MSNBC
Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today
Debate Host FIRES BACK After John Fetterman's Campaign Team Claims Candidate's Closed Captions Were 'Delayed' & 'Filled With Errors'
The organization that hosted this week’s debate between Senate candidates John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz has fired back after Fetterman’s campaign team accused the closed captioning system of being “filled with errors,” RadarOnline.com has learned. Fetterman’s team first made the accusation Tuesday night, shortly after...
ohmymag.co.uk
Here's how to block spam calls and messages on your phone
What could be more frustrating than receiving several unwanted calls from unknown callers? Not only do they waste your time, but they can also harm you by spreading malware, i.e. malicious software designed to infiltrate your device and harvest sensitive data (passwords, credit card numbers, etc.). To counter these links...
How to make your Facebook profile, photos and posts private
If you want to change your privacy on Facebook, go to the option "Settings & privacy." There, you can chose what of your content is visible to whom.
Leaked emails show Google employees MOCKED company's 'incognito mode' browser - saying it's 'not truly private' - as consumer lawsuit seeks BILLIONS in damages for company's false promises
Leaked emails reveal Google employees mocked the company's 'incognito mode' browser feature, saying it was not 'truly private' as the tech giant suggests. In a series of emails cited in a California-based lawsuit on behalf of a million users, employees in 2018 suggested the company halt deceptive advertising of the incognito feature on Google that supposedly allows users to 'browse privately' to avoid others using a shared device to view the search history.
Facebook issues major texting warning for every iPhone owner as Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple
FACEBOOK boss Mark Zuckerberg has launched an attack on Apple's iMessage saying WhatsApp is better. The tech billionaire, 38, slammed the iPhone maker as his WhatsApp platform goes on a huge advertising spree aimed at highlighting key security benefits. Zuck posted a shot of one billboard on Facebook and Instagram,...
Google issues urgent alert after banning 16 apps with 20million downloads – delete them now or it’ll cost you
GOOGLE has removed 16 apps with more than 20million downloads combined from the Google Play app store. The dodgy downloads, which were disguised as flashlight, camera and QR reader apps, were found to be riddled with malware. That malware can used up the monthly data allowance of a device and...
Millions of Facebook users must check account today for very costly mistake
IF you've had Facebook for a while then you've probably given loads of apps more info than you realise. Over the years, you've likely logged into apps and games with your Facebook account. You may have also connected your Facebook account to these apps, websites and games too. These apps...
Business Insider
This person is unavailable on Messenger: What this error message means and how to resolve it
You might see "This person is unavailable on Messenger" if you can't Facebook message someone. If your friend has deactivated their Facebook account, you won't be able to send messages to them. If you've been blocked by someone, Facebook messages won't go through to them. Despite its popularity, Facebook can...
makeuseof.com
Why Is My Facebook Account Disabled? 6 Possible Causes
If you are a fan of Facebook, the world of social media is at your convenience. It is quite fascinating until you open the Facebook app one day and see your account is disabled. This doesn't happen every day. Unless you committed something wrong or violated Facebook's terms and conditions,...
MSNBC
RNC sues Google to get closer to your inbox
Republicans are taking Google to court with hopes of gaining more direct access to your inbox. A lawsuit filed Friday by the Republican National Committee claims Google “has relegated millions of RNC emails en masse to potential donors’ and supporters’ spam folders during pivotal points in election fundraising and community building.”
