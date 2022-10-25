Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Grand Island 3rd graders recognized for home fire escape plan
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island elementary students will be safer because they know what to do if their home ever has a fire. In recognition of fire prevention week activities, the Grand Island Fire Department (GIFD) conducted an education program, called “The Great Escape” which is aimed at Grand Island third graders.
KSNB Local4
Project Connect happening Thursday in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A one-day, one-stop event returns, ready to offer up free services for those in need. Project Connect will take place on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park in Grand Island. Services available include...
KSNB Local4
Railside Plaza Project Plaza
We visit with A Higher Plain in Grand Island about the holistic services and tools they offer. The Local4 Today crew talks about the storm that hit the area 25 years ago and other storms they can remember.
KSNB Local4
Senior Fest returns to Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A local favorite has returned to Hastings senior community. Senior Fest took place Wednesday afternoon at the Hastings City Auditorium. This is the first time they are having the event since 2019 due to COVID restrictions. The crowd seemed to miss it as well. Older adults packed the house to enjoy an afternoon full of fun. They enjoyed bingo, live entertainment, and refreshments, and had a chance to win door prizes. There were also different assisted living facilities and organizations from the community in attendance as well.
KSNB Local4
Wellness Wednesday: Holistic Health
Gorilla Glass is dealing with another break-in. Gorilla Glass is dealing with another break-in. Aluminum shortage causing license plate complications. State Senators Steve Halloran and Curt Friesen briefed the Hall County Board of Commissioners on the current aluminum shortage on Tuesday morning.
KSNB Local4
GO GI Transit Survey open through Nov. 10
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The City of Grand Island is seeing public feedback on the GO GI Transit Plan’s draft recommendations for the Central Ride Agency of Nebraska (CRANE) public transit system. CRANE currently serves Hall County residents and provides portal-to-portal, demand-response service for the Grand Island/Hall County...
Kearney Hub
Railside mural could be just the beginning of art in Grand Island
The weathered white wall along West South Front Street nary earned a second glance. Now it has people stopping just to see it. Passing by that drab 3,000 square foot border for the “umpteenth time,” Sharena Arriola Anson saw potential — a mural adding color, creativity and a greater sense of community to the parking lot scenery.
klkntv.com
Grand Island teachers are unhappy with job, survey shows
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An overwhelming majority of Grand Island Public Schools teachers have thought about leaving in the last year, according to a survey. The assessment was conducted by Chaperone, a political action committee, which says 211 teachers completed the survey anonymously within 72 hours. More than 75%...
KSNB Local4
Athletic training hall of fame dedicated at UNK’s Health and Sports Center
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Denise Marshall calls athletic trainers the “unsung heroes.”. These professionals are an integral part of health care, yet they’re rarely in the spotlight. “It’s important to highlight our profession every chance we get,” said Marshall, who serves as president of the Nebraska State...
KSNB Local4
Work continues on resurfacing of Hastings cemetery
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Resurfacing work continues at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Werner Construction is nearing the end of phase two and three of the project with the goal to have that part complete by the end of the year, according to Hastings Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Hassenstab. The...
KSNB Local4
GIEA members were main distributor of Chaperone survey
GIEA President Michelle Carter said members distributed the survey to fellow members through email and texts, but they did not generate the survey. There are more than 700 teachers employed within the Grand Island Public Schools district. Grand Island Public Schools released a statement Wednesday afternoon after Jensen pointed out...
klkntv.com
Grand Island crash kills one, leaves another with severe injuries
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A crash in Grand Island left one dead and another with injuries that are life-threatening, Grand Island Police say. Wednesday just before 7 p.m., police responded to a crash on U.S. Highway 30 in northeast Grand Island. A Ford Taurus was traveling east on the...
klkntv.com
Kids found in Grand Island home filled with animal feces and trash, according to police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Grand Island Police say a woman was arrested on suspicion of abusing multiple children after officers discovered an uninhabitable home Wednesday. Authorities say they were checking on the welfare of residents near West Koenig and South Clay Streets, where a home’s door had been left open for days.
KSNB Local4
Hastings volleyball escapes McCook, advances to subdistrict B-7 final
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 Hastings faced off against third-ranked McCook in the semifinal round of the subdistrict B-7 tournament Tuesday. The Tigers and Bison played a close match, but Hastings came out on top in a 3-2 victory to advance to the championship. Watch the embedded video...
KSNB Local4
California man sentenced for transporting drugs through central Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A California man was sentenced to more than six years in prison on a drug distribution charge in Nebraska. U.S. District Court Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Hector Diaz Perez, 26, of Monterey, CA, to a 83 month prison term. This comes after his conviction for possession of 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine with intent to distribute. After he completes his prison sentence, Diaz Perez will also serve five years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
KSNB Local4
Railside Plaza Project continues to progress
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Downtown Grand Island will have a different look and feel to it soon. The Railside Project to expand the plaza is officially underway. The project has been two years in the making and finally received approval this spring. Crews with Vlcek Gardens have been hard...
KSNB Local4
Northwest volleyball sweeps subdistrict B-7 title over Hastings
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 Northwest volleyball hosted second-seed Hastings in the championship match of the subdistrict B-7 tournament Wednesday. The Vikings swept the Tigers 3-0 to advance to a district final. “Feels really good,” Northwest senior right side hitter Chloe Mader said. “Last home game on this...
Game and Parks to have special hours for deer permit sales
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission offices will be open to serve deer hunters seeking permits on two days otherwise closed in November. Offices in Lincoln, Omaha, Norfolk, North Platte, Alliance, Kearney and Bassett will be open for permit sales from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 5, the Saturday of the Special Landowner Deer Season.
KSNB Local4
GI police: Unsanitary home conditions lead to charges
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman is charged with three counts of abuse after police located her and three others living in uninhabitable conditions. Grand Island Police were called out to conduct a welfare check Wednesday morning at a home on West Koenig after neighbors noticed the back patio door open for several days with leaves blowing into the house.
KSNB Local4
Denver Air Connection will soon soar out of Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Denver Air Connection will soon take flight out of the Kearney Regional Airport. During Tuesday night’s city council meeting, council members approved a lease agreement with the Colorado corporation. Denver Air Connection is expected to begin commercial air service starting Nov. 1, 2022. As part...
