Potentially toxic North Dakota horse feed withdrawn from distribution
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring has issued a withdraw from distribution order to Feed Mix of Harvey for their All Around Horse Pellet 14, with lot code 081022. The All Around Horse Pellet 14 is being withdrawn from distribution based on the presence of monensin...
North Dakota AG: Poll workers can’t demand citizenship proof
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Some poll workers in North Dakota who created confusion and frustration during the spring primary by allegedly demanding proof of United States citizenship particularly from immigrants and people of color had no power to do that, the state attorney general said in an opinion that has drawn mixed reviews.
Over $2.3 million going to ND schools to transform school bus fleets
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Biden-Harris Administration announced $2,370,000 from the EPA’s Clean School Bus Program will be going to North Dakota School Districts. This will go to the districts serving the communities of Enderlin, Glen Ullin, and Mapleton. They say the grants will help school districts...
No voter fraud in North Dakota, Auditor’s office finds
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Voter fraud is almost certainly a non-issue in North Dakota, according to the State Auditor’s office. They just released a review of the state’s election system, in which auditors determined it’s “exceptionally” unlikely the results of an election in North Dakota could be fraudulently influenced.
North Dakota Ballot Measure 2: Legalizing Marijuana
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakotans will cast their vote on two initiated measures during the general election on Tuesday, November 8. Measure 1 would add a new article to the North Dakota Constitution regarding gubernatorial and legislative term limits and Measure 2 would create a new chapter of the North Dakota Century Code legalizing the production, processing and sale of cannabis, and the possession and use of various forms of cannabis by anyone 21 years of age or older.
North Dakota Ballot Measure 1: Term Limits
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakotans will cast their vote on two initiated measures during the general election on Tuesday, November 8. Measure 1 would add a new article to the North Dakota Constitution regarding gubernatorial and legislative term limits and Measure 2 would create a new chapter of the North Dakota Century Code legalizing the production, processing and sale of cannabis, and the possession and use of various forms of cannabis by anyone 21 years of age or older.
Several more safety complaints roll in against Dollar General stores in the Red River Valley and beyond
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After our investigation Tuesday night, Valley News Live has been flooded with emails and phone calls from customers across the region and even the country. All are raising concerns about the safety conditions surrounding their local Dollar General stores. After a quick search on...
Stay safe behind the wheel with deer on the road
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Midwesterners aren’t amateurs when it comes to driving with deer on or near the road. However, North Dakota Game and Fish biologist, Doug Leier wants to remind drivers some safety precautions you can take while behind the wheel this season. “Safety officials will...
More than 51 pounds of drugs seized in ND enforcement effort
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several agencies participated in a weeklong enforcement effort focused on drug trafficking and other illegal activity in North Dakota. The North Dakota Highway Patrol, North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), and North Dakota State & Local Intelligence Center (SLIC) participated in a joint Border Strike Force enforcement in North Dakota on August 22-28.
