Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Related
Victim in fatal shooting at Memphis apartments was 17 years old, family says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another teenager shot and killed by gun violence in Memphis. Family members and neighbors said the victim was only 17 years old. The 17-year-old was killed at the abandoned Astro Airways Villa Apartments. Residents said they are fed up with the violence that happens in the...
Second suspect charged in woman’s shooting death at West Memphis gas station
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A second suspect is behind bars after a woman was shot and killed at a BP gas station in West Memphis, Ark. The shooting happened Oct. 23 at a gas station at the corner of W. Broadway and S. Avalon. Officers with the West Memphis...
Man shot after carjacking, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A carjacking left a man critically injured Thursday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the carjacking happened around 2:40 p.m. at the intersection of Getwell Road and Rhodes Avenue. Two men shot another man during the carjacking and took off in his...
actionnews5.com
Man shot, killed at Memphis apartment complex
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead after a shooting at a Memphis apartment complex Wednesday night. Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at 2335 Pendelton Street to find a man shot to death on the scene. The address is inside the Astro Airways Villa Apartments. MPD says...
Memphis Police car appears to be doing donuts in parking lot in viral video
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is under fire after a video of an officer doing what appears to be donuts went viral. We know all too well the issue of reckless driving and the need for police to fight it, but was this officer doing it himself?
Caretaker stole over $105K before elderly woman’s body found, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after the body of a missing elderly woman was found behind a rental property in the Crosstown area. A missing persons report was filed for Rebecca Seay, 83, on Feb. 18 in the 300 block of N. Montgomery, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
Man allegedly shot at coworker after chasing him down I-240
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after allegedly shooting at his coworker near a Memphis interstate following an argument. The incident happened Aug. 27, when a man reported he had been involved in an argument with his coworker about vehicles during a lunch break. According to an affidavit,...
Man forges another man’s personal information, attempts to steal $26K from bank, MPD says
Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on a forgery of identity at a bank. On Sep. 20 at approximately 11:55 AM, Memphis Police responded to a forgery at First Horizon Bank on Summer Avenue. A man was contacted by his bank, that an unknown man attempted...
Man shot in Orange Mound, Memphis Police say
A man was shot near Airways Boulevard and Park Avenue in Orange Mound Wednesday afternoon. Memphis Police say he was taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition. The shooting happened at 2:19pm, according to police. Crime scene tape blocked Ethel Street at Park Avenue. When a FOX13 crew arrived,...
actionnews5.com
MPD releases photo of man accused of grabbing nurse leaving Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has released a picture of the man accused of grabbing a nurse as she left work at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital earlier this week. Investigators say the shirtless man repeatedly grabbed the victim as she walked to her car after working at...
Crash in Frayser remains under investigation after SCSO deputy released from hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy is among three people taken to the hospital after an overnight crash in Frayser. The crash happened at 12:30 a.m. at Thomas Street and Whitney Avenue and involved two vehicles, SCSO said. Shelby County Commissioner Charlie Caswell said he’s seen...
3 men charged in armed carjacking near Downtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men were arrested after an armed carjacking near downtown Memphis. The carjacking happened Oct. 18 in the 700 block of Hastings, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The victim told police he parked his vehicle and met a friend known as “Chuck” in the...
Man found in burning car in Millington identified
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man who was found dead inside a burning car in Millington last month was identified Wednesday. On September, 29, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said fire crews found the victim inside a burning car at the dead end of Pilot Road at 8:30 a.m. SCSO said the victim was identified by the […]
Burglar in stolen Infiniti uses sledgehammer to try and break into liquor store, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man in a stolen Infiniti used a sledgehammer to try to break into a Memphis liquor store early Monday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said two black Infinitis pulled up to a liquor store on Getwell around 1:30 a.m. on October...
2 women wanted for questioning after man found shot & killed in car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are wanted for questioning after a man was found shot to death inside his car. According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to the 3000 block of Churchill Street on Mon., Aug. 16, about a suspicious vehicle. Police found a man slumped...
AirTag in stolen van leads to arrest of 2 suspects, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were arrested after allegedly stealing a van the owner was able to track with an AirTag. On Oct. 23, Memphis Police (MPD) officers responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint in the 1200 block of Victor Drive. A man told them his 2005 Chevrolet Express...
actionnews5.com
Police search for Parkway Village robbery suspects
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are searching for four suspects they say robbed a man outside the Verano Townhomes in Parkway Village. On Oct. 16, police say that while the victim was sitting inside his car outside the townhomes, a white, four-door sedan pulled behind his car. The victim told...
actionnews5.com
Neighbors shocked by new details in death of missing neighbor found buried in flowerbed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New details have come to light in the death investigation of a Memphis woman from earlier this year following a horrifying discovery in a Crosstown backyard. The body of 83-year-old Rebecca Seay was found buried in a shallow grave beneath her flower bed. The discovery was...
Man ran away from DUI crash after hitting Memphis police car, records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after allegedly crashing into a Memphis police car while driving drunk, according to an affidavit. The incident happened on Oct. 24 at Winchester Road and Goodlett Road. An officer with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) was traveling eastbound on Winchester when a...
Gunman tries to shoot man after crash on Lamar, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A car crash led to frightening moments for a man and woman Sunday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the crash happened on Lamar Avenue near Pearson Road on October 23 around 1 p.m. A woman in one car started recording the...
Comments / 0