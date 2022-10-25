Read full article on original website
Cora Culp
2d ago
Adventures with purpose... this is exactly what their purpose is! I love 5he fact law enforcement are taking it to the next level
candy mays
1d ago
this really cool I hope they solve them all I am just glad they are finally doing it I think the whole river needs done
lany
1d ago
this is great way to solve a crime and get the river cleaned up Thank you all
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Several cars pulled from Ohio River in cleanup operation
CINCINNATI — Cars are being pulled from the Ohio River in bulk for the first time ever, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. The Hamilton County Police Association’s (HCPA) Underwater Search and Recovery Unit is working with Living Lands and Waters, a nonprofit organization, in the nation’s largest cleanup effort to date.
Fox 19
Water search for fleeing burglary suspect underway in Butler County pond
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A water search continues in Butler County after a fleeing suspect jumped into a large pond but deputies didn’t see him come out. The Butler County Emergency Response Team is on the scene at Riverside Road off Hamilton Trenton Road in St. Clair Township.
Fox 19
Motorcyclist dies from Taylor Mill crash: coroner
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. (WXIX) - A 50-year-old northern Kentucky man is dead he was thrown from his motorcycle in a crash earlier this week, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Joshua Smith of Covington was pronounced dead Wednesday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report...
Fox 19
Police search for vehicle connected with Norwood shooting
NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are searching for a vehicle connected with a shooting in Norwood early Thursday. It happened outside Smyth Automotive, 1899 Ross Avenue, shortly after 3 a.m. A woman grazed in the arm with a bullet showed up at Norwood Police Department on Montgomery Avenue for help,...
Fox 19
Water rescue team responds to Butler County pond after fleeing suspect jumps in
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A water rescue is underway right now in Butler County after a fleeing suspect jumped into a pond but deputies didn’t see him come out, dispatchers say. It’s happening on Riverside Road off Trenton Road in St. Clair Township. Deputies responded to...
WLWT 5
A crash has shutdown north I-75 in Camp Washington
CINCINNATI — A crash has shut down part of the interstate in Camp Washington, Tuesday night. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, northbound Interstate 75 is closed beyond Hopple Street due to a crash.
Fox 19
Coroner identifies Jeep driver killed in Blue Ash crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified a Jeep driver who died in a crash that sent power lines across a school bus in Blue Ash Tuesday afternoon. According to the coroner’s office, Kevin Davis, 44, died after a crash on Kenwood Road and Belleview Avenue.
Fox 19
High-school senior takes hours out of his week to clean up Hamilton County park
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One local teenager has taken up the cause of cleaning up the park where he spent his youth. When it comes to talking the talk, Peter Olsen says all the right things. He speaks about the importance of small acts and taking a leadership stance rather than sitting by the wayside.
Fox 19
Roselawn man arrested for reporting 43 false emergencies to 911: court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Roselawn man is under arrest after police say he called 911 for 43 false emergencies since Aug. 1. Jerry Beach, 58, is held at the Hamilton County jail on charges of making false alarms and misusing the 911 system. He was arrested Wednesday after he “called...
Police departments in rural Ohio towns struggle to find recruits
Short on staff and money, Ohio's small police departments are no match for bigger cities and towns that are also competing for officers.
Fox 19
Multiple passengers cut out of car, driver on the run after Hyde Park crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The driver of a car that crashed in Hyde Park Wednesday night fled the scene before first responders arrived, according to Cincinnati police. Three passengers in the car were entrapped following the crash. It happened around 7 p.m. in the 3700 block of Erie Avenue. The car...
Fox 19
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after school bus crash in Clermont County
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman is dead Thursday after a crash involving a school bus in Clermont County. It happened around 3:24 p.m. on OH-222 between Big Indian and Caldwell roads in Bethel, according to the Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Sherri Cramer, 61, of...
WLWT 5
All aboard! The North Pole Express runs through Greater Cincinnati
Take a journey with Santa Claus and his elves aboard the North Pole Express via Lebanon LM&M Railroad. The train runs on select days through November and December, offering a family-friendly ride throughout scenic portions of Warren County. Riders sip on hot chocolate and enjoy Christmas cookies as Santa and...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Eaton Avenue in the City of Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Eaton Avenue in the City of Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
Fox 19
Deadly crash traps school bus beneath power lines in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - A crash that turned fatal Tuesday afternoon sent power lines across a school bus, snaring the bus in place with students inside. No students were injured. The bus driver and a bus monitor on board were also uninjured. It happened around 12:30 p.m. at Kenwood...
WLWT 5
2 Ohio men charged with stealing nearly $800,000 for fake medical marijuana business
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell announced Tuesday, that two Ohio men have been indicted on fraud charges surrounding a fake medical marijuana operation. Fornshell said Aaron Pitman, 34, of Morrow, and Ryan R. Goldschmidt, 39, of Cincinnati, have been indicted on the following counts:...
Fox 19
1 person dead after shooting in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead after a shooting broke out in Butler County Tuesday evening, police confirmed. The shooting occurred in the area of 733 S Second St., Hamilton Police Dispatch said. This is an ongoing investigation. FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information...
Fox 19
Suspected Covington robber arrested after fleeing multiple times
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A man was arrested after he allegedly robbed a Northern Kentucky liquor store and then fled the scene in a stolen vehicle Tuesday evening, according to a Kenton County District Court. Williams is being accused of robbing a DEPS Liquor store in Covington by pointing a...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Blue Rock Road in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Blue Rock Road in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
Adjustments made to Dayton RTA bus routes
DAYTON — The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) has announced it will be making minor adjustments to some of its bus routes starting next month. The changes take affect on November 13, according to a Dayton RTA spokesperson. The adjustments are the following:. Route 14- Moving the 6:48...
