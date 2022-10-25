Read full article on original website
Related
SF DA says DePape made it to 2nd floor of Pelosi home; Victim, suspect only 2 present at the time
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins told ABC News, after breaking through a backdoor, the suspect, David DePape, made it all the way to the second floor. And now, an AP source says DePape carried zip ties with him when he broke into the couple's home.
Crime takes spotlight in final Georgia gubernatorial race debate
Gov. Brian Kemp sought to link Stacey Abrams to the "defund the police" movement, while the Democratic candidate blamed the incumbent for rising crime rates in the state.
KCBY
Assailant shouts 'Where's Nancy?'; attacks speaker's husband with hammer, sources say
WASHINGTON (TND) — An assailant who broke into Nancy Pelosi's California home Friday and attacked the House speaker's husband shouted, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?!" a source told The Associatetd Press. A phrase eerily similar to the chants a pro-Trump mob shouted as they stormed the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, 2021, and tried to stop the certification of Joe Biden's presidential election.
Comments / 0