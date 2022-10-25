IOWA (WEHT) – A woman in Iowa is claiming that her father, Donald Dean Studey, was a serial killer. She says he was responsible for the deaths of as many as 70 people over a 30 year period. According to the woman, she allegedly helped her dad dispose of victims at the bottom of a well when she was a child. She claims that most of the victims were female sex workers and transients from Omaha that Studey had abducted and killed.

