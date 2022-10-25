SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council approved the Salvation Army as the new administrator for the homeless shelters on Trent Avenue and Cannon Street on Thursday. Removing the Guardians Foundation from the position came after they city launched investigations into embezzlement by employees of the organization. Those investigations have not finished, but the city said the change in operators was necessary due to other concerns, including inaccurate records and violations of the current contract.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 7 HOURS AGO