‘An Answer from God’: Jake Wagner Details Why He Confessed to Pike County Massacre, Faces Cross-Examination at Brother’s Trial
Jake Wagner testified that he confessed to planning and carrying out the murders of eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families after he felt he’d received “an answer from God” in December 2019 when his grandmother admitted lying to prosecutors about forging custody documents related to the case and agreed to cooperate.
WLWT 5
Jake Wagner arrives for third day of testimony in brother's Pike County massacre trial
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Confessed killer Jake Wagner is returning to the Pike County courtroom for his third day of testimony. The judge in the Pike County massacre trial held a hearing Wednesday morning on whether or not witness testimony can be broadcasted. This content is imported from Twitter....
Brother of accused killer says family burned clothes, guns in Pike County murders
Jake Wagner pleaded guilty to the murders in April 2021, after previously pleading not guilty. Along with Jake Wagner, those facing charges are, with their ages at the time: Angela Wagner, 48; George “Billy” Wagner III, 47; and George Wagner IV, 27.
WKRC
Jake Wagner testifies about weapons, guilt and confessions in George Wagner's trial
WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) - A hearing over whether Jake and Angela Wagner can continue to opt out of recording during their testimony during George Wagner's trial was held first thing Wednesday morning. The hearing follows a court ruling Tuesday that threw out the judge’s media order. However, the judge still...
WLWT 5
Prosecutors in George Wagner's trial match words of confessed killer with discarded murder weapons
WAVERLY, Ohio — It's taken 30 days of testimony for jurors in George Wagner's murder trial to see images of burned and discarded weapons. The images show guns, shell casings, ammunition and other items that George's brother Jake Wagner said he, George and their dad, Billy Wagner, carried with them when they executed a plan to kill eight members of the Rhoden family on a single night in April 2016.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two former Pike Co. deputies indicted by federal grand jury
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Two men were charged with civil rights crimes related to the use of excessive force during their employment with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. Last week, a federal grand jury indicted Jeremy C. Mooney, 47, of Piketon, and William Stansberry, Jr., 46, of Chillicothe. That indictment was unsealed today at the defendants’ initial appearances in federal court.
Ohio man claims he ‘had no choice’ but to shoot family
An Ohio man convicted of shooting five of eight family members killed in a 2016 massacre testified Monday he had no choice but to kill the mother of his child.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
DAY 30: Jake Wagner walks jury through how he disposed of murder weapons
WAVERLY, Ohio — Jake Wagner testified on Tuesday about how he and his family carried out the mass murder of eight members of the Rhoden family in 2016. In the trial of his brother, George Wagner IV, Jake said that their father, Billy, planned the killings and how they disposed of the evidence, including the murder weapons. Jake Wagner said he “cut” the murder weapons in half and that George helped him, describing his brother as “strong as a bull ox.” Jake Wagner went on to say that he, himself, melted the firing pins to the weapons using a torch to prevent tracing any fired shell casings back to him.
‘Make A Choice And Make It Now:’ Texts Between Couple Revealed In Pike County Family Massacre Trial
Prosecutors say a series of texts can help explain how bitter custody battle between two young people led to a massacre that left eight people dead in rural Ohio. George Wagner IV, 30, is standing trial for the 2016 shooting deaths of eight people: seven members of the Rhoden family as well as the fiancée of one victim. The defendant is one of four members of the Wagner family, who have been accused of killing the extended Rhoden clan execution-style as they slept in what’s been commonly referred to as the “Pike County Murders.”
Ohio shooter of 5 family members said he ‘had no choice’
An Ohio man convicted of shooting five of eight family members killed in a 2016 massacre testified Monday he had no choice but to kill the mother of his child.
myfox28columbus.com
Jackson County attorney accused of raping minor acquitted of all charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An attorney in Jackson County who was accused of raping a child under the age of 13 has been acquitted of all charges. Christopher Moore, 49, was indicted by a grand jury on April 16 for three counts of rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition.
WSAZ
One arrested in Scioto County in connection with Ironton investigation
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ironton police are investigating a crime that led to the suspect being arrested in Scioto County. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner told WSAZ the investigation is taking place on 9th Street. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is also on scene. Meanwhile, Scioto County sheriff David...
Pike County Sheriff’s officers indicted for excessive force
WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — Two former officers were indicted last week on federal charges for using excessive force against a person in custody. Jeremy Mooney, 47, and William Stansberry Jr., 46, have been charged with civil rights crimes for their treatment of a suspect in custody of the Pike County Sheriff’s Office in November 2019, […]
West Virginia man found guilty on all 6 charges in Ohio murder case
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man accused of a Pomeroy murder was found guilty by a Meigs County jury on Tuesday. Keontae Nelson was found guilty on all six charges: murder, murder, complicity, conspiracy, burglary, and tampering with evidence. Nelson is one of three defendants charged in the death of 25-year-old Kane Roush, who was fatally […]
Canal Winchester woman, 82, injured in Ross County crash
RICHMOND DALE, Ohio (WCMH) — An 82-year-old Canal Winchester woman is hospitalized after she was a passenger in a vehicle that police said was pushed off the road by a semi-truck Wednesday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 5:14 p.m. on US Route 35 in Ross County. A […]
Washington Examiner
Man charged with grandfather's murder after attempting to toss 'suspicious' trash
An Ohio man was arrested on a $1 million bond for the murder of his own grandfather, who was identified Thursday. The Ironton Police Department was alerted to Kace Pleasant, 22, after it reported a call from sanitation workers about him attempting to throw away "suspicious" bags of trash. Officers on the scene reported discovering bloody clothes in the bags. Pleasant took off in his car when he saw police approaching his home, but he was ultimately arrested on the charge of fleeing and eluding by the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office in Lucasville.
wchstv.com
Police respond after body found in Ironton, Ohio
IRONTON, Ohio (WCHS) — The police chief in Ironton, Ohio, said an investigation is underway after a body was found. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner said the body was discovered on Ninth Street. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations also responded. Police planned to release additional details at a...
Man killed in Gallia County, Ohio crash
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man has died after a vehicle crash in Gallia County, Ohio. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 12:43 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, on County Road 29, which is about 0.3 mile south of Township Highway 451. Troopers say the vehicle was […]
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Fist Fight Occurs in Walmart after Fat Comment
Chillicothe – Police are investigating a fistfight that occurred in the middle of the Walmarts Electronics area. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the superstore around 7:30 pm on 10/25/22. They met with a 14-year-old female and her 16-year-old boyfriend that said they were in an altercation with two other people.
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL COURT
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
