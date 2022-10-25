Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Head to Wales West RV Park Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Train for some Halloween funAna KimberSilverhill, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Man Claiming to be Police Assaults Loxley WomanAna KimberLoxley, AL
Alabama witness says UFO may have reset vehicle radio to Christian stationRoger MarshMobile, AL
The Blind Tiger slated to open early 2023 at the Fairhope PierAna KimberFairhope, AL
Related
Alabama lawmakers react to ‘racist’ comments made by Sen. Tuberville
U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville made a series of public comments at a recent Trump-sponsored rally in Nevada that some Alabama leaders are calling "racist" and "divisive."
Tuberville: ‘Reparation’ comment ‘had nothing to do with race ... crime has no color’
Sen. Tommy Tuberville on Tuesday said he won’t apologize for his remark claiming Democrats support “reparation” because the party is pro-crime, maintaining his comment “had nothing to do with race.”. “Crime has no color,” he said. “I’d apologize if I meant anything about race, but...
The most misspelled word in Alabama
In a word of acronyms – LOL, BRB, ASAP – correct spelling has too often become a thing of the past. And, apparently, there are some words that trip people up more than others and that differs from state to state. Word research site WordTips recently determined the...
WSFA
3-year-old takes on miniature form as Alabama State University drum major
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday was represent your favorite HBCU/ College Day at Eastern Shore Academy of Excellence in Fairhope. Three-year-old Kai had no question about who he wanted to represent. From the whistle down to the cape, Kai appeared to be an Alabama State University drum major in miniature...
WSFA
Probate judge makes donation to all 14 Alabama HBCUs
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bullock County Probate Judge James Tatum didn’t attend one of Alabama’s 14 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, but he’s showing his appreciation for them anyway. Alabama recently named October as HBCU Month, making it the first state in the nation to dedicate a...
Medical pot passed on, cemetery found, generation spat: Down in Alabama
I’ll report this on Generation X to get a profile in your head: We now go up to 57 years old, and Kurt Cobain hasn’t been the voice of our people for a long time. Now it’s probably The Rock or Adam Sandler or somebody. I’m not sure. Kim Kardashian? Jay Z?
WALA-TV FOX10
Renowned author and national ambassador visits Bay Minette Middle School
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Bay Minette Middle School students had a special guest stop by today. But he’s not just any guest-- he’s hailing from Washington, D.C.’s Library of Congress. Author and speaker Jason Reynolds brought a message of hope-- that every person has a story worth...
Week 10 high school football schedule for central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Week 10 has arrived, meaning, we have officially reached the final week of the high school football regular season. The AHSAA Game of the Week is in the 6A Region as Hueytown (6-3) will be on the road against Gardendale (7-2). The Auburn Tigers (8-1) will host Smiths Station (1-8). In […]
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin Shares The History & Importance Of The Magic City Classic
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin joins the show to discuss the history and importance of the Magic City Classic!
Comments / 0