thesungazette.com
VOLLEYBALL: Mission Prep Royals eliminate Panthers from playoffs
PORTERVILLE – The Mission Prep Royals beat the Porterville Panthers in five sets, ending the Panthers’ season. The Royals traveled from San Luis Obispo to Porterville as the no. 14 seed to face the no. 3 seed, Porterville. After losing the first set, the Royals pulled out wins in the second and third set. They were up in the fourth set, but the Panthers came back and won it, sending them to a fifth. In the fifth set, the Panthers had too many hitting errors, costing them the game and ending their season.
syvnews.com
CIF playoffs: Righetti, Nipomo, Santa Ynez among area volleyball teams to advance to quarterfinals
With Righetti sitting at match point in its first-round volleyball playoff match Tuesday night, Warriors junior outside hitter Kloe Kline hit a line drive of a serve. "Oh no," she thought. "That's not going over." The ball struck the net - then DID go over, landing untouched on the Tulare...
syvnews.com
The Predictions: Can Mission Prep take down St. Joseph to claim Mountain League crown?
There will be no co-holder of the Mountain League football championship this year. St. Joseph (8-1, 6-0) will play at Mission Prep (7-2, 6-0) Friday night in a regular season finale. All Mountain League teams have one regular season game left, and everyone other than St. Joseph and Mission Prep has at least two league losses. Paso Robles (6-3, 4-2) sits alone in third place.
csufresno.edu
OPINION: Fresno State football is not safe for fans or players
Glass didn’t break by itself and injure a mother and her daughter at the homecoming football game on Oct. 15. A graduate assistant coach committed the act by lashing out in anger at his surroundings when a play didn’t go his way. However, much of the attention in...
syvnews.com
Santa Ynez girls tennis team loses close one in playoffs
No. 9 Clovis won three of the four three-set matches and edged No. 8 Santa Ynez 6-3 in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division 1 Girls Tennis Playoffs at Santa Ynez Tuesday. Lily Mazza, at No. 5 singles, registered the only three-set win for the Pirates. She...
thecampusjournal.com
559 Fights #91: Biniyam Shire, Results and More!
The 559 Fights promotion recently had an event titled “559 Fights #91” held at the Visalia Convention Center. It featured three title fights and the third MMA bout of reality television star Biniyam Shibre, most notably from TLC’s “90 Day Fiance”. The seats were packed with MMA fans and fans of the reality television show alike, with many people flocking over from miles to get a chance to meet the Ethiopian MMA hopeful.
mustangnews.net
Students, faculty think ousted CSU Chancellor Joseph Castro’s Cal Poly faculty job should be revoked
Students and faculty are petitioning against Joseph Castro’s new tenured position at Cal Poly — which comes only one year after his contentious resignation as CSU chancellor. Beginning spring quarter, on April 3, Castro is set to teach leadership and public policy in Cal Poly’s Orfalea College of...
cuestonian.com
Tri-Tip Challenge: A student’s perspective
As San Luis Obispo creeps slowly into fall and the weather begins to cool off, causing outdoor activity to be that much more enjoyable, a local tradition known as the Tri-Tip Challenge lingers on my mind. The Tri-Tip Challenge is a series of three hikes up the three mountain peaks...
Road closures to be in place at busy northeast Fresno intersection
Caltrans is closing the southbound off-ramp on Highway 41 and Friant Road from 7 pm through 6 am for maintenance.
Sfvbj.com
Reagan Foundation Severs Ties with California Lutheran University
The Ronald Reagan Presidential Institute and Foundation has terminated a fellowship program it sponsored at California Lutheran University that funded scholarships for students entering the Master of Public Policy and Administration at the school. The Reagan-Gallegly Fellowship Program, which the Reagan Foundation created in support of the Elton and Janice...
New burger restaurant opens in northwest Fresno
There's a new place to grab a juicy burger in northwest Fresno. Hammy's Smash Burgers is located on Shaw and Blythe, right next to Party City.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Motorcycle Collision on Auberry Road Near SR-168 in Fresno County
A man was hospitalized following a recent car vs. motorcycle collision on Auberry Road in Fresno County. The crash occurred on the night of Saturday, October 22, 2022, on Auberry Road near SR-168, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Motorcycle Collision on Auberry Road in Fresno County.
Visitor restrictions in place for Porterville hospital
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A hospital in Porterville will have visitor restrictions in place to prevent to spread of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and Influenza. On Monday, officials with Sierra View Medical Center (SVMC) announced that visitation restrictions will be enforced to slow the spread of RSV and the flu. Starting immediately, visitors under the […]
syvnews.com
Empty Bowls fundraiser returns to in-person format with a flourish
Those involved with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County found time to celebrate the first in-person Empty Bowls fundraiser since 2019 Wednesday, while also acknowledging the challenges that lie ahead. The coronavirus pandemic disrupted the Empty Bowls fundraisers in 2020 and 2021, with a virtual event being held two years...
Falcon 9 rocket successfully launches Thursday from Vandenberg Space Force Base
A Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch Thursday evening at 6:14 p.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base.
Multiple rest areas reportedly closed throughout California
Truck drivers say the construction closures are forcing them to find other places to take a break, putting all drivers in potential danger.
Single-car rollover backs up traffic on Highway 101
California Highway Patrol reported a single-car rollover on Highway 101 southbound in Avila Beach around 3:39 p.m.
syvnews.com
Santa Maria-Bonita School District celebrates Red Ribbon Week
Elementary and junior high school students in Santa Maria are celebrating Red Ribbon Week through Friday, and the Santa Maria-Bonita School District has organized student dress-up days all week to commemorate the national campaign that aims to prevent drug and alcohol use among youth. Some students will be wearing their...
Why opossums are good for our community
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – If you see an opossum in your backyard, do not be concerned. According to Clovis Animal Services, opossums mean no harm. If you see opossums in your yard, it is a good thing in most cases. Experts say opossums eat a number of garden pests, rodents, and reptiles. They even can […]
Fire damages Visalia apartment complex
VISALIA, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A fire damaged a vacant apartment complex early Tuesday morning in Visalia, according to the Visalia Fire Department. Visalia Fire says at 3:17 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to an apartment fire in the 300 block of NW 3rd Avenue. Firefighters say they found a two-story apartment complex with heavy fire […]
