KETV.com

Lincoln-based Spreetail announces surprise layoffs Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. — As the national economy is showing signs of growth, one local company is shrinking. The Lincoln-based e-commerce company Spreetail announced layoffs Thursday. In a statement, the company said reducing the size of its teams helps, "ensure we are well positioned for future years." We asked Spreetail...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha STEM Ecosystem group talks filling labor shortfalls

OMAHA, Neb. — Labor shortages are continuing to haunt the economy across the board, and STEM programs have been working hard to fill those shortfalls. Tuesday morning, members of the Omaha STEM Ecosystem gathered to share ideas — in the forefront was talk about how to take, and use, the programs they've built to the next level.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Voters to decide, weigh more Nebraska airport developments

OMAHA, Neb. — Voters will soon decide if there will be more development at Nebraska airports. A constitutional proposal would allow any city, county or other political entity that owns or operates an airport to use its money for developing or expanding air service. State lawmakers approved putting it...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska Railroad Museum defends property use near depot

NEBRASKA CITY - The Nebraska Railroad Museum has filed a brief in opposition to summary judgment in Nebraska City’s lawsuit claiming street right of way near the railroad tracks and the historic Burlington Northern Depot. The city references an 1855 plat map to describe street right-of-way that the Nebraska...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
KETV.com

Omaha tourism sees pandemic recovery

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's tourism numbers from 2021 have been released and the data is promising. They say the number of visitors traveling to Omaha/Douglas County returned to 95% of pre-pandemic levels. They say that lodging and recreation made a large recovery in 2021, returning to 95% and 91% of pre-pandemic levels, respectively.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Another Valley business closes after Medicine Man shuts its doors

VALLEY, Neb. — Medicine Man Pharmacy in Valley is no longer open for business following the permanent closing of its doors, with no notice to customers. The pharmacy posted signs inside the front doors Wednesday saying "Medicine Man Pharmacy closed" and instructing customers to pick up their prescriptions at Walgreens locations in Omaha or Fremont.
VALLEY, NE
KETV.com

Omaha's Eppley Airfield announces new exclusive express parking ramp

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's Eppley Airfield is adding a new exclusive express ramp to help travelers. According to the Omaha Airport Authority, the Premier Parking location will provide "convenient and quick access" to the airport's departure level. The Premier Parking location relocated from Level 1 to Level 3 of...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Ponca Tribe of Nebraska to break ground on Prairie Flower Casino expansion

(Carter Lake, IA) -- The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska is expanding their Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake. The tribe will break ground on a 60,000 square foot expansion of the Prairie Flower Casino on Monday. The groundbreaking will take place on the 32nd anniversary of the signing of the Ponca Restoration Act, which restored the federal government’s formal recognition of the Ponca Tribe if Nebraska, and four years after Prairie Flower Casino officially opened, on November 1, 2018.
CARTER LAKE, IA
kfornow.com

Six Nebraska School Districts Getting Electric School Buses

Six Nebraska School Districts Getting Electric School Buses (Getty Images) (KFOR NEWS October 27, 2022) Six Nebraska school districts, including Raymond Central Public Schools, are schools around the country are receiving rebates for electric school buses from the Biden-Harris administration. $2.2 million is coming from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program rebate competition out of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Omaha busineses expect big crowds over Halloween weekend

Halloween is right around the corner and that means it is time to get your last-minute shopping done. At Mangelsen's in Omaha, it has been a lot busier than usual. It is not just wiper tags that are 50 percent off this weekend. "You're going to get the husbands and...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Everyday: New Cassel Retirement Center

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to New Cassel Retirement Center about upcoming events! October is their mission month with a Food Drive for Homeless Veterans, National Senior Health & Fitness Day on Oct. 26th at 1p.m. and Trunk or Treat on Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. Find out more in today’s interview!
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha yard waste pickup delays possible as priority shifts

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Yard waste collection in Omaha may be delayed in the coming days. According to Wasteline Omaha, FCC Environmental Services is putting a priority on taking carted garbage and recyclables. Paper yard waste bags should still be put out for collection on the normal schedule, but there...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Weather Now Extra: Raking, leaf blowing forecast

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's unlimited yard waste collection is currently underway. This comes just in time for a great few days to get those leaves cleaned up. Hear what Meteorologist Sean Everson had to say about this week's upcoming fall forecast in the Weather Now Extra.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

AAA awards $40,000 to Refugee Women Rising for driving lessons

OMAHA, Neb. — A little over a year ago, Mehnaz Tabassum came to Omaha to start a Ph.D. program at UNMC. But moving from Bangladesh came with its own set of barriers. "Since I moved here, everything, every little thing – like just getting my food, doing the grocery – it's been extremely challenging," she said.
OMAHA, NE

