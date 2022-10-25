A program that awards immigrant visas via a lottery unfairly excludes those coming from specific countries, some Delaware advocates say. 12 million people applied for the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program last year, according to the U.S. State Department. This year’s application process opened Oct. 5 and will close on Nov. 8, providing approximately 55,000 people the chance to win a Green Card through a lottery in which candidates will be chosen at random.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO