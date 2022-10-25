ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MSNBC

Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today

RadarOnline

Debate Host FIRES BACK After John Fetterman's Campaign Team Claims Candidate's Closed Captions Were 'Delayed' & 'Filled With Errors'

The organization that hosted this week’s debate between Senate candidates John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz has fired back after Fetterman’s campaign team accused the closed captioning system of being “filled with errors,” RadarOnline.com has learned. Fetterman’s team first made the accusation Tuesday night, shortly after...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ohmymag.co.uk

Here's how to block spam calls and messages on your phone

What could be more frustrating than receiving several unwanted calls from unknown callers? Not only do they waste your time, but they can also harm you by spreading malware, i.e. malicious software designed to infiltrate your device and harvest sensitive data (passwords, credit card numbers, etc.). To counter these links...
Daily Mail

Leaked emails show Google employees MOCKED company's 'incognito mode' browser - saying it's 'not truly private' - as consumer lawsuit seeks BILLIONS in damages for company's false promises

Leaked emails reveal Google employees mocked the company's 'incognito mode' browser feature, saying it was not 'truly private' as the tech giant suggests. In a series of emails cited in a California-based lawsuit on behalf of a million users, employees in 2018 suggested the company halt deceptive advertising of the incognito feature on Google that supposedly allows users to 'browse privately' to avoid others using a shared device to view the search history.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WJCL

Ask Asa: How to avoid student debt relief scams

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The proposed federal student loan forgiveness program could cancel up to $20,000 in debt for more than 40 million Americans — and not just young adults. Nearly 9 million potential beneficiaries are older than 50. There's a lot of money hanging in the balance for...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Trump lawyers, DOJ met in sealed court hearing related to Mar-a-Lago investigation

Video above: New details about documents seized from Mar-A-Lago. Former President Donald Trump's legal defense team and prosecutors handling the Mar-a-Lago documents investigation met at the federal courthouse in Washington, D.C., Thursday morning in a secret dispute related to the unprecedented investigation. CNN spotted the lawyers -- including James Trusty,...
WASHINGTON, DC
makeuseof.com

Why Is My Facebook Account Disabled? 6 Possible Causes

If you are a fan of Facebook, the world of social media is at your convenience. It is quite fascinating until you open the Facebook app one day and see your account is disabled. This doesn't happen every day. Unless you committed something wrong or violated Facebook's terms and conditions,...
MSNBC

RNC sues Google to get closer to your inbox

Republicans are taking Google to court with hopes of gaining more direct access to your inbox. A lawsuit filed Friday by the Republican National Committee claims Google “has relegated millions of RNC emails en masse to potential donors’ and supporters’ spam folders during pivotal points in election fundraising and community building.”

