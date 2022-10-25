ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville Council OKs Walton Street Park as local historic landmark

By Sarah Honosky, Asheville Citizen Times
ASHEVILLE - City Council, on Oct. 25, unanimously approved local historic landmark designation for the Walton Street Park and pool, a beloved community spot, largely underfunded and undermaintained.

The property, which becomes the county's 50th historic landmark, according to Alex Cole, the city's historic preservation planner, is a 4.37-acre parcel in the Southside neighborhood, home to the 1947 segregation-era pool, now closed, but once the sole municipal park and swimming area for Asheville's Black population.

Council member Sandra Kilgore said she was among the countless Southside residents who grew up swimming at Walton Street pool, and when she moved back to Asheville in 2012, she remembered the controversy that surrounded the pool's restoration − controversy that is still ongoing a decade later.

A "landmark" in the Black community, Kilgore said it represented more than a swimming pool, and was a hub of the Black community, the likes of which no longer exist.

“In Black neighborhoods right now, we do not have places that we actually go to network as a family that we had years ago," Kilgore said. "That is missing in the Black community … we really need to work on bringing that back if we are going to actually be able to sustain the Black community and actually grow the Black community and heal the Black community."

The Preservation Society of Asheville and Buncombe County first applied for the site to receive local landmark status in early 2022, and preservation consultant Josi Ward authored the landmark designation report for the park and pool.

Both the African American Heritage Commission and the Historic Resources Commission have reviewed and recommended approval of the landmark designation.

Jessie Landl was among several speakers at the Oct. 25 meeting, and represented the preservation society, which initiated the nomination and paid for the consultant.

She also noted that the park was more than a city resource, and served as a citywide hub for the area's Black population.

“In Asheville’s history, the park is literally one of a kind,” she said.

Adding to the park's significance, she said, is the historic loss of Black landmarks, neighborhoods and businesses in Asheville, both during Urban Renewal and since.

"Our city must begin to proactively protect African American landmarks that are left," Landl said.

Extensive outreach efforts were carried out by the city, including a public survey, which found 82% of the respondents supported historical designation for the pool. The survey had 208 participants and 1,599 responses.

According to a city staff report , the park was constructed in 1938-1939 with Works Progress Administration funds and opened to the public in June 1939. The Walton Street pool and pool house was opened to the public in June 1948.

"The park complex retains the arrangement of features established during the period of significance (1939-1972)," said the report. "The park, pool, and poolhouse retain integrity of location, setting, association, feeling, workmanship, and design."

By securing landmark designation, the city recognizes and honors the cultural and historical significance of the site.

Landmarks are also subject to design restrictions, and any proposed changes to the structures or site require design review by the Historic Resource Commission, or city staff if it’s not a substantial change, to ensure that the changes are consistent with the historic character of the landmark.

Another speaker, Priscilla Ndiaye Robinson, a longtime advocate for the pool, addressed council Oct. 25, noting a complex history of pool preservation efforts, including a 900-signature petition submitted to the city 10 years ago when "our voices were ignored."

As the third generation of five generations of her family to use the park, Robinson said this is a next step to preserve integral Asheville history and a lifetime of memories.

“I stand today respectfully to say, Black Asheville has lost enough," Robinson said.

Ward also authored a National Register of Historic places application for the park and pool.

Walton Street pool was one of three city sites recommended for listing on the National Register of Historic Places, according to an August 2022 Asheville African American Heritage Resource Survey , along with the J.A. Wilson Building on Eagle Street and Rabbit's Motel on McDowell Street.

Despite calls from the community to renovate the pool, which officials in 2017 said would require at least $1.3 million to fix, the city proceeded with plans to construct a new pool at Dr. Wesley Grant Sr. Southside Community Center about 0.2 miles from the park. It is expected to open next summer and is under construction.

While the city has not committed to any restoration of the pool itself, Asheville Parks and Recreation has allocated $500,000 for the redevelopment of Walton Street Park . Survey responses indicated residents would like to see a multiuse asphalt path for walking, bike and/or skating, a resurfaced basketball court with new goals, a multiuse field, playground equipment updates and more.

Sarah Honosky is the city government reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. News Tips? Email shonosky@citizentimes.com or message on Twitter at @slhonosky.

