KETV.com
Lincoln-based Spreetail announces surprise layoffs Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. — As the national economy is showing signs of growth, one local company is shrinking. The Lincoln-based e-commerce company Spreetail announced layoffs Thursday. In a statement, the company said reducing the size of its teams helps, "ensure we are well positioned for future years." We asked Spreetail...
KETV.com
Omaha STEM Ecosystem group talks filling labor shortfalls
OMAHA, Neb. — Labor shortages are continuing to haunt the economy across the board, and STEM programs have been working hard to fill those shortfalls. Tuesday morning, members of the Omaha STEM Ecosystem gathered to share ideas — in the forefront was talk about how to take, and use, the programs they've built to the next level.
KETV.com
Voters to decide, weigh more Nebraska airport developments
OMAHA, Neb. — Voters will soon decide if there will be more development at Nebraska airports. A constitutional proposal would allow any city, county or other political entity that owns or operates an airport to use its money for developing or expanding air service. State lawmakers approved putting it...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska Railroad Museum defends property use near depot
NEBRASKA CITY - The Nebraska Railroad Museum has filed a brief in opposition to summary judgment in Nebraska City’s lawsuit claiming street right of way near the railroad tracks and the historic Burlington Northern Depot. The city references an 1855 plat map to describe street right-of-way that the Nebraska...
Omaha City Council approves plan for new Costco in west Omaha
This will be the fourth Costco in Nebraska, and the third in the metro, with another location in Sarpy County.
KETV.com
Omaha tourism sees pandemic recovery
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's tourism numbers from 2021 have been released and the data is promising. They say the number of visitors traveling to Omaha/Douglas County returned to 95% of pre-pandemic levels. They say that lodging and recreation made a large recovery in 2021, returning to 95% and 91% of pre-pandemic levels, respectively.
KETV.com
Another Valley business closes after Medicine Man shuts its doors
VALLEY, Neb. — Medicine Man Pharmacy in Valley is no longer open for business following the permanent closing of its doors, with no notice to customers. The pharmacy posted signs inside the front doors Wednesday saying "Medicine Man Pharmacy closed" and instructing customers to pick up their prescriptions at Walgreens locations in Omaha or Fremont.
KETV.com
Omaha's Eppley Airfield announces new exclusive express parking ramp
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's Eppley Airfield is adding a new exclusive express ramp to help travelers. According to the Omaha Airport Authority, the Premier Parking location will provide "convenient and quick access" to the airport's departure level. The Premier Parking location relocated from Level 1 to Level 3 of...
Sarpy County Museum announces major expansion
Sarpy County Museum has announced initial plans for the construction of a new, expanded museum facility, centrally located in the county at the corner of Highway 370 and S. 90th Street in Papillion.
KETV.com
Omaha voters' options for free rides to election day polling places
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Metro Transit is offering free rides again for voters this election. Anyone will be able to board a Metro us, ORBT, or MOBY for free all day on Nov. 8. This is part of the Bus to Ballot program, now in its fifth year. Heartland...
Construction in and around Omaha
Lots of construction in Omaha/surrounding areas. If you know of construction NOT listed here, email me Lucy@KFAB.COM
iheart.com
Ponca Tribe of Nebraska to break ground on Prairie Flower Casino expansion
(Carter Lake, IA) -- The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska is expanding their Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake. The tribe will break ground on a 60,000 square foot expansion of the Prairie Flower Casino on Monday. The groundbreaking will take place on the 32nd anniversary of the signing of the Ponca Restoration Act, which restored the federal government’s formal recognition of the Ponca Tribe if Nebraska, and four years after Prairie Flower Casino officially opened, on November 1, 2018.
kfornow.com
Six Nebraska School Districts Getting Electric School Buses
Six Nebraska School Districts Getting Electric School Buses (Getty Images) (KFOR NEWS October 27, 2022) Six Nebraska school districts, including Raymond Central Public Schools, are schools around the country are receiving rebates for electric school buses from the Biden-Harris administration. $2.2 million is coming from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program rebate competition out of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
KETV.com
Grant will help University of Nebraska Medical Center grow workforce in under-resourced communities
OMAHA, Neb. — Related video at the top of the article: Nebraska Board of Regents vote on UNMC innovation hub. A $1.5 million grant will help the University of Nebraska Medical Center to grow its workforce in "tribal, rural and under-resourced communities," the health system announced Thursday. The grant,...
The challenges of drawing businesses to River's Edge in CB
It can take years to attract more businesses and amenities to an area. One example is River's Edge in Council Bluffs.
KETV.com
Omaha busineses expect big crowds over Halloween weekend
Halloween is right around the corner and that means it is time to get your last-minute shopping done. At Mangelsen's in Omaha, it has been a lot busier than usual. It is not just wiper tags that are 50 percent off this weekend. "You're going to get the husbands and...
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: New Cassel Retirement Center
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to New Cassel Retirement Center about upcoming events! October is their mission month with a Food Drive for Homeless Veterans, National Senior Health & Fitness Day on Oct. 26th at 1p.m. and Trunk or Treat on Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. Find out more in today’s interview!
WOWT
Omaha yard waste pickup delays possible as priority shifts
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Yard waste collection in Omaha may be delayed in the coming days. According to Wasteline Omaha, FCC Environmental Services is putting a priority on taking carted garbage and recyclables. Paper yard waste bags should still be put out for collection on the normal schedule, but there...
KETV.com
Weather Now Extra: Raking, leaf blowing forecast
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's unlimited yard waste collection is currently underway. This comes just in time for a great few days to get those leaves cleaned up. Hear what Meteorologist Sean Everson had to say about this week's upcoming fall forecast in the Weather Now Extra.
KETV.com
AAA awards $40,000 to Refugee Women Rising for driving lessons
OMAHA, Neb. — A little over a year ago, Mehnaz Tabassum came to Omaha to start a Ph.D. program at UNMC. But moving from Bangladesh came with its own set of barriers. "Since I moved here, everything, every little thing – like just getting my food, doing the grocery – it's been extremely challenging," she said.
