Tweet Sunday afternoon reporting that Ms. Valiente had been located:. Police didn't provide any details regarding where she was found. ___________________________________________. Police in Virginia Beach are asking for the public's help to locate a woman who's been missing for...
Owners of Legacy Lounge get surveillance video from August quadruple shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — On Thursday, Warren Salvodon and Alex Stokes walked into Norfolk Circuit Court hoping for a favorable judge's ruling and walked out with a key element in their fight to re-open their still-shuttered Legacy Restaurant & Lounge. A judge ordered the Norfolk Police Department to give Legacy's...
Police investigating fatal hit and run crash in Hampton
Hampton Police investigating Thursday night fatal hit and run crash near Oakcrest Drive and E. Pembroke Ave.
SECEP student taken into custody for bringing a weapon to campus
Southeastern Cooperative Educational Program Suffolk Center student taken into custody for having a weapon on campus
Man dies after hit-and-run crash in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating after a man was hit by a car and killed on Thursday night. According to a news release, the crash happened shortly before 11:20 p.m. in the area of Oakcrest Drive and E. Pembroke Avenue. When officers arrived, they found...
