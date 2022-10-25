Watch full replay of the NY gubernatorial debate between Hochul, Zeldin

Update: The Spectrum site has a free full replay video of the debate here .

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul , the Democratic incumbent, and Lee Zeldin , a Republican who has represented New York's 1st congressional district since 2015, square off in their lone debate on Thursday evening.

The debate is scheduled for 7 to 8 p.m. at Pace University in Manhattan.

The debate will be moderated by “Inside City Hall” host Errol Louis and “Capital Tonight” anchor Susan Arbetter.

Spectrum News is broadcasting the debate. You can log in with your TV provider here . Or download the Spectrum News app , and tap "Live" to watch.

You can also listen on WNYC's website here .

