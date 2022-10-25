Read full article on original website
Best of the Menu at El Maya in Pocomoke City, MD
Four Fantastic Places to Get Crispy, Juicy Fried Chicken on Delmarva
Best of the Menu at Down Under in Snow Hill, MD
Where to Get Homestyle Comfort Food Near Worcester County, MD
Best of the Menu at Viet Taste in Salisbury, MD
Bay Net
Maryland DNR Fishing Report – October 27
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Summer temperatures are a distant memory, but the splashes of fall colors and excellent fishing opportunities throughout Maryland more than make up for it. This is a wonderful time to be out with family and friends fishing for everything from trout to striped bass. Forecast Summary:...
WBOC
Maryland State Record Dogfish Caught off Ocean City Coast
OCEAN CITY, Md.- A Pennsylvania angler is the new Maryland state record holder for an 18 -pound smooth dogfish, which she caught off the coast of Ocean City on Oct. 22. Fay Ganster, of Reading Pa., a frequent vacationer to Ocean City, booked a shark charter trip with her husband months in advance. However, the trip was canceled due to bad weather. At the last minute, Captain John Forman of the Bottom Bouncer fishing charter boat called to give them the green light.
WBOC
Eastern Shore Districts Top the List of Slowest School Internet Speeds in Maryland
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - It is no secret that many rural areas on Delmarva struggle with broadband internet access. A new study puts the spotlight on average internet speeds inside of Maryland school districts. Several Eastern Shore counties are on the list, with Somerset County Public Schools topping the list for...
The Dispatch
Offshore Fishing Concerns Mount Over Proposed Speed Change; NOAA Planning Restriction To Protect Right Whales
OCEAN CITY — A proposed rule change to save endangered North Atlantic right whales could severely impact the local fishing industry. In an effort to save endangered North Atlantic right whales, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has proposed a 10-knot speed restriction for recreational and commercial vessels over 35 feet in length, down from the current 65 feet. The proposed rule change would expand the go-slow zones to include virtually the entire east coast, including a 90-mile radius, and extend the zone restrictions as long as seven months a year.
48-acre Girl Scouts camp now for sale on Eastern Shore
A 48-acre former Girl Scouts camp is now up for sale for about $800,000 on the Eastern Shore, as one local Girl Scouts chapter struggles to stay financially viable.
wypr.org
"Ghosts of Western Maryland"
Legend and lore about the ghosts and ghouls said to haunt the rolling hills and lonely valleys of Western Maryland. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
Opinion: Lessons from the destruction of the old Nice-Middleton bridge.
The new Nice-Middleton Bridge, with no shoulders and the removal of the promised bike/pedestrian path, will only be part of the Hogan administration’s bicycle and pedestrian legacy. The post Opinion: Lessons from the destruction of the old Nice-Middleton bridge. appeared first on Maryland Matters.
630 WMAL
Press Release: Gov Hogan Announces Maryland Mesonet Project
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced a groundbreaking partnership between the State of Maryland and the University of Maryland to build and operate the Maryland Mesonet, a state-of-the-art network of 75 weather-observing towers across the state that will provide real-time community-level monitoring and improve situational awareness during rapidly changing weather conditions.
Wbaltv.com
These are Maryland's top restaurants, according to OpenTable users
Some of the top restaurants in the area are located in a small town on the Eastern Shore -- at least according to OpenTable users. The online reservation management platform this month released a new list of 10 restaurants that received the best reviews from its users, and three of the top eateries are located in Easton, a Talbot County town located about 40 miles east of Annapolis.
WBOC
$30 Million in Laptops Approved for Underserved Households
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Governor Larry Hogan announced today that the Maryland Board of Public Works approved a contract of up to $30 million for the Office of Statewide Broadband to provide laptops to under-served households. According to the governor's office, the goal of this initiative is to close the digital...
mocoshow.com
Walktober: Governor Hogan Announces $35.7 Million to Advance 53 Bicycle and Pedestrian Projects Across Maryland
Grant Funding Supports Projects to Enhance Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety, Access and Connectivity Statewide. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced $35.7 million in grants for 53 bicycle, pedestrian, and trail projects across Maryland. Supporting projects from trail extensions and maintenance to safety improvements and bridge reconstructions, the Fiscal Year 2023 grants include $33.1 million in federal funding for 32 projects through the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) and Recreational Trails Program (RTP), plus another $2.6 million in state funding for 21 projects through the Maryland Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) Kim Lamphier Bikeways Network.
Multiple hunting seasons to open in November
Next month’s general firearm deer season, commonly known as the “November shotgun season,” will be open from Nov. 11 through Nov. 20. That’s just one of many hunting seasons set to open next month, along with the special deer hunt open only to youth and non-ambulatory hunters on Saturday, Nov. 4 and Sunday, Nov. 6. Duck, Canada goose, and other ... Read More
WBOC
Report: Maryland Surpasses 2020 Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Goal
BALTIMORE - The Maryland Department of the Environment announced Tuesday that it has submitted the Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reductions in Maryland: A Progress Report to Gov. Larry Hogan and the legislature. The report highlights progress made since MDE published the 2030 Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Act Plan. In this report,...
garrettcounty.org
Deep Creek Lake Pilot Dredging Update
Sediment dredging is a means to remove excess accumulated sediment caused by stream inputs (primarily during high rain and snow melt events) and shoreline erosion in to a body of water. At Deep Creek Lake, Arrowhead Cove was identified in multiple studies as an area with relatively high sediment accumulation....
Department of Transportation makes record-breaking investment for Maryland’s highways
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) –You may soon start seeing a lot more construction on the highways out in Western Maryland — the Department of Transportation is making a record-breaking investment to fix infrastructure. Several of the projects are in Frederick County. We learned more about the Maryland Department of Transportation’s six-year plan. It calls […]
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Maryland Mesonet Project to Enhance State’s Critical Infrastructure and Preparedness
Partnership Between State of Maryland and University of Maryland Will Build World-Class Atmospheric System of Weather-Observing Towers. Will Provide Real-Time Monitoring To Improve Responses to Weather-Related Disasters. State Has Committed $4 Million to Maryland Mesonet. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced a groundbreaking partnership between the State of Maryland and...
PLANetizen
Lawsuit Challenges Maryland's Big Highway Widening Plans
"The Maryland chapter of the Sierra Club and three other groups filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against a state plan to widen Interstate 270 and part of the Capital Beltway with toll lanes, saying the proposal’s environmental analysis was 'deficient,'" reports Katherine Shaver for the Washington Post. If the...
WBOC
Delaware Wins Federal Grant to Support Cleaner School Buses
DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Department of Education has been awarded an $809,000 federal grant to purchase one propane and three electric school buses for the Colonial School District through the federal Clean School Bus Rebate Program. Nationally, these awards are part of the first $1 billion of a five-year,...
wypr.org
General Election Guide for Maryland
A September public opinion poll conducted by Goucher College in partnership with WYPR and The Baltimore Banner found that the top three issues for Maryland voters were the economy, crime and public school education. Republicans were more likely to be pessimistic about the current economic situation in Maryland, with 58%...
wypr.org
From marijuana to term limits: A round-up of Maryland ballot measures
Early voting begins today in Maryland. In addition to choosing candidates, voters will be asked to approve five amendments to the state constitution, plus other local charter amendments. The WYPR News Team has been digging into those ballot measures, and senior reporter Rachel Baye joined Nathan Sterner to highlight some.
