Kathy Huff
2d ago
I'm sorry, but everyone in the Cape has a debris problem. I know they are working on it. So what makes one person problem any.more important than the next guy???? 🤔
Reply(2)
12
Linda baby
1d ago
Yes we all have problems. It's an association. Remove it yourselves. A lot of us have had to do this ourselves.
Reply
6
Heather Bania
1d ago
Doesn't clean up after a storm usually take some time do they think it will all be cleared out in couple weeks. what about all the other places that was hit even harder and all the stuff they have to deal with I'm sure it hard to look at but it should be expected after a storm
Reply
3
