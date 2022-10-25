Read full article on original website
Related
Connecticut renters who applied for rebate assistance will see checks soon
HARTFORD, Conn. — Nearly $24 million in state funds will be distributed to thousands of Connecticut's senior citizens and people with disabilities who need assistance in paying rent. The checks totaling $23.9 million will be distributed this week to those who applied to the Connecticut Renters' Rebate Program through...
Connecticut giving $23.9M in rent rebates to 45K people
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — About 45,000 renters in Connecticut will receive a collective $23.9 million this fall from a rent rebate program, according to an announcement Thursday from Gov. Ned Lamont. The renters will receive an average of $540 as part of the Connecticut Renters’ Rebate Program, which aims to help those who are elderly […]
Connecticut manufacturers say labor shortage is biggest challenge
Connecticut's manufacturers say a shortage of labor, combined with supply chain issues, inflation and high taxes, are hindering growth. The post Connecticut manufacturers say labor shortage is biggest challenge appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
wiltonbulletin.com
CT students restrained, secluded thousands of times causing dozens of injuries: ‘Something is not working’
One day last May, Beth was summoned to New Beginnings Family Academy in Bridgeport because Rose, a second-grader who has ADHD and is prone to outbursts, had spent the morning bolting from her classroom and climbing on furniture. Rose screamed, threw shoes and a phone and bit, hit and kicked...
One donor spent $2.2M underwriting ads attacking Ned Lamont
Businessman J. David Kelsey has contributed $2.2 million to the effort to unseat Gov. Ned Lamont, CT's first-term Democratic governor.
milfordmirror.com
Opinion: Anti-housing activists don’t have your interests at heart
Anti-homes opponents have been out in force in Connecticut’s op-ed pages doing their best to demonize 8-30g and affordable housing. But the false, hyperbolic rhetoric about new homes destroying towns masks a dynamic as old as politics itself — entrenched incumbents trying to divide the working and middle class against itself.
When Does Tick Season End in Connecticut?
If you are someone who enjoys spending time in the outdoors, you might be concerned about how long tick season is in Connecticut. Whether you’re hiking or getting a swim in at a lake – when you’re outside, ticks are a concern.
12 Funny and Interesting things People in Connecticut Say
People from Connecticut use some interesting phrases and terminology sometimes. When you come to Connecticut, be prepared for not only the interesting Connecticut accent, but for some terminology and phrases you may not be used to.
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | Limited Bear Hunting Season Long Overdue In Connecticut
While the rest of the world is focused on the congressional midterm and statewide elections that take place in two weeks, we in Connecticut were recently reminded that all too often it takes a tragedy to spur the government into taking action to protect human life. Such was the case after the Sandy Hook massacre. While tragedy has been averted, we may still have reached that point of action after a 250-pound black bear mauled a 10-year-old boy in the Litchfield County town of Morris and attempted to drag him off into the woods for lunch.
Lamont sends relief checks to thousands of working poor families
Gov. Ned Lamont's administration sent checks averaging $170 to thousands of CT families. The GOP called the move an election-year gimmick.
What does a Connecticut Accent Sound Like?
If you are planning a move or a vacation to Connecticut, you may be wondering what a Connecticut accent sounds like. I’m here to help you understand the nuances of this interesting and unique New England accent.
Connecticut receives 2nd payment from landmark $26 billion settlement with opioid distributors
Another $13.5 million is arriving in Connecticut from a landmark settlement with three major opioid distributors and a manufacturer.
Raising Cane’s plans to set up shop in Connecticut
ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — For a long time, the iconic chicken-based fast food chain, Raising Cane’s, was a luxury that mostly the southern states could enjoy. But to all of us in Connecticut who love a good, fried chicken sandwich, our time is here. Raising Cane’s has announced its plans to open a new restaurant […]
Experts weigh in on whether Connecticut is ready for the next Superstorm Sandy
Connecticut sustained $360 million in damage. Since then, the state has made major changes to prevent flooding.
NECN
$1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Conn.; Jackpot Grows to $800 Million
No one won the huge Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, but one ticket sold in Connecticut won $1 million and three tickets sold here won $50,000. The estimated jackpot for Saturday night is now $800 million. The cash value is $383.7 million. The winning numbers Wednesday night were 19, 36, 37,...
Are there any Wolves Left in Connecticut?
I’m sure you’ve seen it on social media – someone swearing they’ve just seen a wolf; refusing to believe it was anything else. So, you’ve taken to the internet to find out for sure if there are wolves in CT.
My New Favorite Calzone is Made in Torrington
Who makes the best pizza in Connecticut? Modern? Sally's? Domenic's & Vinnie's? Yeah, they all do, and everyone has their favorite. Who makes the best calzone? Up until yesterday my answer was Spartan Restaurant in Waterbury. I've eaten them all, every pizza from everywhere in Connecticut, and when I mention...
CT Residents Say They’re Frightened of Taxes, Their Roads and Politician’s Wigs
It's fright season, and everyone seems a little too focused on the fictional ghouls and goblins that scare us. I set out to find out what really terrifies people, polling the I-95 Morning Show listeners. The poll question read: "What Frightens You About the State of CT?" Below are some of the more interesting answers:
Bob Stefanowski calls to repeal parts of police accountability law
Bob Stefanowski invoked the Bristol police murders in a call to repeal parts of the law. Democrats say he is politicizing a tragedy.
Counterfeit Connecticut licenses seized in Kentucky
(WTNH) – Thousands of counterfeit driver’s licenses were seized by Customs and Border Protection officers in Kentucky on Wednesday. Louisville CBP officers detained two shipments that were arriving from Hong Kong. In the first shipment, officers found 2,857 counterfeit state driver’s licenses, and in the second box, there were 1,565 fake licenses. According to CBP, […]
Comments / 0