ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Connecticut giving $23.9M in rent rebates to 45K people

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — About 45,000 renters in Connecticut will receive a collective $23.9 million this fall from a rent rebate program, according to an announcement Thursday from Gov. Ned Lamont. The renters will receive an average of $540 as part of the Connecticut Renters’ Rebate Program, which aims to help those who are elderly […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
milfordmirror.com

Opinion: Anti-housing activists don’t have your interests at heart

Anti-homes opponents have been out in force in Connecticut’s op-ed pages doing their best to demonize 8-30g and affordable housing. But the false, hyperbolic rhetoric about new homes destroying towns masks a dynamic as old as politics itself — entrenched incumbents trying to divide the working and middle class against itself.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | Limited Bear Hunting Season Long Overdue In Connecticut

While the rest of the world is focused on the congressional midterm and statewide elections that take place in two weeks, we in Connecticut were recently reminded that all too often it takes a tragedy to spur the government into taking action to protect human life. Such was the case after the Sandy Hook massacre. While tragedy has been averted, we may still have reached that point of action after a 250-pound black bear mauled a 10-year-old boy in the Litchfield County town of Morris and attempted to drag him off into the woods for lunch.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Raising Cane’s plans to set up shop in Connecticut

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — For a long time, the iconic chicken-based fast food chain, Raising Cane’s, was a luxury that mostly the southern states could enjoy. But to all of us in Connecticut who love a good, fried chicken sandwich, our time is here. Raising Cane’s has announced its plans to open a new restaurant […]
ENFIELD, CT
i95 ROCK

My New Favorite Calzone is Made in Torrington

Who makes the best pizza in Connecticut? Modern? Sally's? Domenic's & Vinnie's? Yeah, they all do, and everyone has their favorite. Who makes the best calzone? Up until yesterday my answer was Spartan Restaurant in Waterbury. I've eaten them all, every pizza from everywhere in Connecticut, and when I mention...
TORRINGTON, CT
WTNH

Counterfeit Connecticut licenses seized in Kentucky

(WTNH) – Thousands of counterfeit driver’s licenses were seized by Customs and Border Protection officers in Kentucky on Wednesday. Louisville CBP officers detained two shipments that were arriving from Hong Kong. In the first shipment, officers found 2,857 counterfeit state driver’s licenses, and in the second box, there were 1,565 fake licenses. According to CBP, […]
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy