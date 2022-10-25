Police connect teen to another Midtown robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An 18-year-old already charged in three violent robberies this month in Midtown has been connected to an armed robbery outside Frida’s Mexican Restaurant on Madison Avenue.

Police said Ardell Nelson, 18, was one of two people who robbed two men in Frida’s parking lot.

One of the victims said he was grabbed from behind by one of the suspects, and then both suspects pointed their guns at them and demanded their cell phones and passwords. The victims said the robbers also took their wallets and left in a dark-colored SUV.

Last week, police said a white SUV used in at least three robberies in the Midtown area was tied to Nelson. Investigators said Nelson’s mother told them her son had the white Hyundai Santa Fe during the time of the robberies.

Police said they also found a handgun described by the victims inside Nelson’s bedroom on Tunica Street.

Witness picture of the robbery of a 68-year-old woman on Carr Avenue

Investigators have not said how they connected Nelson to the robbery at Frida’s Mexican Restaurant.

Nelson is now facing several counts of aggravated robbery and the unlawful possession of a weapon.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

