Twelve additional weeks of subcutaneous risankizumab induction was efficacious and well-tolerated in patients with Crohn's disease following an initial risankizumab 12-week induction dose. Nearly a third of patients with moderate to severe Crohn's disease (CD) experienced a response to a second 12-week induction phase of subcutaneous (SC) risankizumab (Skyrizi) after...

2 DAYS AGO