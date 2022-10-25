ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo County, CO

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting death as homicide

By Zach Hillstrom, The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AA0f8_0imWG3Il00

The fatal shooting of a 73-year-old woman in rural southwest Pueblo County on Friday is now being investigated as a homicide, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 4700 block of Bergemann Road on a report of gunshots Friday evening where they located the victim, Patti Magby, outside of a residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Deputies attempted life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived, according to a news release from the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, but Magby was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was identified Monday by Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter after her next of kin was notified. An autopsy is scheduled, Cotter said.

The PCSO said Tuesday no further details will be released at this time "as the investigation is ongoing."

Magby’s death marks the third homicide investigation launched by the PCSO this year. There have been 22 homicides recorded in the city and 25 countywide in 2022.

Chieftain editor Zach Hillstrom can be reached at zhillstrom@gannett.com or on Twitter @ZachHillstrom

Comments / 2

Related
KXRM

Pueblo woman’s death being investigated as homicide

(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The shooting death of a 73-year-old woman at a home in rural Pueblo County is being investigated as a homicide, the Pueblo County Sheriff said. Patti Magby died the evening of Friday, Oct. 21, of apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Pueblo County Coroner. Deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Man found dead in van under Pueblo bridge identified

Editor’s note: this article has been updated to correct the spelling of the victim’s name as sent in a press release by the Pueblo Police Department. The correct name is reflected below. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified a man who was found dead in Pueblo on Thursday, Sept. 29. According to […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

WARNING, GRAPHIC: 2 suspects from Pueblo dead following shootout with deputies

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released an edited video of a shooting that resulted in the deaths of two suspects from Pueblo. The shooting happened Tuesday night just after 11:30 at the RTD Lincoln Light Rail in Lone Tree. A news release from the sheriff’s office details what they believe happened next when they noticed a “suspicious” looking vehicle with no license plates and the locks punched out.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

EPSO makes second arrest in homicide investigation

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A second person has been arrested in connection with the homicide of 49-year-old Jose Delgado-Diaz, who was killed a short distance away from a fire that occurred at a homeless camp at B street, in the Stratmoor Hills area. According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) on Monday, Oct. 10 […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Southern Colorado police officers recover stolen vehicles, detain 4 suspects

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Four people have been detained and five stolen cars recovered thanks to the recent efforts of three southern Colorado police departments. The operation was carried out by the Pueblo, Canon City and Fountain police departments, with the help of local parole officers, the Pueblo Police Department said in a social media post Thursday announcing the successful bust.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

U.S. Marshals arrest Crowley County man wanted for attempted homicide

CROWLEY COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) has announced the arrest of "one of Crowley County's most wanted." According to the USMS, 34-year-old Salvador Bailon has been arrested in connection with the September 14 attempted homicide of his common-law wife. He was taken into custody Monday night as part of a multi-jurisdiction operation in La Junta, Colorado.
CROWLEY COUNTY, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Reward offered in triple-homicide case

Colorado Springs School District 11 held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday for one of several planned preschool classrooms set to open in phases in the coming months. 2 suspects killed by Douglas County deputies at RTD train station in Colorado. Updated: 7 hours ago. 2 suspects killed by Douglas County...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Woodland Park Police attempting to identify shoplifting suspects

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Woodland Park Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying three shoplifting suspects. Police said the three people seen in the image above stole around $1,700 worth of dog food, generators, welders, and hand tools from Tractor Supply on 10/25/22. If you have...
WOODLAND PARK, CO
KXRM

Car stolen at gunpoint in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a carjacking after a woman reported having her car stolen early Thursday morning on Oct. 27. At 7:19 a.m., officers from the Stetson Hills Patrol responded to a call for a carjacking. The victim reported having her black 2012 BMW 528 sedan stolen from […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Bicyclist suffers serious injuries in Vindicator crash

UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 10/26/2022 5:43 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSPD said they were originally notified of the crash at about 3 p.m., involving a bicycle and a car. When emergency crews got to the scene, the bicyclist was immediately taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the car that hit the cyclist remained […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

2 suspects allegedly attempt to steal vehicle from owner in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two suspects allegedly attempted to steal a vehicle from an owner following a round of gunfire in southeast Colorado Springs. Monday, police received a call for an attempted motor vehicle theft in the 1100 block of S. Chelton Road, just after 8 p.m. At the scene, police said they learned The post 2 suspects allegedly attempt to steal vehicle from owner in southeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Child reported missing in Otero County was found

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: The sheriff’s office is reporting Ramriez was found and is safe. The Otero County Sheriff’s Office is urging people to keep their eyes out for a missing child. Juan Ramirez was last seen at 7:40 Tuesday morning in the area of Florence...
OTERO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Car crash sends van into house near Uintah Street

TUESDAY 10/25/22 6:05 a.m. CSPD said as of 11:30 p.m. all lanes are open. MONDAY 10/24/22 10:19 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — A van crashed into an occupied home on Monday after a crash sent it off the road. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at around 8:55 p.m., officers with the Gold Hill […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Home shooting leaves woman dead in Pueblo County

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating a fatal shooting at a home in rural southwest Pueblo County that occurred Friday night on Oct. 21. At around 7 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the 4700 block of Bergemann Road on reports of possible shots fired. When deputies arrived they […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
The Pueblo Chieftain

The Pueblo Chieftain

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
887K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pueblo, CO from Pueblo Chieftain.

 http://chieftain.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy