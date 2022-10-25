Read full article on original website
Five-story senior housing structure sprouts up quickly in Santa Maria
In just two weeks time, construction has accelerated on the Santa Maria Studios project, with a five-story structure now standing that will soon be home to low-income seniors,
Plans announced for massive new rental-only Santa Maria housing development
Plans were announced Thursday to build "Blosser Ranch," a massive new rental-only housing development, located along Blosser Road, in between Battles Road and Stowell Road, diagonally across the street from the southwest end of the Santa Maria Fairpark. The post Plans announced for massive new rental-only Santa Maria housing development appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Local pet photographer turns shelter dogs into models to help them get adopted in Santa Barbara
Local photographer turns shelter dogs into models to help them get adopted in Santa Barbara
Santa Maria-Bonita School District employee honored for nearly four decades of service
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A special award drew a large crowd at Wednesday night's board meeting at the Santa Maria-Bonita School District. Theresa Sanchez, office manager at Ontiveros School for nearly four decades, received the district's special (and second) Key to the District honor. Board Vice President Veda Flores selected Sanchez for the award.
'State of the City' event addresses issues in Santa Maria, goals for 2023
Wednesday morning, Santa Maria city leaders and community members gathered for the annual "State of the City" presentation.
Noozhawk
Five-Story Senior Housing Project Rises Quickly in South Santa Maria
A five-story-high senior apartment complex has sprouted seemingly overnight in southeast Santa Maria. Construction continued Monday on the Santa Maria Studios, the first phase of a 160-unit project on the 2600 block of Santa Maria Way, near the intersection with Miller Street. The apartment building is taking shape after the...
kclu.org
Grass roots effort in Tri-Counties helping to get prescription glasses to kids in need in Cuba
It’s a busy afternoon at the Santa Barbara Eyeglass Factory’s Ventura store. Eyeglass Factory employee Daniel Govea puts of pile of glasses in cases on the store’s front counter, for pickup. These are very special glasses. "What we have here...we have a bunch of glass for children...
Ventura County Reporter
Ventura County Spooktacular: Eerie entertainment planned for 2022
Attention witches and warlocks, ghosts and goblins, ghouls, boys and spectres of all stripes — this is Halloween and if you want to do more than pass out candy on Oct. 31, there are many, many options just waiting to be haunted by kindred spirits. Scare up some fun this week with these spooktacular events. (Be sure to check out our Art+Culture and Music sections for other creepy encounters of the Halloween kind.)
Santa Barbara’s oldest retirement home celebrates 65th anniversary
Wood Glen Retirement Home: Santa Barbara's oldest retirement center celebrates 65th anniversary
Republican gubernatorial candidate holds campaign stop in Santa Maria
A Republican candidate for California Governor visited northern Santa Barbara County on Tuesday. State Senator Brian Dahle is on a campaign tour from Chico to San Diego.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office Faces ‘Existential Threat’ over Staffing Shortage
The perpetually left-footed dance between Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown and the county Board of Supervisors proceeded apace last Tuesday, October 18, over runaway overtime costs, an epidemic of departmental burnout, and ongoing recruiting shortfalls. Most of the supervisors delicately pushed, prodded, and all but tried to bribe Brown...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Unified School Board Approves Narcan in District
The Santa Barbara Unified school board unanimously approved Narcan in district schools Tuesday night, allowing the district to keep the life-saving opioid antagonist on hand and to train its employees how to administer the drug in the event of an emergency overdose. As the entire country faces a growing opioid...
Child advocates are sworn in as demand for volunteers grows in Santa Maria
Ten court-appointed special advocates were sworn in at Santa Maria Juvenile Court on Monday. They’re setting out to make sure that abused and neglected children have someone looking out for them.
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County supervisors approve plan to address sheriff’s overtime
A plan to reduce overtime costs incurred by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and enhance recruitment and retention of new employees was unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors after hearing a report on the issue from the County Executive Office. But not all supervisors were convinced the...
kclu.org
A Ventura County based non-profit needs more help packing lunches to give to those in need
180 slices of bread are being laid out and filled with ham and cheese, and made into sandwiches, as part of 90 sack lunches being put together by volunteers. Yara Raymond, one of the volunteers, told KCLU that the lunches are very much needed in the community. "We all felt...
Santa Barbara Independent
As Numbers Drop, Advocates Push for End of ICE Pickups at Santa Barbara Jail
During the latest TRUTH Act forum at the County Board of Supervisors last week, Sheriff Bill Brown reported that the number of undocumented individuals released from Santa Barbara County Jail and picked up by ICE for deportation dropped from 12 in 2020 to six last year. But while the number continues to drop, community advocates raise the debate over whether the collaboration between the two agencies should continue at all.
probrewer.com
8 BBL Brewhouse Liquidation. Brew System, Fermenters, Serving Tanks, Mill, Kegs
8 BBL Brewhouse Liquidation. Brew System, Fermenters, Serving Tanks, Mill, Kegs ( $1 ) Anacapa Brewery in Ventura, CA is closing down and needs to get all our current equipment out of the building in approximately a month. Most of this equipment is somewhat old but has been well taken care of over 22 years of operation. We would be most interested in someone wanting to buy everything as a lot sale and would be more flexible on price for bigger sales.
onscene.tv
Crews Battle Wind-Driven Mulch Fire | Moorpark
10.24.2022 | 4:22 AM | MOORPARK – Ventura County Fire crews responded to reports of a brush fire at 10951 block of W Los Angeles Ave. When crews arrived on scene, the found two large mulch piles on fire. The fire was being driven by ember casts due to...
Local school districts following trend of low test scores
State and national data released earlier this week show lower test scores among students. It’s being attributed to the challenges many families faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
