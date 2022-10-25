Antonio Brown has spent a lot of time in recent weeks trolling Tom Brady, and he is now trying to raise some money by turning his former teammate into a punchline. Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen are reportedly going through a divorce that does not seem all that civil. Brown has not exactly been sympathetic toward Brady, who tried to help the wide receiver revive his NFL career on multiple occasions. When the news first surfaced that Brady and Gisele were having marital problems, Brown mocked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback by sharing a photo on social media that showed Gisele and Brown embracing after the Super Bowl three seasons ago.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO