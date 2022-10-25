ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Woman Charged With Killing Man by Ramming Car Into Him After He Allegedly Tried to Run Over Cat

A California woman has been charged with killing a man by ramming her vehicle into his car after she allegedly witnessed him try to run over a cat. Hannah Star Esser, 20, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Victor Anthony Luis, 43. She is currently being held on $1 million bail and faces a sentence of 25 years to life if convicted, according to a statement from the Orange County prosecutor’s office.
CYPRESS, CA
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Boyfriend Arrested After Kidnapped Texas Mom Found Dead in SUV: Cops

A Texas man was tracked down and arrested in Mexico after his ex-girlfriend turned up dead in her own abandoned SUV, hours after he allegedly abducted her at gunpoint, police said. Daniel Chacon, 30, fled after the kidnapping of Maira Gutierrez, a 38-year-old mother of four, on Monday morning. By that afternoon, authorities had found her body. Witnesses who alerted police to the kidnapping said they saw a woman screaming as she was dragged into a vehicle. Chacon, who has a history of domestic violence, was identified as a person of interest by investigators. His uncle subsequently told detectives that Chacon had admitted to him, “I think I am going to have to kill this girl,” a day before Gutierrez was killed, according to records obtained by KHOU. The 30-year-old was brought back to Harris County on Thursday on kidnapping charges after local authorities arrested him in Nuevo Laredo late Wednesday.Read it at KHOU
TEXAS STATE
KTAR News

Arizona woman accused of fatally shooting husband, young son

KAIBETO (AP) — A northern Arizona woman is facing federal charges in the shooting deaths of her husband and young son last week, according to authorities. The FBI said 28-year-old Lydia Carol King is being held on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder. According to a federal indictment,...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Daily Mail

High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler

An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
DUNLAP, TN
People

Teens, Ages 14 and 15, Charged with Murder for Allegedly Firing 100 Rounds at Innocent Woman in Drive-By

"I don't think they're showing any remorse, whatsoever," Sheriff Javier Salazar said of the teen murder suspects Two teenage boys are in custody after deputies allege they sprayed dozens of rounds into an innocent Texas woman's home, killing her during a drive-by shooting. During a news conference, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said he believes the suspects, ages 14 and 15, "hit the wrong house" in a West Bexar County neighborhood at about 12:30 a.m., Tuesday. "I don't think they're showing any remorse, whatsoever," Salazar told reporters. Both teens face charges of first-degree murder...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
People

Texas Mom Kidnapped and Shot to Death, Authorities Searching for Ex-Boyfriend in Connection With Her Death

Daniel Chacon, 30, fled following the alleged kidnapping and death of Maira Gutierrez, Pasadena police said Authorities in Texas are searching for a man they allege abducted his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint before she was found dead in her own SUV. On Monday, Daniel Chacon, 30, fled following the alleged kidnapping of 38-year-old mom of four, Maira Gutierrez, Pasadena Police Chief Josh Bruegger said during a press conference. According to Bruegger, Gutierrez was visiting the couple's 5-month-old son at Chacon's Pasadena, Tex., apartment when the incident began. Witnesses told police they...
PASADENA, TX
CNN

The suspect in a series of California killings was ‘out hunting’ when he was arrested, police say

CNN — Authorities in California on Saturday arrested a man in connection with a series of killings that claimed the lives of six people. The suspect, Wesley Brownlee, 43, was being followed by a police surveillance team who determined around 2 a.m. on Saturday he was “out hunting” and “on a mission to kill,” Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said in a news conference.
STOCKTON, CA

