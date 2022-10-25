Pueblo County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting death as homicide

The fatal shooting of a 73-year-old woman in rural southwest Pueblo County on Friday is now being investigated as a homicide, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 4700 block of Bergemann Road on a report of gunshots Friday evening where they located the victim, Patti Magby, outside of a residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Deputies attempted life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived, according to a news release from the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, but Magby was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was identified Monday by Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter after her next of kin was notified. An autopsy is scheduled, Cotter said.

The PCSO said Tuesday no further details will be released at this time "as the investigation is ongoing."

Magby’s death marks the third homicide investigation launched by the PCSO this year. There have been 22 homicides recorded in the city and 25 countywide in 2022.

