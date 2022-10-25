Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football ValueFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensCincinnati, OH
3 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Include the Cincinnati Zoo in Your Holiday PlansLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Related
wvxu.org
Affordable housing developers say federal funding isn't keeping up with costs. That's a problem
Local affordable housing developers say funding shortfalls could mean less affordable housing in the future — even as the need increases. Since its creation in 1986, federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) have provided the majority of funding for subsidized housing. The need for that kind of housing has accelerated in recent years as rents have outpaced wages and market rate housing falls out of reach for more residents of cities like Cincinnati. Studies suggest Cincinnati needs about 30,000 more units of housing affordable to its lowest income residents.
Fox 19
Cincinnati revives popular ‘90′s-era litter campaign ‘Don’t Trash the ‘Nati’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A decades-old public awareness campaign is making its return in Cincinnati in 2022. If you lived in Cincinnati in the ‘90′s, you might feel some nostalgia as you remember “Don’t Trash the ‘Nati,” an anti-littering campaign from Keep Cincinnati Beautiful. Now...
Fox 19
Cincinnati could move Halloween Trick-or-Treat permanently to the weekend
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati City Council on Wednesday will consider moving forward on an effort to safeguard Trick-or-Treating children from pedestrian crashes. The motion asks for the City Administration to conduct a city-wide survey to gauge interest in moving Halloween Trick-or-Treat permanently to a weekend evening. Cincinnati City Council member...
moversmakers.org
Saving masses of food for those who need it most
OUTSTANDING CORPORATION: SugarCreek, John & Julie Richardson. Rescuing nearly 1 million pounds of food annually – almost all of it highly valuable protein – is part of what makes SugarCreek the 2022 National Philanthropy Day corporate winner. But why do the company’s owners, John and Julie Richardson, give...
Fox 19
Who qualifies for Duke Energy’s $500 bill credit
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WXIX) - With colder nights and the holidays approaching, who doesn’t want to cut costs on their gas bill?. This season, qualifying Duke Energy Ohio customers may be eligible for a one-time $500 bill credit. To qualify for this credit, Duke Energy customers must be 65 or...
7 Best Midwest Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
As you get ready to retire and look to spend your golden years somewhere that your cost of living will match your fixed income, look to the Midwest. States like Kansas, Ohio and North Dakota have a...
From Methodism To Pleasure: The Origin Of Some Curious Cincinnati Street Names (F to P)
Peruse this second installment of stories behind peculiar and prominent Cincinnati street names. The post From Methodism To Pleasure: The Origin Of Some Curious Cincinnati Street Names (F to P) appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
Brighton Center shares sad news of sudden death of Vice President Talia Frye, 44, a 20-year innovator
Brighton Center has shared the sudden and unexpected death of Vice President Talia Frye, 44, on October 20. Frye was a leader, role model, mentor, and friend to all. She is survived by her parents, Douglas and Linda Wisher; siblings Diane (Gary) Reynolds, Christine Wisher, Joseph (Michele) Wisher, Steven (Cathy) Wisher, and Raymond (Erica) Wisher — and many nieces and nephews.
WKRC
Cincinnati-based manufacturer moving headquarters to Blue Ash
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A supply manufacturer and distributor that has roots in Cincinnati broke ground on a new building last week. Flipside Products held a short groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 18 at the site of its new headquarters, located at 4685 Osborne Boulevard. The company, which has been in Cincinnati for about 30 years, is building its new headquarters to improve its capacity for both warehousing and manufacturing.
wvxu.org
Hamilton County launching a new court docket for people convicted of nonviolent crimes
A new docket in Hamilton County Courts could help some people in Ohio prisons convicted of nonviolent crimes reenter society early. Common Pleas Judge Wendy Cross told Hamilton County Commissioners today that the new Welcome Home Docket she is overseeing could bring people home to live productive lives before their sentences for non-violent crimes are finished — and save taxpayers money.
WKRC
Rolling over your dormant 401(k)
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Workers leave their companies for a variety of reasons; to seek new opportunity, relocate, retire, and many more. During this transitional period, it might not be a priority or immediate thought to tend to your 401(k). Retirement planning advisor Rob De Lessio of Strategic Wealth Designers discussed rolling over your dormant 401(k).
Kait 8
10 abandoned cars recovered from Ohio River
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A new effort by law enforcement is using technology to solve cold cases, find missing people and clean up the Ohio River. Whatever lies beneath the river’s silty murk, it’s fewer by 10 abandoned cars as of last Friday, WXIX reported. That’s how many...
Here are the 2022 Trick-or-Treat Times in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky
Here's when to collect that candy.
Butler Co. Dollar General stores fail inspections after price discrepancies
Inspection results showed that there were double figure error rates up to 88%. A store is only allowed a plus or minus 2% error rate, which is measured on the total number of items tested.
WLWT 5
Expansion and addition announced at Cincinnati Premium Outlets
MONROE, Ohio — Cincinnati Premium Outlets has announced the addition of a store and the expansion of another, both opening early next month. The outlet says a Forever 21 Outlet is coming to Suite 937 with the Adidas shop relocating to Suite 310, directly across from its former location.
WLWT 5
All aboard! The North Pole Express runs through Greater Cincinnati
Take a journey with Santa Claus and his elves aboard the North Pole Express via Lebanon LM&M Railroad. The train runs on select days through November and December, offering a family-friendly ride throughout scenic portions of Warren County. Riders sip on hot chocolate and enjoy Christmas cookies as Santa and...
WLWT 5
Kroger 'store of the future' with high-tech carts being tested in Greater Cincinnati
MONROE, Ohio — A Kroger "store of the future" is being tested in the Greater Cincinnati area. The new concept is being tested at the Kroger off of Heritage Green Drive in Monroe. The "store of the future" gives customers more high-tech options when shopping and checking out in...
spectrumnews1.com
Meet Georgetown mayoral candidate David Lusby
GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Two long-time Scott County residents want to be the next mayor of Georgetown after current mayor Tom Prather announced he is not seeking re-election. David Lusby is running for mayor in Georgetown against Burney Jenkins. Lusby has been in city government for 29 years. Lusby plans...
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cincinnati Area
If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should visit these local restaurants. If you're looking for a great seafood restaurant with a laid-back vibe, you can't go wrong with this place in Anderson Township. They're known for their delicious New England style clam chowder; pan sautéed crab cakes, which come with chipotle tartar sauce; and some of the best fried calamari in the area (comes with house-made marinara or sweet chili sauce). You also can't go wrong with their fried coconut shrimp, blackened mahi fish tacos, and the broiled stuffed grouper, which consists of two tender grouper pieces stuffed with lump crab meat, wild rice, and cornbread stuffing.
dayton.com
10 breakfast spots you should know in the Dayton region
Ahead of releasing our Best of Dayton winners on Friday, we’re going into the archives for past winners and finalists in some of our most popular categories. An alphabetical list of area breakfast spots that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Another...
Comments / 1