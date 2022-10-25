Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Multiple buildings lost in fire along Highway 99W north of Orland
ORLAND, Calif. 10:15 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters responded to a structure fire Thursday morning near the Glenn-Tehama County line on Highway 99W. The fire chief of the Orland Fire Department told Action News Now multiple buildings and about 20 vehicles burned in the fire. The fire was reported just after...
krcrtv.com
Firefighters stop house fire in Red Bluff on Thursday afternoon
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Firefighters stopped a small fire inside the walls of a home in Red Bluff on Thursday afternoon. Officials with the Red Bluff Fire Department (RBFD) said their crews were dispatched to a home on Lincoln Street at around 4:25 p.m. on Thursday. When crews arrived,...
krcrtv.com
City of Redding approves proposal for project at Old Costco location
REDDING, Calif. — The City of Redding Planning Commission met on Tuesday to discuss plans for the old Costco location. The proposal was quickly approved, unanimously, and no public comments were made. During the meeting for the repurposing of the Costco property, a few components were discussed. One component...
actionnewsnow.com
Forward spread of vegetation fire in Happy Valley area stopped
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 1:39 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit says it has stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire in the Happy Valley area. The fire was reported off the 6200 block of Saddle Trail Road, west of Anderson, Wednesday afternoon. According to CAL FIRE, the Saddle...
krcrtv.com
Cal Fire burn suspensions lifted in Humboldt, Del Norte, Western Trinity counties
EUREKA, Calif. — Cal Fire will be lifting its burn suspensions tomorrow, Oct. 28, across Humboldt, Del Norte and Western Trinity counties starting at 6 a.m. Those with current and valid agricultural and residential burn permits can resume burning on permissible burn days. Owners of burn permits on private...
actionnewsnow.com
Red Bluff's Christmas tree dies after vandalism of irrigation system
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A Grinch stole Christmas in the city of Red Bluff. The live Christmas tree at Main and Pine Streets died due to damage to the irrigation system. The public works director told the city council the irrigation system was vandalized and the wires in the control box were altered.
actionnewsnow.com
Suspects who fired shots in Tehama County on the loose
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies are searching for the suspects who fired shots southwest of Cottonwood Tuesday night, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to a report of a disturbance with shots fired in the area of Benson Road at Big Pines Road at about 5 p.m.
actionnewsnow.com
6,500 pounds of trash removed from Redding drainage ditch
REDDING, Calif. - More than 6,500 pounds of trash was removed from the Rother drainage ditch in Redding on Tuesday. The Redding Police Department said the Community Work Program Officers, the Public Works Liaison, Officer Josh Tracy and a work crew removed the trash that piled up in the drainage ditch near Hartnell Avenue and Bechelli Lane.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Police searching for suspect in Thursday morning attack
REDDING, Calif. - Police are searching for a suspect in a attack near a Redding market Thursday morning. The incident took place near the bridge on South Market Street down the street from the Clear Creek Market. The store manager tells Action News Now that she sat outside of the...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested after chase through Shasta County in stolen vehicle
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A man deputies said was driving a stolen vehicle and led officers on a chase in Shasta County was arrested on Thursday. At about 1 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle driving south on Eastside Road in front of Weaver Lumber. Deputies...
actionnewsnow.com
Special task force deployed to combat illegal and open fires
CAL FIRE, Redding Police, and the Shasta County Sheriff's Office have deployed a state approved proactive task force to combat illegal fires in Shasta County. "We are starting to see north winds. It's a concern of ours. As the nights get colder, people need to stay warm, and those people that are on the streets right now, we are seeing an uptick in illegal, open fires: campfires, cooking fires, people trying to stay warm." - Shasta-Trinity Battalion Chief JT Zulliger.
actionnewsnow.com
Power restored to more than 600 customers in the Redding area
REDDING, Calif. 2:05 P.M. UPDATE - Pacific Gas and Electric reports that at approximately 11:22 a.m. Monday, a bird came into contact with substation equipment, causing a power outage in Redding. According to PG&E, the outage impacted 625 customers in East Redding near the Shasta College campus. PG&E reports that...
krcrtv.com
Third annual "Trunk or Treat" returns to Redding with a new look
REDDING, Calif. — Halloween is still a few days away but it’s never too early to Trunk or Treat!. The third annual Trunk or Treat for Pathways to Hope took place at 2280 Benton Drive. It was a free event and Educative Coordinator Deirdre Mitchell said the goal is to bring families together and connect them with resources.
krcrtv.com
Local attacked by machete-wielding suspect near market in south Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Police are currently searching for a suspect who reportedly attacked a local with a machete outside of a market store in south Redding on Thursday morning. Officials with the Redding Police Department (RPD) said the attack happened off of Highway 273, near the Clear Creek Grocery & Market, at around 7:30 a.m.
actionnewsnow.com
Addiction on the streets in Redding: Violence, theft, and drug use
REDDING, Calif. - Police along with city and county organizations are still tackling the best way to deal with large transient encampments and people living on the streets in Redding. Action News Now has been following the difference at the Nurpon area, known before as the Henderson Open Space and...
krcrtv.com
Shasta County Department of Child Support Services to host winter coat giveaway
REDDING, Calif. — Shasta County Department of Child Support Services, in collaboration with the Shasta County Housing and Community Action Agency, and Shasta County Health and Human Services, will be preparing local children for winter weather by hosting a Drive-Thru Winter Coat Giveaway on Friday, Dec. 9. Adults can drive-thru with children and receive new winter coats for the upcoming cold temperatures. Each child will receive one winter coat and children must be present.
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Live Entertainment in the North State: October 26 – November 1
Fall is really here. I miss the outdoor music events. I don’t miss breaking into a sweat while bringing groceries in from the car. Enjoy what’s out there in our local live entertainment scene, drive carefully, and be nice to each other. Wednesday, October 26. Mumblefinger at Enjoy...
krcrtv.com
Low water levels at Shasta Lake reveal local history
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — We've been enduring another summer of drought in the Northstate. But, if you're a local history buff, it's not all bad. If there were any rain clouds, there would be a silver lining. Once again, mother nature is revealing the secrets of Shasta Lake: man-made...
Mount Shasta Herald
Mount Shasta police: Missing Anderson man found dead
The Mount Shasta Police Department said an Anderson man who had been missing for three weeks after last being seen in the McCloud area has been found dead. Police said Monday that no other information is available at this time about the death of Nicholas Cooper. “After receiving verification from...
actionnewsnow.com
Taco Bell stabbing suspect to go to trial for competency
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect in the deadly stabbing outside of a Redding Taco Bell earlier this year was in court on Wednesday. The Shasta County District Attorney’s Office said the defense was called into question Brent Close’s competency to stand trial and has requested a trial to address that before setting jury trial dates for a murder trial.
Comments / 0