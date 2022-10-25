HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A local favorite has returned to Hastings senior community. Senior Fest took place Wednesday afternoon at the Hastings City Auditorium. This is the first time they are having the event since 2019 due to COVID restrictions. The crowd seemed to miss it as well. Older adults packed the house to enjoy an afternoon full of fun. They enjoyed bingo, live entertainment, and refreshments, and had a chance to win door prizes. There were also different assisted living facilities and organizations from the community in attendance as well.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 22 HOURS AGO