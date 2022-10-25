No second-year slump for Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins, one of team's top tacklers

Zaven Collins' improvement from his rookie season to this his second NFL campaign can be found in the numbers the linebacker has posted.

Collins, the Cardinals' first-round pick in 2021, already has surpassed the number of starts he made last season, all seven games so far in 2022 to six in 2021. He's second on the team with 49 tackles (32 solo) and has two sacks, four tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

In 17 games played in 2021, Collins had no sacks, one tackle for loss and no forced fumbles. Last Thursday against the New Orleans Saints, Collins led all players with a career-high nine combined tackles.

It was the second straight game and third in the last four in which Collins led the team in tackles. At Seattle in Week 6, he recorded the first two sacks of his career.

"Just a lot more comfortable within the NFL, within our scheme, understanding concepts, understanding offenses and how they work, what they're trying to do, situational stuff," Collins said Tuesday, asked if he feels himself getting better.

Collins has a major responsibility as the player on the Cardinals' defense with the communication technology in his helmet, also known as the "green dot." He said having that responsibility has also helped him get better because he hears defensive coordinator Vance Joseph's calls in his ears before communicating those to his teammates.

"It's definitely slowing down. And,you know, we talked about it in our locker room and in our defensive meeting rooms, just going out everyday and just putting the work in. I think if we just continue to do that, as a defense, we'll just get better," Collins said. "It's not just me, it's just everyone. We've gotten better and better and better each week. We continue to do that, we'll be fine."

Collins said the Cardinals defense takes pride in having limited their opponents' top offensive threats since a blowout loss to Kansas City in Week 1. The Cardinals have kept such players as Davante Adams, A.J. Brown, Christian McCaffrey, Cooper Kupp, D.K. Metcalf and Alvin Kamara in check for most of the games against their teams.

This week, the Cardinals will try to slow down Minnesota Vikings offensive stars Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook.

"Total yards is kind of like what we were kind of beat up about last week, because they had quite a bit of yards (494 for the Saints)," Collins said. "But you know, limiting their big players so they can get backed into a corner, that's kind of like what we like to do. So it's worked well."

Eno is enough

Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin had some family come out to visit him in Arizona this past weekend, and also caught up on sleep after the Cardinals played last Thursday night.

Benjamin had a busy night against the Saints, rushing for 92 yards with a touchdown on 12 carries and adding four receptions for 21 yards as the lead back.

Benjamin has filled in capably for injured starter James Conner, who could reclaim his starting spot this weekend at Minnesota against the Vikings. Benjamin is averaging 4.6 yards per carry and already has doubled his season high for rushing yards, at 265. He was asked if he feels he deserves more opportunity even when Conner returns

"Not even that. I would just say I'm preparing. Just never stop preparing. I'm waiting for that moment to come," Benjamin said. "Like I said some time ago, I've always prepared as if I was the starting running back not knowing what may happen, and I feel like that should be everyone. ... And so whatever happens, like I said, whatever they decide to do with me, wherever they decide to put me in, I'm going to do it to the best of my ability."

