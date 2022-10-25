ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Haven Chargers

Heartbreaking News Regarding University of New Haven Students

I am writing with the heartbreaking news that two University of New Haven graduate students were killed in an automobile accident early this morning in Massachusetts. Four other University of New Haven graduate students, passengers in the same vehicle, were injured and are receiving medical care in a Massachusetts hospital.
WEST HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy