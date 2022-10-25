ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

Portland Commissioner Dan Ryan announces opening of new Safe Rest Village

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Commissioner Dan Ryan announced there will be another Safe Rest Village opening soon to help address the city’s homelessness issue. The new Menlo Park Village site is located on Southeast Ash Street. Portland’s Safe Rest Villages (SRV) provide tiny home-style shelters. They are sometimes...
PORTLAND, OR
'Safe Rest Pods' now open to the houseless community in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Just in time for the cold, wet weather, a temporary safe rest community is now open for people in Hillsboro who may need temporary housing. There are currently 10 pods and 11 people living here. Hillsboro has never seen a pod community until now. "When you...
HILLSBORO, OR
Law enforcement serves eight search warrants Wednesday morning across Portland metro area

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Westside Interagency Narcotics Team (WIN) along with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies executed eight search warrants simultaneously Wednesday morning, October 19. At 7:00 a.m., investigators served the search warrants at locations in Washington, Clackamas, and Multnomah Counties.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
HILLSBORO, OR
Experts weigh in on Oregon arrest of U.S. Forest Service 'Burn Boss'

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's fourth least populated county was thrust into the spotlight last week after the Grant County sheriff arrested a U.S. Forest Service 'Burn Boss' over a prescribed burn that escaped onto private land. In a news release, the county's district attorney, Jim Carpenter, said charges have...
SALEM, OR
Hillsboro Dental Excellence: Stop Snoring

Although snoring can be annoying for a bed partner and harmful to a marriage, it can actually be dangerous for your health. Geoffrey Skinner, DDS, and Joseph Zelk, DNP, joined us to share a procedure called Nightlase that can help stop snoring. For more information, visit the Hillsboro Dental Excellence...
HILLSBORO, OR
Here's how to comment on Wheeler's proposed unsanctioned camping ban

PORTLAND, Ore. — You can sign up now to provide comment on Mayor Ted Wheeler’s plan to combat homelessness. City Council will take up the five resolutions Wednesday. They include a ban on unsanctioned camping, while opening up designated areas for camps with better access to services, food, and hygiene.
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon 'repeat offender' found guilty on gun, drug charges, U.S. Atty. says

A federal jury in Portland found an Oregon man, who had a previous presidential commutation of several prior felony convictions, guilty on multiple charges for drug and firearm possession. Dontae Lamont Hunt, 41, of Portland, was found guilty of:. Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute fentanyl analogue.
PORTLAND, OR
Police respond to shooting in SW Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Officers are responding to reports of a shooting in Southwest Portland on Wednesday. The reports initially came in at about 10:45 a.m. for gunfire heard near Southwest 62nd and Pomona Street. Portland Police said they have the surrounding blocks closed for an investigation. Initial reports state...
PORTLAND, OR
Firefighters put out fire at Portland laboratory

PORTLAND, Ore. — Fire crews put out a warehouse fire at Lacamas Labs in North Portland on Monday. At around 4:30 p.m., 911 callers reported the fire and the sound of explosions at the 3600 block of North Suttle Road. Portland Fire & Rescue said early reports indicated that...
PORTLAND, OR
Homicide victim identified following Oct. 20 shooting in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the person shot and killed in Vancouver on October 20. The victim is Emmanuel J. Williams, 23, of Vancouver, Wash. The manner of death has been declared a homicide. Police found Williams dead of multiple gunshot wounds...
VANCOUVER, WA
Vancouver school voyuer pleads guilty to all 137 charges against him

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The man accused of a voyeurism at two Vancouver schools has pleaded guilty to all 137 charges. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Man accused of voyeurism in Vancouver schools appears in court. According to court documents, James Mattson worked as a custodian and had access to both Alki...
VANCOUVER, WA
Trader Joe's opens new store in Tigard

Tigard is getting a new grocery store as Trader Joe’s opens its latest Oregon location on Southwest Pacific Highway (Hwy 99W). The inside of the store will feature a mural of the Tigard Hot Air Balloon Festival. Trader Joe’s said the location will participate in the 'Neighborhood Shares Program'...
TIGARD, OR
Haunted underground tunnel tours in Portland's Old Town

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's infamous underground tunnel system has intrigued people for over a century, and you can explore a portion of it thanks to Old Town Pizza & Brewing. There are stories of kidnapped sailors, trapdoors, and nefarious activities going on beneath the City of Portland - but...
PORTLAND, OR
Have You Seen Him? Tualatin man missing for nearly a week

TUALATIN, Ore. — Police are looking for a 21-year-old Tualatin man who was last seen in Marion County on October 20. According to family members, Miles Stanton was last seen at a 76 gas station in the Aurora, Oregon area. He’s described as about 5-foot 10-inches tall, weighing about...
TUALATIN, OR

