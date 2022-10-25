ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Millions of oysters poured into Hudson River

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
 2 days ago

Oysters making Hudson River healthy and shoreline stronger 00:31

NEW YORK -- Oysters are helping to make the Hudson River healthy and New York City safer.

More than 30 million juvenile oysters were poured into the water.

The oysters help filter out pollution and build up the over-500 miles of coastline.

"Oysters, when they grow together, they actually reef and cluster together," said Tina Walsh, assistant vice president of education and outreach for Hudson River Park. "It also decreases wave energy, so during large storm events, it's decreasing the impacts that that has on our shorelines."

Hudson River Park officials say some 85 species of fish make their home in our local waterways.

CBS New York

