Huntersville, NC

Statesville Road closes after natural gas line cut: FD

By Connor Lomis
 5 days ago

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Statesville Road was closed Tuesday due to a natural gas line cut, according to the Huntersville Fire Department.

The incident was reported around 7:15 p.m. on Statesville Road near Gilead Road.

Officials say the cut has been controlled; it happened due to road construction in the area.

Piedmont Natural Gas was on the scene assisting the fire department.

Queen City News

Queen City News

