Memphis, TN

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot after carjacking, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A carjacking left a man critically injured Thursday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the carjacking happened around 2:40 p.m. at the intersection of Getwell Road and Rhodes Avenue. Two men shot another man during the carjacking and took off in his...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man shot, killed at Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead after a shooting at a Memphis apartment complex Wednesday night. Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at 2335 Pendelton Street to find a man shot to death on the scene. The address is inside the Astro Airways Villa Apartments. MPD says...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot in Orange Mound, Memphis Police say

A man was shot near Airways Boulevard and Park Avenue in Orange Mound Wednesday afternoon. Memphis Police say he was taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition. The shooting happened at 2:19pm, according to police. Crime scene tape blocked Ethel Street at Park Avenue. When a FOX13 crew arrived,...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

3 men charged in armed carjacking near Downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men were arrested after an armed carjacking near downtown Memphis. The carjacking happened Oct. 18 in the 700 block of Hastings, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The victim told police he parked his vehicle and met a friend known as “Chuck” in the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man found in burning car in Millington identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man who was found dead inside a burning car in Millington last month was identified Wednesday. On September, 29, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said fire crews found the victim inside a burning car at the dead end of Pilot Road at 8:30 a.m. SCSO said the victim was identified by the […]
MILLINGTON, TN
actionnews5.com

Police search for Parkway Village robbery suspects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are searching for four suspects they say robbed a man outside the Verano Townhomes in Parkway Village. On Oct. 16, police say that while the victim was sitting inside his car outside the townhomes, a white, four-door sedan pulled behind his car. The victim told...
MEMPHIS, TN

