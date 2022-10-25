Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Why Chemed (CHE) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Chemed (CHE). This company, which is in the Zacks Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
Recap: Antero Resources Q3 Earnings
Antero Resources AR reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Antero Resources missed estimated earnings by 14.21%, reporting an EPS of $1.63 versus an estimate of $1.9. Revenue was up $1.53 billion from the same...
Zacks.com
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
KNSL - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.64 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.59 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 15.49%. A...
Zacks.com
Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) Surpasses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
FLXS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.09 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.25 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.48 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
Can Higher Revenues Aid Monolithic Power (MPWR) Q3 Earnings?
MPWR - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 8.4%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8%, on average. The Kirkland, WA-based company is expected to...
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 25th
PHX Minerals Inc. (. PHX - Free Report) : This natural gas and oil minerals company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days. PHX Minerals Inc. Price and Consensus. PHX Minerals Inc. price-consensus-chart |...
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
New Oriental Education EDU shares rose 25.2% to $26.38 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 9.0 million shares is 445.6% of New Oriental Education's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $4.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
Zacks.com
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
VRTX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $4.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.69 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.56 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.67%. A...
Zacks.com
Perficient (PRFT) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates
PRFT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.11 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.88 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.91%. A...
Zacks.com
Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
TPH - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.45 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 23.93%. A...
Zacks.com
Popular (BPOP) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
BPOP - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $5.70 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.53 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 125.30%. A...
Zacks.com
Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
JHG - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.61 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.50 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.16 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 22%. A...
Zacks.com
S&P Global (SPGI) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, 2022 View Tepid
SPGI - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Adjusted earnings per share (excluding $1.09 from non-recurring items) of $2.93 beat the consensus mark by 5% but decreased 17.2% year over year. Revenues of $2.86 billion missed the consensus estimate by 1.6% but improved 37.1% year over year, backed by strength in every segment, except the Ratings division.
Zacks.com
Mastercard's (MA) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates on Better GDV
MA - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.68 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.3%. The bottom line advanced 13% year over year. The leading technology company in the global payments industry’s revenues amounted to $5.8 billion, which rose 15% year over year in...
Zacks.com
Carrier's (CARR) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q3
CARR - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 70 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.7%. The figure decreased 1.4% year over year. Net sales of $5.45 billion improved 2% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.44 billion. Strength in...
Zacks.com
Fiserv (FISV) Misses on Q3 Earnings, Alters 2022 Guidance
FISV - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beat the same. Adjusted earnings (excluding 89 cents from non-recurring items) per share of $1.63 missed the consensus mark by 4.1% but increased 11% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $4.27 billion beat the consensus estimate by 0.2% and increased 2.6% year over year.
Zacks.com
American Electric Power (AEP) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
AEP - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.62 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.43 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.18%. A...
Zacks.com
TriMas (TRS) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
TRS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.61 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.57 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -34.43%. A...
Zacks.com
FTI Consulting (FCN) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
FTI Consulting (. FCN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.15 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
AB InBev (BUD) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates, Raises EBITDA View
BUD - Free Report) , alias AB InBev, reported better-than-anticipated earnings in third-quarter 2022, while its sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Moreover, earnings and sales improved year over year. Top and bottom-line growth reflected continued business momentum, owing to relentless execution, investment in its brands and accelerated digital transformation....
