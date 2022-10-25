ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

New York Post back page connects Carlos Correa, Justin Verlander and more to Yankees

Jon Heyman of the New York Post suggests that the New York Yankees should go on a spending spree this offseason. The New York Yankees are entering yet another offseason where they have no World Series title in their possession. Perhaps this was a more embarrassing exit for the Yankees in recent memory, as they were swept by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series. The gap between themselves and the Astros is huge. The fanbase is infuriated, and are awaiting to see what owner Hal Steinbrenner decides to do this offseason.
NEW YORK STATE
NJ.com

MLB insider pitches 3 All-Stars as Yankees free-agent targets

To spend or not to spend, that is the question facing New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner. If, as expected, he retains Brian Cashman, the general manager will need some money from Steinbrenner to improve upon a roster which was swept by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.
The Associated Press

Justin Thomas facing Max Scherzer lasted only 3 pitches

RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Aside from hoisting the Wanamaker Trophy at Southern Hills, perhaps the coolest memory of the year for PGA champion Justin Thomas can be described by the strictest standard as a failure. Two weeks before the Major League Baseball lockout ended, Thomas took batting practice at a Cressey Sports Performance facility in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. It lasted all of three pitches, and Thomas never came close to making contact. No shame there. On the mound was Max Scherzer of the New York Mets. “I told my buddies whenever he pitched this year and had a great outing, ‘Dude, I totally understand where they’re coming from. He’s a hard guy to hit,’” Thomas said with a laugh.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
The Independent

No Black players expected in World Series, a 1st since 1950

Looking around Memorial Stadium before Game 1 of the 1983 World Series, Philadelphia Phillies star Gary Matthews saw a lot of Black talent.Joe Morgan. Eddie Murray. Garry Maddox. Ken Singleton. Al Bumbry. Disco Dan Ford. And plenty more that night in Baltimore.“There were quite a few of us,” Matthews recalled.When fans watch the Houston Astros and Phillies line up this week to begin the Fall Classic, it will be a much different picture.To be sure, Houston's Jose Altuve and Philadelphia's Jean Segura are among scores of Latin players helping keep big league rosters diverse.But for the first time since 1950,...
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Anthony Rizzo doubles-down on Aaron Judge praise, echoes Nestor Cortes’ Yankees ‘captain’ sentiment

Yankees fans and players are pleading their cases for Aaron Judge to stay in New York. Nestor Cortes said Judge should be given the title of ‘captain,’ while Anthony Rizzo said he should receive an “astronomical” amount of money in free agency. Rizzo recently doubled-down on his Aaron Judge praise while echoing Cortes’ take, per Bryan Hoch.
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports

Dombrowski on Red Sox firing: 'I don't think I was treated right'

The Philadelphia Phillies' World Series berth adds another gut punch to the Boston Red Sox' failed 2022 season. Sox fans had to watch as slugger Kyle Schwarber, a major part of last year's playoff run, powered Philly to and through the postseason. Adding insult to injury was the Phillies taking Boston's 2021 playoff anthem while Red Sox legend David Ortiz danced alongside the Phillie Phanatic.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy