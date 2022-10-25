Read full article on original website
pureoldiesspencer.com
New Testimony in Estherville Murder Case Reveals Weapon Was Legally Obtained
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Testimony resumed this morning in the first-degree murder trial of CeJay Van Der Wilt. First to take the stand on day 3 of the trial was Mikah Van Otterloo a Special Agent with the Iowa Department of Alcohol and Firearms who noted the shotgun identified as the murder weapon in the case was legally purchased by Van Der Wilt about a month before it was used to kill 20-year-old David McDowell.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Testimony Begins in Estherville Murder Trial
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Testimony began Wednesday morning in the case of CeJay Van Der Wilt, one of two people accused of killing David McDowell in Estherville last October. Among those taking the stand to start the case was the individual that discovered McDowell’s body along a road in rural Emmet County noting he had not seen anything suspicious when coming in from nearby fields the night before.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Court Hears Post-Trial Motions in Allison Decker Murder Case
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– One of two people convicted in the December 2020 murder of a Lake Park woman was back in court on Wednesday to present a series of post-trial motions. Legal counsel for Allison Decker who was found guilty of first degree murder in May filed a...
Sioux County man arrested for allegedly threatening hospital
A Granville, Iowa man is behind bars this morning after threatening a local hospital.
kicdam.com
Three Arrests Made in Two Emmet County Traffic Stops
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Three people have been arrested following two separate traffic stops in Emmet County. The first stop was initiated in late September when an Emmet County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle east of Armstrong leading to 42-year-old David Schmidt of Jackson being arrested for driving with a suspended license as well as on outstanding warrant in Clay County.
more1049.com
Short Chase In Spencer Leads To Arrest on Drug Charges
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man is in custody on an active warrant following a short chase Wednesday evening. A Deputy with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop 45-year-old Thaddeus Currans on his bicycle a little after 9:30 but he failed to stop until reaching the 10 block of West 3rd Street.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Allison Decker Scheduled to Be Back in Court Wednesday
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The person convicted in the December 2020 killing of a Lake Park woman will be back in court on Wednesday. Allison Decker was found guilty of first degree murder back in May following a week long bench trial that included testimony from a number of individuals including co-defendant Justice Berntson who took the stand as part of plea deal that dropped his charge to attempted murder.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Storm Lake Man Arrested on Drug Offenses
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Storm Lake man is behind bars on drug charges after being identified as a wanted person by police early Thursday morning. The Storm Lake Police Department tells us an officer reportedly say 39-year-old Chuefue Xiong at a local laundromat around 3:30 knowing he was wanted in Franklin County for driving while barred.
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested as fugitive in Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—A 32-year-old Ringsted man was arrested about 12:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, in Rock Rapids on charges of fugitive from justice, violation of a no contact/protective order, operating a nonregistered vehicle, no valid driver’s license and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The arrest of...
nwestiowa.com
Harris man cited for yelling at neighbor
HARRIS—A 63-year-old Harris man was cited Sunday, Oct. 23, on a charge of disorderly conduct — loud raucous noise. The citing of Milton James Smith stemmed from a report of him yelling at his neighbor whenever the neighbor would go to the west side of his yard about 6:40 p.m. that day, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Police Arrest Two For Multiple Felonies After Saturday Night Incident
Sheldon, Iowa — A Marathon, Iowa woman and an Archer man face multiple felony charges after an incident in Sheldon Saturday night. According to papers filed with the Clerk of O’Brien County District Court, shortly before 10:00 Saturday night a Sheldon police officer attempted to pull over a 2013 GMC Envoy, which allegedly failed to stop and reportedly led police on a pursuit through southern Sheldon, where speeds reached 65-miles-per-hour at times. The chase lasted only about five minutes, according to Sheldon Police Chief Scott Burtch, and when the vehicle stopped, a passenger, identified as 22-year-old Walker Hollenbeck of Archer, allegedly baled from the vehicle.
KELOLAND TV
Suspects in meat theft ring accused of stealing from several local businesses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multi-state crime spree – involving millions of dollars in stolen meat – included stops in Sioux Falls, Sioux City and southwest Minnesota. Federal investigators used cell phone data and a tracking device to follow three Florida men with commercial drivers licenses.
977thebolt.com
Humboldt Police respond to possible IED
Humboldt, IA – On Monday, October 24 at approximately 2:05 p.m., members of Humboldt County Conservation found an item that appeared to be an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) located at the base of the natural gas main located near the intersection of 3rd Ave. S and Gotch Park Rd.
Sheriff: Car crash near Royal, IA, sends 4 to hospital with incapacitating injuries
Four people were taken to a hospital after a car crash caused possible severe injuries.
pureoldiesspencer.com
New VP of Nursing at Lakes Regional Healtcare
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — There’s a new Vice-President and Chief Nursing Officer at Lakes Regional Healthcare in Spirit Lake. CEO Jason Harrington says Bryan Wilson officially started on September 26th, and comes to the Dickinson County hospital from Mercy One North Iowa Medical Center where he served as the Air Med Program manager since 2019. He also previously served as Mercy One’s Chief Flight Nurse, and has coordinated emergency medical nursing services for the Department of Health and Human Services.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Drought Continues To Worsen In Local Area
Spencer, IA (KICD)– It appears the early predictions of worsening drought for the local area are going to come true according to information in the latest USDA Drought Monitor. The biggest change in Northwest Iowa is the growth of the D2 Severe Drought to now include Dickinson County in...
Car crash breaks utility pole, injures driver, Clay County Sheriff’s Office states
One person received possible incapacitating injuries after their vehicle hit a utility pole on Saturday.
kicdam.com
Storm Lake Teens Among Eight in Head-On Crash
Dension, IA (KICD)– Four Storm Lake teenagers are among eight injured in an early morning crash in Crawford County. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says a Honda Pilot driven by one of the teens was eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 30 shortly after two o’clock Monday morning leading to the collision with an other SUV driven by 50-year-old Cari Segebart of Defiance.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Day Two of Van Der Wilt Trial Brings Acquaintances to the Stand
Estherville, IA (KICD)– The first day of testimony in the trial of Cee Jay Van der Wilt for 1st Degree Murder closed with several acquaintances of Van der Wilt and victim David McDowell detailing the relationship between the two. The witnesses present the night of the murder, Brooklyn James, Madison Valen, Skyler Tindall and Brandon Clabaugh all detailed an altercation between them that was caught on video.
stormlakeradio.com
Interfaith Alliance of Iowa Staff Member Comments on School Staff Members Being Allowed to Carry Guns ; Cherokee and Spirit Lake Boards Have Voted in Favor
Though its campuses have not experienced serious gun violence to date, the Cherokee Community School Board recently became the second in Iowa to allow school staff members to carry guns on campus and in classrooms. Cherokee Superintendent Kimberly Lingenfelter said "no one wants guns in schools, but we want bad...
