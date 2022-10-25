Read full article on original website
thewoodlandstownshipblog-environment.com
Creature Feature: Mexican Free-tailed Bat
Superhero crime fighters, blood-sucking vampires, quirky animated characters, and quintessential fixtures of Halloween décor; these creatures of the night are thoroughly intertwined in American pop culture. Yet, these cultural characterizations often lead to misunderstanding, fear and certainly under appreciation of these flying mammals. Let’s dive into how bats really are heroes of the night.
Awesome 98
The Only Confirmed Case of Halloween Candy Poisoning Happened in Texas
Every year since my parents were children, there's been warnings on the news (and now spread across social media) about poisoned, drugged, or otherwise contaminated Halloween treats being passed out to Trick-or-Treaters. And every single year it has never happened. Except once, but even that is a little misleading. We will get to that case, but why are we constantly bombarded with warnings about something that never happens? According to verifythis.com:
Rock 108
Beware: Creepy Abandoned Hospital in Texas Named Most Haunted Place on Earth
Halloween time is coming. It's definitely one of my favorite times of the year. However, until it gets here, how about a look at one haunted and creepy building? The Yorktown Memorial Hospital. It's not just creepy, no, it goes way beyond that. As a matter of fact, The Sun...
'Here to take him home again' | Virginia family looking for new dog got an unexpected surprised at a local animal shelter
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — This tail had a happy ending, but sometimes it doesn't always work out that way!. A Virginia family looking to adopt a new dog was surprised when they found their lost pup at the Fairfax County Animal Shelter last week. The family had been looking...
cw39.com
Humble teen charged in killing of mother found in trunk
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A Humble teen charged with killing his mother, whose body was found in the trunk of a car he crashed in Nebraska, has been released from the hospital and faces a hearing to be sent back to Texas, authorities said Tuesday. Tyler Roenz, 17,...
What happens to the leftover food from the State Fair of Texas?
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you've ever wondered what happens to all the leftover food once the State Fair of Texas ends, we're here to tell you it goes to a good cause. This year, dozens of concessionaires are contributing to the State Fair Cares Food Drive benefiting local food pantries. Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen is one of them.It serves 13,000 meals a month to those in need. Coming out of the pandemic and now dealing with inflation, they say this donated food from the fair is a blessing. Pastor Chris Simmons has led Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen for almost 35 years. "Our...
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
fox26houston.com
Lower wages and burnout worsening home nursing shortage for families
Houston - Families with medically dependent children, and seniors who require care at home, are struggling to find home care nurses. Lower wages and burnout, however are making the nursing shortage worse. Advocates say home nursing care wages, often paid through Medicaid and set by the state, are just too...
This Texas Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Fried Steak In The World
One report ranked this Texas restaurant above all others.
Mushroom invasion in Central Texas, ‘definitely not just a food fad’
Mushrooms are becoming more popular in Central Texas, with many people turning to them as a hobby.
Click2Houston.com
Miss USA winner from Friendswood dismisses allegations that pageant was rigged in her favor
The Miss USA competition was allegedly rigged. “It’s just very unfortunate, all the allegations are swirling around the pageant right now,” said professional interview coach J.J. Smith. Smith is also the owner of WinnerViews Pageant Consultation. He attended the Miss USA pageant in Reno, Nevada on Oct. 3...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Pie In All Of Texas
Tasting Table compiled a list of places to get the best pie in each state.
Click2Houston.com
The Rose Mobile Mammography Coach catching cancer early in women across southeast Texas
HOUSTON – Cassandra Tyson is a busy woman with a talent for making jewelry. Getting a mammogram wasn’t in her plans until one day she says she saw a sign. “Saw the bus in the parking lot right, right where I worked,” Tyson explained. The bus was...
fox26houston.com
Sheriff: Rainbow fentanyl unlikely to be targeted at kids on Halloween
A top law enforcement official in South Dakota is urging parents nationwide to remain vigilant while checking their children's Halloween candy this year after the rise of cartels smuggling deadly fentanyl in candy containers and producing enticing colorful pills, but he also said it is very unlikely the drug would be found in candy.
Texas restaurant ranked among tastiest & healthiest spots in the country: report
If you're looking to continue your summer diet into the fall season, you're not alone. Especially since calories don't count during the Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas holidays.
Number of Texans using medical marijuana growing
For the last 18 months, we have seen a significant increase in the growth of patients within the program, approximately averaging about a 10 percent month-over-month growth,” Chief Wayne Mueller of the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
Teen accused of killing his mother released from hospital in Nebraska, awaits extradition to Texas
The 17-year-old led Nebraska State Troopers on a chase that ended in a crash, leading officials to a spine-chilling discovery. Here's a breakdown of the series of events.
Small town cafe with out-of-this-world flavor: This Texas cafe makes the best pecan pie in the state
DALLAS (KDAF) — The fall and holiday season is upon us and that means everyone is in the kitchen whipping up their grandma’s famous recipes or secretly heading to a local cafe or store to pass them off as if they made them. Let us be clear, there’s...
Here's Where You Can Find The 'Absolute Best' Ribs In Texas
Mashed compiled a list of the best ribs in Texas.
PHOTOS: Downed trees across Central Texas after Monday’s severe storms
Damage from severe storms on Monday night could be seen across Central Texas.
