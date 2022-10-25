Trick-or-treat in the Candy Crawl at Clapp Park

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Park & Recreation and the Wichita Police Department (WPD) are teaming up to provide candy to trick-or-treaters during the Candy Crawl at Clapp Park this Halloween season.

The Candy Crawl will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, at Clapp Park, 4611 E. Harry St .

The WPD and Wichita Park & Recreation encourage everyone to dress up and bring a trick-or-treat bag or bucket.

“Come visit local law enforcement, emergency personnel, park & rec staff, and local businesses and organizations for candy and prizes,” the WPD and Wichita Park & Recreation said.

Trick-or-treaters and their entourage will follow a one-way route through Clapp Park, stopping at vendor’s booths to collect treats, all while listening to DJ KJ Entertainment.

The event is family-friendly and free to the public.

Can’t make it to the Candy Crawl? Check out these trunk-or-treat events .

