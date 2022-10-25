WASHINGTON (TND) — An assailant who broke into Nancy Pelosi's California home Friday and attacked the House speaker's husband shouted, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?!" a source told The Associatetd Press. A phrase eerily similar to the chants a pro-Trump mob shouted as they stormed the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, 2021, and tried to stop the certification of Joe Biden's presidential election.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO