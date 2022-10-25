FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakotans will cast their vote on two initiated measures during the general election on Tuesday, November 8. Measure 1 would add a new article to the North Dakota Constitution regarding gubernatorial and legislative term limits and Measure 2 would create a new chapter of the North Dakota Century Code legalizing the production, processing and sale of cannabis, and the possession and use of various forms of cannabis by anyone 21 years of age or older.

