ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ynez, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesungazette.com

VOLLEYBALL: Mission Prep Royals eliminate Panthers from playoffs

PORTERVILLE – The Mission Prep Royals beat the Porterville Panthers in five sets, ending the Panthers’ season. The Royals traveled from San Luis Obispo to Porterville as the no. 14 seed to face the no. 3 seed, Porterville. After losing the first set, the Royals pulled out wins in the second and third set. They were up in the fourth set, but the Panthers came back and won it, sending them to a fifth. In the fifth set, the Panthers had too many hitting errors, costing them the game and ending their season.
PORTERVILLE, CA
syvnews.com

The Predictions: Can Mission Prep take down St. Joseph to claim Mountain League crown?

There will be no co-holder of the Mountain League football championship this year. St. Joseph (8-1, 6-0) will play at Mission Prep (7-2, 6-0) Friday night in a regular season finale. All Mountain League teams have one regular season game left, and everyone other than St. Joseph and Mission Prep has at least two league losses. Paso Robles (6-3, 4-2) sits alone in third place.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
csufresno.edu

OPINION: Fresno State football is not safe for fans or players

Glass didn’t break by itself and injure a mother and her daughter at the homecoming football game on Oct. 15. A graduate assistant coach committed the act by lashing out in anger at his surroundings when a play didn’t go his way. However, much of the attention in...
syvnews.com

Santa Ynez girls tennis team loses close one in playoffs

No. 9 Clovis won three of the four three-set matches and edged No. 8 Santa Ynez 6-3 in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division 1 Girls Tennis Playoffs at Santa Ynez Tuesday. Lily Mazza, at No. 5 singles, registered the only three-set win for the Pirates. She...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
thecampusjournal.com

559 Fights #91: Biniyam Shire, Results and More!

The 559 Fights promotion recently had an event titled “559 Fights #91” held at the Visalia Convention Center. It featured three title fights and the third MMA bout of reality television star Biniyam Shibre, most notably from TLC’s “90 Day Fiance”. The seats were packed with MMA fans and fans of the reality television show alike, with many people flocking over from miles to get a chance to meet the Ethiopian MMA hopeful.
VISALIA, CA
cuestonian.com

Tri-Tip Challenge: A student’s perspective

As San Luis Obispo creeps slowly into fall and the weather begins to cool off, causing outdoor activity to be that much more enjoyable, a local tradition known as the Tri-Tip Challenge lingers on my mind. The Tri-Tip Challenge is a series of three hikes up the three mountain peaks...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Sfvbj.com

Reagan Foundation Severs Ties with California Lutheran University

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Institute and Foundation has terminated a fellowship program it sponsored at California Lutheran University that funded scholarships for students entering the Master of Public Policy and Administration at the school. The Reagan-Gallegly Fellowship Program, which the Reagan Foundation created in support of the Elton and Janice...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Motorcycle Collision on Auberry Road Near SR-168 in Fresno County

A man was hospitalized following a recent car vs. motorcycle collision on Auberry Road in Fresno County. The crash occurred on the night of Saturday, October 22, 2022, on Auberry Road near SR-168, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Motorcycle Collision on Auberry Road in Fresno County.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Visitor restrictions in place for Porterville hospital

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A hospital in Porterville will have visitor restrictions in place to prevent to spread of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and Influenza. On Monday, officials with Sierra View Medical Center (SVMC) announced that visitation restrictions will be enforced to slow the spread of RSV and the flu. Starting immediately, visitors under the […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
syvnews.com

Empty Bowls fundraiser returns to in-person format with a flourish

Those involved with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County found time to celebrate the first in-person Empty Bowls fundraiser since 2019 Wednesday, while also acknowledging the challenges that lie ahead. The coronavirus pandemic disrupted the Empty Bowls fundraisers in 2020 and 2021, with a virtual event being held two years...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
syvnews.com

Santa Maria-Bonita School District celebrates Red Ribbon Week

Elementary and junior high school students in Santa Maria are celebrating Red Ribbon Week through Friday, and the Santa Maria-Bonita School District has organized student dress-up days all week to commemorate the national campaign that aims to prevent drug and alcohol use among youth. Some students will be wearing their...
SANTA MARIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Why opossums are good for our community

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – If you see an opossum in your backyard, do not be concerned. According to Clovis Animal Services, opossums mean no harm. If you see opossums in your yard, it is a good thing in most cases. Experts say opossums eat a number of garden pests, rodents, and reptiles. They even can […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fire damages Visalia apartment complex

VISALIA, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A fire damaged a vacant apartment complex early Tuesday morning in Visalia, according to the Visalia Fire Department.  Visalia Fire says at 3:17 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to an apartment fire in the 300 block of NW 3rd Avenue. Firefighters say they found a two-story apartment complex with heavy fire […]
VISALIA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy