Officials: Florida man arrested after missing ex-wife’s remains found in burn pile
HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of his ex-wife after her remains were found in a burn pile on his property, officials say. According to a news release from the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office, after a few days...
Complex
Woman Charged With Killing Man by Ramming Car Into Him After He Allegedly Tried to Run Over Cat
A California woman has been charged with killing a man by ramming her vehicle into his car after she allegedly witnessed him try to run over a cat. Hannah Star Esser, 20, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Victor Anthony Luis, 43. She is currently being held on $1 million bail and faces a sentence of 25 years to life if convicted, according to a statement from the Orange County prosecutor’s office.
Ex-Boyfriend Arrested After Kidnapped Texas Mom Found Dead in SUV: Cops
A Texas man was tracked down and arrested in Mexico after his ex-girlfriend turned up dead in her own abandoned SUV, hours after he allegedly abducted her at gunpoint, police said. Daniel Chacon, 30, fled after the kidnapping of Maira Gutierrez, a 38-year-old mother of four, on Monday morning. By that afternoon, authorities had found her body. Witnesses who alerted police to the kidnapping said they saw a woman screaming as she was dragged into a vehicle. Chacon, who has a history of domestic violence, was identified as a person of interest by investigators. His uncle subsequently told detectives that Chacon had admitted to him, “I think I am going to have to kill this girl,” a day before Gutierrez was killed, according to records obtained by KHOU. The 30-year-old was brought back to Harris County on Thursday on kidnapping charges after local authorities arrested him in Nuevo Laredo late Wednesday.Read it at KHOU
KTAR News
Arizona woman accused of fatally shooting husband, young son
KAIBETO (AP) — A northern Arizona woman is facing federal charges in the shooting deaths of her husband and young son last week, according to authorities. The FBI said 28-year-old Lydia Carol King is being held on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder. According to a federal indictment,...
High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler
An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
Teens, Ages 14 and 15, Charged with Murder for Allegedly Firing 100 Rounds at Innocent Woman in Drive-By
"I don't think they're showing any remorse, whatsoever," Sheriff Javier Salazar said of the teen murder suspects Two teenage boys are in custody after deputies allege they sprayed dozens of rounds into an innocent Texas woman's home, killing her during a drive-by shooting. During a news conference, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said he believes the suspects, ages 14 and 15, "hit the wrong house" in a West Bexar County neighborhood at about 12:30 a.m., Tuesday. "I don't think they're showing any remorse, whatsoever," Salazar told reporters. Both teens face charges of first-degree murder...
toofab.com
Family of Four, Including Baby, Found Dead After Authorities Release Terrifying Kidnapping Video
"There's a special place in hell for this guy" say police, after video showed a man leading the family into a pickup truck by gunpoint. Four family members who were seen on video being led from their business by gunpoint on Monday have been found dead. The bodies of 27-year-old...
Sick details emerge after 9-year-old was ‘padlocked in dog kennel and forced to sleep outside in below-freezing temps’
A CHILD was found padlocked in a dog kennel after being forced to sleep outside in below-freezing temperatures, according to police. Cops in North Carolina said that the nine-year-old was left with some food and clothes but “not enough to sustain warmth for this child.”. The Davidson County Sheriff's...
Self-Defense: Black Woman Won’t Be Charged In Shooting Death Of Firefighter Who Was Choking Her Male Friend At Gas Station
Black woman won't be charged for fatal shooting of a firefighter named Anthony “Tony” Santi during a fight with a her friend at gas station
Texas Mom Kidnapped and Shot to Death, Authorities Searching for Ex-Boyfriend in Connection With Her Death
Daniel Chacon, 30, fled following the alleged kidnapping and death of Maira Gutierrez, Pasadena police said Authorities in Texas are searching for a man they allege abducted his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint before she was found dead in her own SUV. On Monday, Daniel Chacon, 30, fled following the alleged kidnapping of 38-year-old mom of four, Maira Gutierrez, Pasadena Police Chief Josh Bruegger said during a press conference. According to Bruegger, Gutierrez was visiting the couple's 5-month-old son at Chacon's Pasadena, Tex., apartment when the incident began. Witnesses told police they...
Head of Child Psychology Practice Hid Cameras in Child Patient’s Bedroom, Said He Had a ‘Compulsion to His Perversion’: Cops
The head of a psychology clinic that specializes in counseling for adolescents in Texas was arrested after he allegedly admitted to placing hidden cameras in the bedroom of one of his patients and using the footage to pleasure himself sexually. Dr. Timothy David Kimball, 43, was arrested and charged with...
California elementary teacher arrested after hiding missing teen for 2 years, police say
Officers with the Rancho Cordova Police Department arrested 61-year-old Holga Castillo Olivares in connection to the disappearance of Michael Ramirez.
The suspect in a series of California killings was ‘out hunting’ when he was arrested, police say
CNN — Authorities in California on Saturday arrested a man in connection with a series of killings that claimed the lives of six people. The suspect, Wesley Brownlee, 43, was being followed by a police surveillance team who determined around 2 a.m. on Saturday he was “out hunting” and “on a mission to kill,” Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said in a news conference.
WISH-TV
Two brothers arrested in connection with the kidnapping and killing of 4 California family members
(CNN) — Two brothers are now under arrest in connection with this week’s kidnapping and killings of four California family members — with one brother held on suspicion of murder and the other accused of being an accessory, authorities said Friday. Jesus Manuel Salgado — a former...
Missing California family of four found dead after being abducted at gunpoint
The California family of four that has been missing since Monday was found dead in Merced County, officials said Wednesday.
A woman is dead and 3 other people were injured in an apparent California stabbing spree
A woman was killed and three other people were injured in an apparent stabbing spree Monday morning in Long Beach, California, police said. A suspect in the last of the attacks was in custody, and there was no "active threat" to the public, the Long Beach Police Department said in a statement.
Suspect accused of killing California family of 4 pleads not guilty
The man suspected of kidnapping and killing a California family of four entered a not guilty plea in court on Thursday, Merced County Chief Deputy District Attorney Matthew Serratto told CNN.
Compton murder: Man sentenced to 26 years to life for killing his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend
A man convicted of murdering his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend in Compton last year has been sentenced to 26 years to life in prison.
Suspect in the deaths of a California family has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and murder, authorities say
A suspect already in custody in connection with the kidnapping and killing of four California family members -- including a baby girl -- was formally arrested late Thursday in the case, a sheriff's office said.
BBC
Michigan school shooting: Teenager pleads guilty to killing classmates
A Michigan teenager accused of killing four students with a semi-automatic handgun gifted to him by his father for Christmas has pleaded guilty to the charges. Ethan Crumbley, 16, is being tried as an adult and is facing charges of terrorism and first-degree murder. He was 15 when he opened...
