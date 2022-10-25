Read full article on original website
Reliving the Cuban missile crisis: 'We were going to be incinerated'
Oscar Larralde vividly remembers hearing the explosions that downed an American spy plane over Cuba in 1962; his island nation was in the eye of a nuclear standoff between the United States and Soviet Union. He later learned it was two Soviet surface-to-air missiles, one of which downed a US U-2 spy plane, killing pilot Major Rudolf Anderson -- at age 35, the only casualty of the so-called Cuban missile crisis.
Vox
60 years ago today, this man stopped the Cuban missile crisis from going nuclear
Homo sapiens have existed on the planet for about 300,000 years, or more than 109 million days. The most dangerous of all those days — the day when our species likely came closer than any other to wiping itself off the face of the Earth — came 60 years ago today, on October 27, 1962. And the person who likely did more than anyone else to prevent that dangerous day from becoming an existential catastrophe was a quiet Soviet naval officer named Vasili Arkhipov.
maritime-executive.com
Defusing the Cuban Missile Crisis: Naval Quarantine for De-Escalation
“I thought of the many times that I had hear the military take positions which, if wrong, had the advantage that no one would be around at the end to know.” –Robert F. Kennedy, October 19, 1962. Introduction. The Cuban Missile Crisis has lessons each generation should study,...
