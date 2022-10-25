ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cora Culp
2d ago

Adventures with purpose... this is exactly what their purpose is! I love 5he fact law enforcement are taking it to the next level

17
candy mays
1d ago

this really cool I hope they solve them all I am just glad they are finally doing it I think the whole river needs done

16
lany
1d ago

this is great way to solve a crime and get the river cleaned up Thank you all

WHIO Dayton

Several cars pulled from Ohio River in cleanup operation

CINCINNATI — Cars are being pulled from the Ohio River in bulk for the first time ever, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. The Hamilton County Police Association’s (HCPA) Underwater Search and Recovery Unit is working with Living Lands and Waters, a nonprofit organization, in the nation’s largest cleanup effort to date.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Motorcyclist dies from Taylor Mill crash: coroner

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. (WXIX) - A 50-year-old northern Kentucky man is dead he was thrown from his motorcycle in a crash earlier this week, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Joshua Smith of Covington was pronounced dead Wednesday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report...
TAYLOR MILL, KY
Fox 19

Police search for vehicle connected with Norwood shooting

NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are searching for a vehicle connected with a shooting in Norwood early Thursday. It happened outside Smyth Automotive, 1899 Ross Avenue, shortly after 3 a.m. A woman grazed in the arm with a bullet showed up at Norwood Police Department on Montgomery Avenue for help,...
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

A crash has shutdown north I-75 in Camp Washington

CINCINNATI — A crash has shut down part of the interstate in Camp Washington, Tuesday night. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, northbound Interstate 75 is closed beyond Hopple Street due to a crash.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Coroner identifies Jeep driver killed in Blue Ash crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified a Jeep driver who died in a crash that sent power lines across a school bus in Blue Ash Tuesday afternoon. According to the coroner’s office, Kevin Davis, 44, died after a crash on Kenwood Road and Belleview Avenue.
BLUE ASH, OH
WLWT 5

All aboard! The North Pole Express runs through Greater Cincinnati

Take a journey with Santa Claus and his elves aboard the North Pole Express via Lebanon LM&M Railroad. The train runs on select days through November and December, offering a family-friendly ride throughout scenic portions of Warren County. Riders sip on hot chocolate and enjoy Christmas cookies as Santa and...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Deadly crash traps school bus beneath power lines in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - A crash that turned fatal Tuesday afternoon sent power lines across a school bus, snaring the bus in place with students inside. No students were injured. The bus driver and a bus monitor on board were also uninjured. It happened around 12:30 p.m. at Kenwood...
BLUE ASH, OH
Fox 19

1 person dead after shooting in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead after a shooting broke out in Butler County Tuesday evening, police confirmed. The shooting occurred in the area of 733 S Second St., Hamilton Police Dispatch said. This is an ongoing investigation. FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Suspected Covington robber arrested after fleeing multiple times

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A man was arrested after he allegedly robbed a Northern Kentucky liquor store and then fled the scene in a stolen vehicle Tuesday evening, according to a Kenton County District Court. Williams is being accused of robbing a DEPS Liquor store in Covington by pointing a...
COVINGTON, KY
WHIO Dayton

Adjustments made to Dayton RTA bus routes

DAYTON — The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) has announced it will be making minor adjustments to some of its bus routes starting next month. The changes take affect on November 13, according to a Dayton RTA spokesperson. The adjustments are the following:. Route 14- Moving the 6:48...
DAYTON, OH

