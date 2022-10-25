A Texas man was tracked down and arrested in Mexico after his ex-girlfriend turned up dead in her own abandoned SUV, hours after he allegedly abducted her at gunpoint, police said. Daniel Chacon, 30, fled after the kidnapping of Maira Gutierrez, a 38-year-old mother of four, on Monday morning. By that afternoon, authorities had found her body. Witnesses who alerted police to the kidnapping said they saw a woman screaming as she was dragged into a vehicle. Chacon, who has a history of domestic violence, was identified as a person of interest by investigators. His uncle subsequently told detectives that Chacon had admitted to him, “I think I am going to have to kill this girl,” a day before Gutierrez was killed, according to records obtained by KHOU. The 30-year-old was brought back to Harris County on Thursday on kidnapping charges after local authorities arrested him in Nuevo Laredo late Wednesday.Read it at KHOU

