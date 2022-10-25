It's a bird. It's a plane. No, it's Ashland Main Street's Costume Capers

ASHLAND − Hundreds of area children and their parents turned out Tuesday for the annual Costume Capers downtown.

Youth traveled up an down Main Street receiving candy and treats from a record number of area businesses and organizations set up along both sides of the street from Union Street to Claremont Avenue.

"Costume Capers was amazing this year," said Ashland Main Street Executive Director Sandra Hedlund Tunnell in a text message following the event. "It was a record crowd with incredible costumes. We are so happy and privileged to be able to provide this downtown trick-or-treating experience for our community."

The event started back in 2004, when it was co-presented by the Ashland Times-Gazette and Ashland Main Street.

Ashland Main Street has solely presented Costume Capers since 2017.

