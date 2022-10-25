ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

13News Now

PPD investigating Randolph Street homicide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department said it was investigating Sunday after a homicide early in the morning. It happened near the 900 block of Randolph Street just before 5:30 a.m. The department said the victim was an adult woman. No suspect information was released, and the investigation...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Elizabeth City man served warrant for death by distribution in connection with Manteo overdose death

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported that an Elizabeth City man was served with a warrant in connection with an overdose death in Manteo earlier this year. According to a DCSO press release, on October 20, 2022, the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant for arrest on Adrian Andre Humphrey, 38, of Elizabeth City, for felony death by distribution.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WAVY News 10

Mother now faces murder charge in 2-year-old’s death in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The mother of a 2-year-old girl found dead back in August at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront has now been charged with murder. The Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office had requested the upgraded second-degree murder charge for Leandra Andrade after the medical examiner recently classified her daughter’s death as a homicide. The exact cause of death has not been shared at this time.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

UPDATE: Missing Virginia Beach woman located

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — UPDATE: Virginia Beach Police posted a Tweet Sunday afternoon reporting that Ms. Valiente had been located:. Police didn't provide any details regarding where she was found. ___________________________________________. Police in Virginia Beach are asking for the public's help to locate a woman who's been missing for...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Man dies after hit-and-run crash in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating after a man was hit by a car and killed on Thursday night. According to a news release, the crash happened shortly before 11:20 p.m. in the area of Oakcrest Drive and E. Pembroke Avenue. When officers arrived, they found...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Norfolk, VA
Norfolk local news

