WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County referendum election to determine commission oversight on private property
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - The midterm elections are less than two weeks away and the ballot this time around is a lengthy one. Mixed in among all the offices and state-wide amendments is a referendum election in Baldwin County. Voters will decide if they want the County Commission to adopt ordinances related to public welfare.
Dozens of Greene County officials prepare for general election, back on paper ballots
GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – When polls open November 8, election commissioners hope voters will appreciate the seamless process to exercise their constitutional right. To get to that point, it takes months of preparation from at least 65 people in Greene County, Mississippi (pop. 13,630). Circuit Clerk Cecelia Bounds is charged with administrative duties in […]
WPMI
Clotilda descendant says portion of Africatown tourism revenue should go to community
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — For about a week now, we've been highlighting the Netflix documentary "Descendant." it tells the story of the slave ship Clotilda and how the descendants of the enslaved Africans it carried founded Africatown. The Mobile County Commission is trying to help share that story through a museum exhibit coming in the spring. It's called the Africatown Heritage House, and it could bring in a lot of tourist revenue and one of the descendants that I spoke with told me that Africatown can be just as successful as Montgomery and Birmingham.
Changes coming to Daphne’s Mardi Gras ordinance
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mardi Gras is a big part of life on the Gulf Coast. Each year thousands of people line the streets in Olde Towne Daphne, catching throws and letting the good times roll. “We’ve got one organization that’s over 22 years parading, the Shadow Barons,” said Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune. “The Apollo’s […]
Alabama judge who called Kay Ivey ‘Gov. MeMaw,’ mocked Asians and cursed to return from suspension
A suspended Mobile judge who called Kay Ivey “Gov. MeMaw,” mocked Asians and cursed is returning to the bench after agreeing to several requirements, including judicial ethics and cultural sensitivity training, according to a report. Mobile County Circuit Judge James Patterson, suspended since the Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission...
WPMI
MPD: Outreach is helping to target the violence
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Joan Reiser has lived here in Mobile since 1950 and says youth violence has only gotten worse. “I don’t recall it being this bad. It’s temperament. There’s no patience with each other,” says Reiser. She says Mobile P.D. is headed in...
WPMI
Targeting the Violence: 10/27/22 livestream
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A recent study of major US cities shows unemployment can lead to violence. In this week's Targeting the Violence Facebook live Thursday, NBC 15'S Kym Anderson will be speaking with the President of Bishop State Community College and the Director of Workforce Development. Bishop State...
WALA-TV FOX10
Prichard breaks ground for lighting, beautification project
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard broke ground Tuesday on a project to improve lighting and help beautify the city with the Wasson Avenue lighting, beautification, stormwater and litter abatement program. The city wants to clean up the area first. Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner called on everyone to pitch in. “Let’s...
WALA-TV FOX10
Evening of Impact: 5 nonprofits each awarded $109K by Impact 100 Baldwin County
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Five non-profits on the Eastern Shore received life-changing money Wednesday night. The group “Impact 100 Baldwin County” awarding more than half a million dollars to worthy causes, which aim to make a difference in the community. Taking the stage at the Daphne Civic Center...
Tuberville: Millennials, Gen X need to get to work
Appearing in Mobile on Tuesday, Sen. Tommy Tuberville celebrated local industry, shared a few insights into his time in office so far and blamed a failing education system and a couple of lazy generations for a “crisis” pushing the country to the brink of socialism. Tuberville was the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: City of Foley announces Hennef, Germany as Sister City
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The cities of Foley and Hennef, Germany, are working together in a Sister City Partnership, according to the Foley’s Sister Cities Commission. They joined us to explain this partnership on our FOX10 Midday Gulf Coast Spotlight. City representatives sent us the following information:. Why Hennef,...
Fairhope second Alabama city to say ‘No’ to hosting medical marijuana dispensary
City leaders in Daphne, Foley and Spanish Fort did not face any opposition over the potential of opening a medical marijuana dispensary within their respective cities. “No public comments, nothing,” said Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan, whose council voted last week to allow for a dispensary within city limits.
Eastern Shore MPO provides updates on road projects throughout Baldwin County
On Wednesday, the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) Policy Board met to discuss road projects throughout Baldwin County. The projects are managed both by the MPO and the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT). There are two projects that the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is managing in Baldwin County:...
WPMI
ALDOT cleans up litter left behind by homeless camp under Mobile bridge
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Thursday, workers hired by ALDOT raked up litter and scooped up piles of trash left under a bridge off Highway 90 near 1-65 where homeless people had been living. ALDOT says the cleanup cost $7,000 plus however much it will cost to repair some fire damage from a mattress that was set on fire earlier this week under the bridge.
‘The only land-use tool in the toolbox:’ Why zoning has become more important in Baldwin County
In Alabama’s fastest-growing county, citizens are making use of one of the few regulatory tools at their disposal to try and control development: zoning. As growth continues in Baldwin County, residents who live outside of one of the county’s municipalities have increasingly been looking to zoning as a way to control the growth in their areas. Since January, citizens in three planning districts have implemented zoning: 8, 37 and 35. Three more districts are in the preliminary stages of implementing zoning: 39, 38 and 14.
WALA-TV FOX10
Daphne to update Mardi Gras ordinance
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Daphne is rewriting several old ordinances to bring them up-to-date and read more clearly. One of them has to do with Mardi Gras parades and what organizations can and can’t do. City leaders said safety is the primary focus, but that’s not all. The old ordinance also dictated where moon pies should come from. That language will be changed as well.
WPMI
Vaping on the rise in Baldwin County schools
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — It's no secret that teenagers like to experiment, but when drugs and other substances are involved, things can turn deadly. To combat the issue, Daphne schools, Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, Drug Education Council, and many other programs came together. They were providing resources for...
‘Tripledemic’ affects Mobile hospitals; professionals say this is only the beginning
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Center for Disease Control, COVID-19, RSV, and flu cases have been increasing across the nation. Because of the increased amount of cases, health officials are calling this a “tripledemic.” Medical professionals in the Mobile area say the term “tripledemic” is accurate and that this is only the beginning […]
utv44.com
New figures show Mobile's port contributes to every one-in-seven jobs in the state
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Port officials have known the numbers are looking good at Alabama's only deep-water port. But when Alabama Port Authority director John Driscoll saw the numbers from an impact study by consulting firm Martin Associates, even he was caught off guard. "They surprised me,” he says....
utv44.com
Mobile Police Dept. issues Greater Gulf State Fair Traffic Advisory
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Friday, October 28, 2022, the gates at The Grounds will open at 4:00 p.m. for the Greater Gulf State Fair. The Fair will be held from October 28, 2022, through November 6, 2022. The Mobile Police Department will assist with the traffic to ensure...
