Louisiana State

Hurricane Ida direct housing program extension approved by FEMA. Which parishes included in extension?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Direct Housing program for Hurricane Ida survivors was extended by six months. FEMA approved the extension on Oct. 20 after receiving a request in September from the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP). After approval, FEMA said the program is now set to end on August 29, 2023.
Is Louisiana the least safe state in America? Study says yes

If you feel especially threatened living in Louisiana these days, your fears are not totally unfounded. The personal finance website WalletHub listed Louisiana at the very bottom of its study titled 2022’s Safest States in America. WalletHub compared the 50 states across 53 key measures in the 2022 calendar...
Animal activists to sue Arizona over shipping containers

(NewsNation) — Animal rights activists are fighting Arizona’s governor actively building a barrier along the southern border using shipping containers. They’re trying to keep the project out of a national forest, saying it could hurt the migration of several species. More than half a million fentanyl pills...
Fact check: Which Fetterman, Oz debate claims ring true?

(NewsNation) — The limited time frame and rapid-fire questions at Tuesday’s debate between Pennsylvania Senate Democratic candidate John Fetterman and Republican challenger Dr. Mehmet Oz made it hard to decipher fact from fiction. NewsNation followed up on claims regarding several key issues and fact-checked them below. Health care.
Mistake resets parole eligibility for many Arkansas inmates

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, The Arkansas Department of Corrections admitted to a legislative committee that it had misinterpreted one element of parole eligibility law for seven years. Because of this, over 100 inmates were released on parole early as a result of the mistake, and two others were released, then re-incarcerated within days.
Arkansas ballot issues to know as early voting begins

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Arkansas early voting began Monday, October 24, 2022. Before heading to get your votes in, it is important to know the issues you will be voting on. Here’s what is on the Arkansas ballot:. Issue 1: This will give the state legislature the...
Marijuana issue may weed out some decisions for Arkansas employers

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The marijuana ballot issue has caused a stir in many states, including Arkansas. For Arkansas employers, the complete impact of the issue passing is a little unknown. Currently, the state’s law prohibits an employer from from discriminating against an employee or applicant if they’re...
1 dead, 2 rescued in helicopter crash in St. Mary Parish

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — One person died and two others were rescued from a helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico near St. Mary Parish. Coast Guard watchstanders received a call at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday from Westwind Helicopter Inc. personnel confirming a company helicopter crashed in the Gulf of Mexico with three people aboard.
Police: Viral Facebook kidnapping post a hoax, man charged

UPDATE, 9 p.m.: Police in Helena-West Helena say Fredrick Gamble was found at his girlfriend’s house on 10th Street in West Helena. Investigators determined that the kidnapping was a hoax. Gamble was arrested and charged with filing a false report, felony possession of a firearm, and possession of a...
Iowa woman claims her father was a serial killer

IOWA (WEHT) – A woman in Iowa is claiming that her father, Donald Dean Studey, was a serial killer. She says he was responsible for the deaths of as many as 70 people over a 30 year period. According to the woman, she allegedly helped her dad dispose of victims at the bottom of a well when she was a child. She claims that most of the victims were female sex workers and transients from Omaha that Studey had abducted and killed.
