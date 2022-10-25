Read full article on original website
A new restaurant from the team behind NYC's Carbone is opening at The Boca RatonBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
A Meet and Greet with Rex Hausmann and Gabriel DelgadoNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana now serving its coal fired apizza in PlantationBest of South FloridaPlantation, FL
They Killed Their Bully: The Murder of Bobby KentNik
Netflix is bringing an official Stranger Things Store to MiamiBest of South FloridaAventura, FL
Marjory Stoneman Douglas Bowling Competes in Final 2 Tournaments of the Season
The Marjory Stoneman Douglas boys’ bowling team shined late in the season and had one of their best results in the Broward Country Athletic Association Championship on Oct. 20. Bryce Gregory, Vincent Ciullo, Ryan Terpstra, Vasean Fairnot, Collin Oliphant, Angelo Ferringo, and Dylan Miller, finished in second place before...
High school football: Power rankings of Palm Beach County's Top 10 ahead of Week 10
We're almost to the end of the regular season, but almost is never enough, which means you still have two more sets of power rankings to look forward to. What you probably didn't expect after the ninth week of the high school football season – much like myself – was to see a tie, let alone a new team, enter the mix.
cw34.com
No jail, no job for high school athletic director accused of taking $16k+ but not coaching
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A high school athletic director in Palm Beach County is out of a job but won't be going to jail on charges of grant theft and official misconduct. This case had to do with supplementary payments that teachers get for extra work coaching athletics.
wflx.com
Glow-in-the-dark tennis party to be held in Delray Beach
A glow-in-the-dark tennis party will get underway Friday night at the Delray Beach Tennis Center benefiting the Be Like Brit Foundation. "We're gonna have a glow-in-the-dark tennis party, and if you can't play tennis, even better. Come on down," said Cherylann Gengel, co-founder and executive director of the Be Like Brit Foundation said. "It's really going to be a great night where people can come together, and that's what Brittany loved, bringing people together, having a great time and really just being able to share the story of Be Like Brit."
FAU unveils alternate football uniforms, wearing one color for 1st time in school history
Alternative uniforms have been the rage on the sports scene ever since universities and professional franchises realized these are cash machines with fans buying up jerseys and such. Florida Atlantic has joined the fray. The Owls have introduced an alternate black uniform with accents of red and white. The jersey...
Former Atlantic High School athletic director arrested following investigation
Palm Beach County School District employee Andrea Smith-Thomas was arrested Monday morning on charges of grand theft, official misconduct and organized scheme to defraud valued less than $20,000 during her time as athletic director at Atlantic High School. A PBCSD investigation alleges that Smith-Thomas, 56, of Delray Beach, stole $4,609.80...
athleticbusiness.com
No Jail for Another Former Palm Beach AD Who Siphoned Coaching Stipends
A day after AB Today shared the case of a former high school athletic director pocketing stipends for coaching duties she never performed comes word that a similar situation within the same Florida school district has reached resolution. As reported by CBS affiliate WPEC in West Palm Beach, Olympic Heights...
wlrn.org
Pickleball is booming - and in South Florida, it's here to stay
Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America — and Florida has become quite the hot spot. Across the state, cities and clubs are converting their tennis courts into pickleball courts. It’s attracted high profile athletes, like LeBron James, who recently invested in a Major League Pickleball team.
Restaurant news: Thai, Argentine eateries coming to Broward, but popular Casareccio Trattoria Italiana closes
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Ma-Prao Thai Cuisine, Fort Lauderdale This Thai street-food restaurant registered to Kamolwan Kawpunna debuted in mid-October across the street ...
cw34.com
Palm Beach State College closes Lake Worth campus to repair water main break
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Due to a water main break, the Palm Beach State College Lake Worth campus will close at 2 p.m., and remain closed through Thursday. College officials said the break impacts the majority of the campus and the school plans to make the necessary repairs. The one exception is the Education and Training Center at the corner of Lake Worth Road and Congress Avenue — which will remain open.
Click10.com
DeSantis’s Broward school board appointee gives superintendent 90 days for progress report
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County School Board members gave the superintendent another chance to prove herself and in 90 days she will have to provide a progress report. Superintendent Vickie Cartwright responded with a report on her progress after receiving criticism from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointee Torey Alston,...
12-Year-Old Parkland Girl Fulfills Broadway Dream
Parkland actor, singer, and dancer Ellie Rose Pulsifer just made her Broadway National Tour debut in the title role of Annie. The seventh-grade student at Somerset Parkland Academy has been singing and dancing since she was three. She has appeared in productions around South Florida, including Slow Burn Theatre Company’s Matilda: The Musical.
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Best Private High School in Florida
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
wlrn.org
Approved: New $115 million performing arts center in Boca Raton closer to being a 'cultural hub'
The founders of a new $115 million dollar performing arts center in Boca Raton's Mizner Park say it will reinvigorate the cultural scene in the city, giving people from across South Florida another incentive to support local arts. Speaking two weeks after the Boca Raton City Council. greenlit the project,...
Deerfield News
They’re Back-Deerfield Beach’s Fatboyz BBQ “Top Notch” Now At 1200 East Hillsboro Boulevard
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-We remember when Fatboyz BBQ first opened on Powerline Road we thought, and still do their BBQ was excellent. Fatboyz reminds me of the old days when Tom’s was on Dixie Highway in Boca and the people would wait in lines. Fatboyz is the real deal they are cooking low and slow and know BBQ.
WPTV
Setting up healthy fall fitness routines in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Montana Globerman had been a fitness instructor for ten years before she had her second child. With "all the things" she had to juggle as a mom she was unable to get out of and fulfill her passion for fitness. “I really missed teaching and...
golfcourseindustry.com
Renovated, renamed Cape Club of Palm City set to reopen
The Cape Club of Palm City is set to open November 18 following an extensive renovation to both the golf course and clubhouse. Acquired by The Cape Club Collection in May of this year, the 18-hole golf course — which was formerly known as The Fox Club Florida — and its 16,500-square-foot clubhouse have undergone significant improvements since closing July 1. Located north of West Palm Beach, the renovated and rebranded facility will open as a premier private club.
luxurytravelmagazine.com
Pompano Beach: A Waterfront City on the Rise
Sitting along Florida’s Gold Coast, Pompano Beach is a city known for extending “Florida’s Warmest Welcome,” boasting clear waters, sandy beaches, and calm breezes. In recent years, it has emerged beyond its beaches as a diverse South Florida community. With an overall lower density than its neighbors of Fort Lauderdale and Miami, and an immense potential for growth, many real estate developers, restaurateurs, business owners, and prospective residents alike are readily eyeing the city as the next hotspot for waterfront living in South Florida.
Click10.com
Broward schools superintendent defends her job
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright has only been on the job since February and she was already having to defend her job on Tuesday. In her recent 33-page self-evaluation, Cartwright rated herself as “highly effective.” Six of the nine Broward County School Board members ranked her as “effective.”
‘It was worth the wait’: Wildflower Park opens in Boca Raton after lengthy development process
After years of planning and preparation, Wildflower Park has finally become a reality for Boca Raton residents. The city has officially opened the 2.3-acre park to the public, which sits at 551 E. Palmetto Park Road, on the west side of the Intracoastal Waterway. Wildflower, on the north side of Palmetto Park Road, connects with Silver Palm Park, on the south side, by a path underneath the ...
