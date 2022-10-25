ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

Glow-in-the-dark tennis party to be held in Delray Beach

A glow-in-the-dark tennis party will get underway Friday night at the Delray Beach Tennis Center benefiting the Be Like Brit Foundation. "We're gonna have a glow-in-the-dark tennis party, and if you can't play tennis, even better. Come on down," said Cherylann Gengel, co-founder and executive director of the Be Like Brit Foundation said. "It's really going to be a great night where people can come together, and that's what Brittany loved, bringing people together, having a great time and really just being able to share the story of Be Like Brit."
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Pickleball is booming - and in South Florida, it's here to stay

Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America — and Florida has become quite the hot spot. Across the state, cities and clubs are converting their tennis courts into pickleball courts. It’s attracted high profile athletes, like LeBron James, who recently invested in a Major League Pickleball team.
BOCA RATON, FL
Restaurant news: Thai, Argentine eateries coming to Broward, but popular Casareccio Trattoria Italiana closes

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Ma-Prao Thai Cuisine, Fort Lauderdale This Thai street-food restaurant registered to Kamolwan Kawpunna debuted in mid-October across the street ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Palm Beach State College closes Lake Worth campus to repair water main break

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Due to a water main break, the Palm Beach State College Lake Worth campus will close at 2 p.m., and remain closed through Thursday. College officials said the break impacts the majority of the campus and the school plans to make the necessary repairs. The one exception is the Education and Training Center at the corner of Lake Worth Road and Congress Avenue — which will remain open.
LAKE WORTH, FL
12-Year-Old Parkland Girl Fulfills Broadway Dream

Parkland actor, singer, and dancer Ellie Rose Pulsifer just made her Broadway National Tour debut in the title role of Annie. The seventh-grade student at Somerset Parkland Academy has been singing and dancing since she was three. She has appeared in productions around South Florida, including Slow Burn Theatre Company’s Matilda: The Musical.
PARKLAND, FL
This Is the Best Private High School in Florida

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
FLORIDA STATE
Setting up healthy fall fitness routines in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Montana Globerman had been a fitness instructor for ten years before she had her second child. With "all the things" she had to juggle as a mom she was unable to get out of and fulfill her passion for fitness. “I really missed teaching and...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Renovated, renamed Cape Club of Palm City set to reopen

The Cape Club of Palm City is set to open November 18 following an extensive renovation to both the golf course and clubhouse. Acquired by The Cape Club Collection in May of this year, the 18-hole golf course — which was formerly known as The Fox Club Florida — and its 16,500-square-foot clubhouse have undergone significant improvements since closing July 1. Located north of West Palm Beach, the renovated and rebranded facility will open as a premier private club.
PALM CITY, FL
Pompano Beach: A Waterfront City on the Rise

Sitting along Florida’s Gold Coast, Pompano Beach is a city known for extending “Florida’s Warmest Welcome,” boasting clear waters, sandy beaches, and calm breezes. In recent years, it has emerged beyond its beaches as a diverse South Florida community. With an overall lower density than its neighbors of Fort Lauderdale and Miami, and an immense potential for growth, many real estate developers, restaurateurs, business owners, and prospective residents alike are readily eyeing the city as the next hotspot for waterfront living in South Florida.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Broward schools superintendent defends her job

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright has only been on the job since February and she was already having to defend her job on Tuesday. In her recent 33-page self-evaluation, Cartwright rated herself as “highly effective.” Six of the nine Broward County School Board members ranked her as “effective.”
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
‘It was worth the wait’: Wildflower Park opens in Boca Raton after lengthy development process

After years of planning and preparation, Wildflower Park has finally become a reality for Boca Raton residents. The city has officially opened the 2.3-acre park to the public, which sits at 551 E. Palmetto Park Road, on the west side of the Intracoastal Waterway. Wildflower, on the north side of Palmetto Park Road, connects with Silver Palm Park, on the south side, by a path underneath the ...
BOCA RATON, FL
