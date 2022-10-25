Read full article on original website
inlander.com
The final leg of the north-south freeway is scheduled to be complete by the end of the decade. But as construction opens up old wounds in East Central, work is underway to avoid the damage done in decades past.
Lili Navarrete stood in a field of overgrown grass in Spokane's East Central neighborhood, looking west at a stretch of bare city blocks that line Interstate 90. Behind her, waist-high thickets of weeds unfurled over the sidewalk, steadily reclaiming the unused path. Navarrete pulled up a picture on her phone...
spokanepublicradio.org
State leaders respond to city, county plan for homeless encampment
State leaders are responding to the city and county’s decision to declare a 440-person homeless encampment on state land an emergency, and setting a deadline to have it cleared. Eastern Washington administrator for the Washington State Department of Transportation, Mike Gribner, said Camp Hope, as it is known locally,...
inlander.com
A timeline of the North-South Freeway
1946 Spokane Traffic Survey mentions the feasibility of a north-south freeway route. 1951 Spokane Urban Highway Capacity Survey shows that traffic could support such a freeway. 1955 A preliminary "reconnaissance" report surveys potential routes. 1956 First plans of the $13 million north-south freeway unveiled, with the route heading up the...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane City Council approves Salvation Army as administrator for Trent, Cannon shelters
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council approved the Salvation Army as the new administrator for the homeless shelters on Trent Avenue and Cannon Street on Thursday. Removing the Guardians Foundation from the position came after they city launched investigations into embezzlement by employees of the organization. Those investigations have not finished, but the city said the change in operators was necessary due to other concerns, including inaccurate records and violations of the current contract.
Spokane County crews responding to fire at local construction company, employees evacuated
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Fire District #9 responded to a large fire at Lance Pounder Excavation on East Lincoln Road in North Spokane County. According to initial reports, the fire is out, but it is still an active scene. 32 fire personnel are currently assessing the damage. All...
KHQ Right Now
City Council approves payment in $4 million settlement with family of man killed by police
The Spokane City Council on Monday approved payment to the family of a man killed by police in 2019. The family had settled its lawsuit against the city for $4 million last month.
Spokane Valley redesigning Sullivan Road Interchange at Trent Avenue
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — If you are traveling in Spokane Valley, you might see some changes to your commute. Spokane Valley is redesigning the Sullivan Road interchange at Trent Avenue near SR 290. The project would replace the Sullivan Road bridge over Trent Avenue and the bridge next to it, which is over the BNSF Railroad track. Spokane Valley has...
FOX 28 Spokane
South Hill residents dealing with water damage after maintenance work at nearby water tower
SPOKANE, Wash. – A City of Spokane maintenance project at a water tower on the South Hill became much more than that for nearby residents last week. The water tower, called the Garden Park Reservoir, is located near the intersection of 37th Ave. and Lee St., close to Hamblen Park.
FOX 28 Spokane
SR 24 blocked both directions near milepost 46
SPOKANE, Wash. – A rollover semi crash is blocking both lanes of SR 24 near milepost 46. Right now, first responders are on scene. Washington State Patrol is telling travelers to expect delays. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. FOX28...
FOX 28 Spokane
‘They’re only giving us 90 days in the middle of winter:’ Small Rathdrum community facing eviction
RATHDRUM, Idaho. – In the rural and quiet town of Rathdrum, the Mountain View Home Community is facing possible eviction during the coldest months of the year. “It’s a hell of a way to enter winter,” Resident Roger Gee said. Gee has lived in the mobile home...
‘An embarrassment to the community’: County calls Camp Hope an emergency, state pushes back
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Commissioners plan to use tools from the COVID-19 pandemic to start clearing Camp Hope. The Spokane County Sheriff wants the county to declare an emergency proclamation at the site, and commissioners say they’re ready to use this new tool to bring an end to the state’s largest homeless camp. Conversations from a county courthouse conference...
inlander.com
We looked at Spokane sheriff candidates' disciplinary records. Neither is spotless.
The two men vying to be Spokane County's next sheriff have some things in common. They're both Republicans with more than two decades of experience in the sheriff's office, and each has been disciplined for misconduct. The following accounts come from documents obtained by an Inlander records request. WADE NELSON.
'We have a predator problem.' Wildlife group urges Washington to save the deer
(The Center Square) - The Northeast Washington Wildlife Group is concerned growing wolf and cougar populations in Northeastern Washington are decimating deer, elk and moose herds. “We have a predator problem, and it continues to get worse with each passing year,” said Dale Magart, secretary of the nonprofit group that...
yaktrinews.com
Washington students may be leaving behind $50 million in federal aid
SPOKANE, Wash. — According to Governor Jay Inslee, students in Washington may be missing out on $50 million in federal aid by not filling out their FAFSA’s. The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) opened on October 1, and Washington state has the third-lowest FAFSA completion rate in the country.
nwsportsmanmag.com
Washington Cougars Really, Really Don’t Like Wolves
At least four GPS-collared Washington wolves have been killed by cougars in the last nine years, a rate higher than seen in the Northern Rockies over a data set twice as long. And state managers say “it’s likely there are more cases that we don’t know about.”
Court documents detail arrest on Colville Reservation following deadly shooting in Keller
NESPELEM, Wash. — Court documents have revealed new details regarding the arrest of three suspects in connection with a deadly shooting in Keller, Washington that killed two people and injured a Colville Tribal Police sergeant. According to documents, on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, law enforcement responded to potential gunshots...
Missing person in Bonner County found
SANDPOINT, Idaho — A woman who was reported missing out of the Sandpoint area has been located. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office announced that 51-year-old Rima Maroney was found on Monday and thanked the public for its assistance. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
KHQ Right Now
Café Carambola burglary suspect arrested in CDA just hours after theft
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - A local business in downtown Coeur d’Alene is being credited with catching a burglary suspect. The burglary happened Monday evening at Café Carambola. The suspect reportedly got away with all the cash in the cash register, several art pieces from Mexico, and a cell phone.
Body found by the Spokane River near Peaceful Valley neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — A body was found by the Spokane River near the Peaceful Valley neighborhood. The Spokane Police Department received a call around 4:00 PM Sunday afternoon near South A Street and West Riverside Avenue. SPD says their initial investigation appears that there were suspicious circumstances. SPD’s Major Crimes Unit is on the scene and will be set up...
