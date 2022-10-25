ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deer Park, WA

Related
inlander.com

The final leg of the north-south freeway is scheduled to be complete by the end of the decade. But as construction opens up old wounds in East Central, work is underway to avoid the damage done in decades past.

Lili Navarrete stood in a field of overgrown grass in Spokane's East Central neighborhood, looking west at a stretch of bare city blocks that line Interstate 90. Behind her, waist-high thickets of weeds unfurled over the sidewalk, steadily reclaiming the unused path. Navarrete pulled up a picture on her phone...
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

State leaders respond to city, county plan for homeless encampment

State leaders are responding to the city and county’s decision to declare a 440-person homeless encampment on state land an emergency, and setting a deadline to have it cleared. Eastern Washington administrator for the Washington State Department of Transportation, Mike Gribner, said Camp Hope, as it is known locally,...
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

A timeline of the North-South Freeway

1946 Spokane Traffic Survey mentions the feasibility of a north-south freeway route. 1951 Spokane Urban Highway Capacity Survey shows that traffic could support such a freeway. 1955 A preliminary "reconnaissance" report surveys potential routes. 1956 First plans of the $13 million north-south freeway unveiled, with the route heading up the...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane City Council approves Salvation Army as administrator for Trent, Cannon shelters

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council approved the Salvation Army as the new administrator for the homeless shelters on Trent Avenue and Cannon Street on Thursday. Removing the Guardians Foundation from the position came after they city launched investigations into embezzlement by employees of the organization. Those investigations have not finished, but the city said the change in operators was necessary due to other concerns, including inaccurate records and violations of the current contract.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

SR 24 blocked both directions near milepost 46

SPOKANE, Wash. – A rollover semi crash is blocking both lanes of SR 24 near milepost 46. Right now, first responders are on scene. Washington State Patrol is telling travelers to expect delays. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. FOX28...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘An embarrassment to the community’: County calls Camp Hope an emergency, state pushes back

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Commissioners plan to use tools from the COVID-19 pandemic to start clearing Camp Hope. The Spokane County Sheriff wants the county to declare an emergency proclamation at the site, and commissioners say they’re ready to use this new tool to bring an end to the state’s largest homeless camp. Conversations from a county courthouse conference...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
yaktrinews.com

Washington students may be leaving behind $50 million in federal aid

SPOKANE, Wash. — According to Governor Jay Inslee, students in Washington may be missing out on $50 million in federal aid by not filling out their FAFSA’s. The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) opened on October 1, and Washington state has the third-lowest FAFSA completion rate in the country.
WASHINGTON STATE
nwsportsmanmag.com

Washington Cougars Really, Really Don’t Like Wolves

At least four GPS-collared Washington wolves have been killed by cougars in the last nine years, a rate higher than seen in the Northern Rockies over a data set twice as long. And state managers say “it’s likely there are more cases that we don’t know about.”
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Missing person in Bonner County found

SANDPOINT, Idaho — A woman who was reported missing out of the Sandpoint area has been located. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office announced that 51-year-old Rima Maroney was found on Monday and thanked the public for its assistance. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Body found by the Spokane River near Peaceful Valley neighborhood

SPOKANE, Wash. — A body was found by the Spokane River near the Peaceful Valley neighborhood. The Spokane Police Department received a call around 4:00 PM Sunday afternoon near South A Street and West Riverside Avenue. SPD says their initial investigation appears that there were suspicious circumstances. SPD’s Major Crimes Unit is on the scene and will be set up...
SPOKANE, WA

