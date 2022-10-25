Sheldon, Iowa — A Marathon, Iowa woman and an Archer man face multiple felony charges after an incident in Sheldon Saturday night. According to papers filed with the Clerk of O’Brien County District Court, shortly before 10:00 Saturday night a Sheldon police officer attempted to pull over a 2013 GMC Envoy, which allegedly failed to stop and reportedly led police on a pursuit through southern Sheldon, where speeds reached 65-miles-per-hour at times. The chase lasted only about five minutes, according to Sheldon Police Chief Scott Burtch, and when the vehicle stopped, a passenger, identified as 22-year-old Walker Hollenbeck of Archer, allegedly baled from the vehicle.

SHELDON, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO