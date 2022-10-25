Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins at Risk of Losing Roster Spot When Injured Players Return
As each day in October passes by, the closer we get to November and the countdown will be on as to when Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy return to the Boston Bruins lineup. As both players continue to work their way back from offseason surgeries, one other player, Matt Grzelcyk, has already made it back from his recovery from surgery last spring.
Ex-Bruins Wing Sets NHL Record For Consecutive Games Played
Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel, who began his career as a member of the Boston Bruins, is the NHL’s new “Iron Man.”. Kessel broke the NHL record for consecutive games played when he hit the ice for the Golden Knights in their matchup with the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night, skating in his 990th consecutive game stretching back to Nov. 3 2009, when he was a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Blackhawks make a pair of minor trades
Chicago on Wednesday dealt 23-year-old defenseman Nicolas Beaudin to Montreal in exchange for 22-year-old forward Cameron Hillis. Later, the Blackhawks traded 23-year-old forward Evan Barratt to the Flyers for 23-year-old defenseman Cooper Zech.
Yardbarker
Red Wings News & Rumors: Larkin, Alternate Captains & More
The Detroit Red Wings are 3-1-2 to begin the 2022-23 season. While much of the discussions surrounding the team pertain to their strong start, plenty of other discussions are going on regarding the future of the team, especially in regards to the status of captain Dylan Larkin’s contract negotiations. In this news and rumors update, we’re going to check in on where things stand with Larkin, as well as other developing stories throughout “Hockeytown”.
FOX Sports
Brad Marchand to make season debut for Bruins vs Red Wings
BOSTON (AP) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand will make his season debut when Boston hosts the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. Coach Jim Montgomery confirmed Marchand's return following the morning skate Thursday. Marchand. the team’s top scorer last season, had arthroscopic surgery in May to repair the cartilage...
Yardbarker
Canadiens News and Rumours: Xhekaj, Edmundson, Price & More
The Montreal Canadiens are into their second week of the season after a relatively good start. With big wins against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins, the Habs found themselves in the thick of things early on, especially with four rookie defencemen playing every night. With players coming off injured reserve soon, there will be some tough decisions to make in the next couple of weeks; here is a look at what has been happening this past week.
Yardbarker
Sam Poulin Set to Make NHL Debut with Penguins
Poulin was recently called up alongside Drake Caggiula as the Penguins await the return of multiple forwards from injuries. While originally called up thanks to injuries from Teddy Blueger and Jake Guentzel, Jason Zucker has recently been listed as day-to-day with an injury. Thanks to a third forward going down,...
NHL Odds: Red Wings vs. Bruins prediction, odds and pick – 10/27/2022
The Detroit Red Wings travel to Beantown to take on the Boston Bruins at the TD Garden for an original six showcase. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Red Wings-Bruins prediction and pick. The Red Wings are coming off a 6-2 loss to the New...
UCLA Men's Basketball Previews Critical Season at Pac-12 Media Day
Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Tyger Campbell are heading into their season year with the Bruins, joined by elite freshman reinforcements to pursue championship No. 12.
Bruins improve to 6-1; beat Stars 3-1
By KEN POWTAK Associated PressBOSTON (AP) - Taylor Hall scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period, Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots and the Boston Bruins beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Tuesday night to improve to 6-1. It was the third straight game-winning score for Hall, who had an overtime goal to beat Minnesota on Saturday after collecting the lone tally in a shootout against Anaheim last Thursday. David Pastrnak added a power-play goal and an assist, and Patrice Bergeron had an empty-netter with 27 seconds to go for the Bruins, who remained unbeaten at home at 5-0 in coach...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Weekly: Lysell, Beecher, Chara, Ullmark & More
The Boston Bruins continued their early-season surprise by winning all three of their games in the last seven days at the TD Garden. In this edition of Bruins Weekly, we will look at some prospects in the minors, the week that a Bruins goaltender had, a former captain returned for a ceremony, and more.
