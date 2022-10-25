ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

whdh.com

Alleged shoplifter stabs clerk upon confrontation in North Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A person described as a shoplifter by police stabbed a store clerk in the shoulder Saturday night. MBTA Transit Police said a store clerk from a business on Causeway Street followed the alleged shoplifter into North Station at 10:30 p.m. Upon confrontation, the person stabbed the clerk in the shoulder.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Worcester Police seek public’s help to find missing girl

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing teen girl. They said Aniyah Moore, 14, did not return home from school Friday. She is 5’5” and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black leggings. Anyone with information...
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Boston police officer arrested following domestic violence incident

BOSTON — A Boston police officer is on administrative leave after she was arrested following a domestic incident involving a family member, according to the Boston Police Department. BPD officials said Roselyn LaCroix, who has been a Boston police officer since 2006, was arrested by fellow officers shortly after...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Police ID Man Killed in Dorchester Shooting

The man fatally shot earlier this month in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood has been identified, as police continue to investigate what happened. Christian Berryman, 19, of Dorchester, was shot and killed shortly after midnight on Tuesday, Oct. 4, according to Boston police. Officers responded for a report of a person shot...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police arrest man with loaded gun after traffic stop in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested a man on firearm charges after a traffic stop in Dorchester, officials said Sunday. BPD officers said they conducted a traffic stop Sunday afternoon after they observed a vehicle run a red light on Washington Street. After further investigation, police said, they identified the driver as 31-year-old Jamaal Marcelle of Dorchester and recovered a Keltec 380 with eight rounds of ammunition in the magazine.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police: 11-year-old reported missing has been found

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Boston have cancelled a Missing Person Alert after an 11-year-old child was safely located. The police department posted its update at 9:32 a.m. on Sunday to confirm Dioni Acosta had been found. No other details were released. — Originally posted at 11:35 p.m. on Saturday,...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

BREAKING: Shooting in Dorchester sends 1 to the hospital

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was shot in Dorchester Saturday night, Boston Police said. Police said the person was sent to a local hospital for care, but did not provide information on the seriousness of their injuries. While Erie Street is the preliminary address, police said, they are checking...
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Wareham Police seek person of interest in breaking and entering case

WAREHAM – Wareham Police is requesting the publics assistance identifying this male. This male is a person of interest in an active breaking and entering incident. If you know this male , have seen someone similar to this male , a male with matching clothing or can provide information leading to his identification. Please call WPD @ 508-295-1212 or Detective Kelsch @ 508-295-1204.
WAREHAM, MA
WPRI 12 News

At least 3 arrested after fight on Pembroke Avenue

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Multiple people were arrested following a fight on Pembroke Avenue in Providence early Saturday morning.   According to a report from Providence Police obtained by 12 News, one officer responded to the scene around 2:00 a.m. to find a group of people pushing each other on the porch of a house […]
whdh.com

State Police issue Silver Alert for missing 72-year-old woman

MONTAGUE, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 72-year-old woman from western Mass. who was traveling to Somerset, but never made it to her destination. Officials issued a Silver Alert for Joan Martin of Turners Falls after she was reportedly last...
MONTAGUE, MA
whdh.com

Easton police shoot a man wielding a knife and injure another resident

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Easton Police are investigating after an officer shot a man and injured another person, the chief said Saturday. Chief Keith Boone said Easton Police responded to a 911 call at 11:41 p.m. Friday on Central Street, where they said they found a man holding a knife. Boone said police drew their “service weapons,” with one firing the weapon, striking the man and “grazing” another resident.
EASTON, MA
CBS Boston

Hit-and-run in Methuen leaves man injured, suspect's car found in Lawrence

METHUEN -- A hit-and-run crash in Methuen injured a man on Saturday morning. Police said the car involved has since been found and they have identified a suspect. Officers initially responded to Broadway near Blake Street around 1:15 a.m. A 65-year-old Lawrence man was found injured under a parked car. He was taken to a nearby hospital but his current condition is unknown at this time. According to police, the driver was seen on surveillance video stopping his car, checking for damage, and driving away. The car was found on Margin Street in Lawrence. Police are still investigating and no charges have been released. 
METHUEN, MA
whdh.com

14-year-old boy with autism reported missing found safe

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police sought the public’s help Saturday to find a missing 14-year-old boy from South Boston with autism. At 5:08 p.m. police said they were canceling the alert, as Ernstoff had returned home safely. Joseph Ernstoff had last been seen Saturday at around 10:11 a.m. in...
BOSTON, MA

