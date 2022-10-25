Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Alleged shoplifter stabs clerk upon confrontation in North Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - A person described as a shoplifter by police stabbed a store clerk in the shoulder Saturday night. MBTA Transit Police said a store clerk from a business on Causeway Street followed the alleged shoplifter into North Station at 10:30 p.m. Upon confrontation, the person stabbed the clerk in the shoulder.
whdh.com
Worcester Police seek public’s help to find missing girl
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing teen girl. They said Aniyah Moore, 14, did not return home from school Friday. She is 5’5” and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black leggings. Anyone with information...
WCVB
Boston police officer arrested following domestic violence incident
BOSTON — A Boston police officer is on administrative leave after she was arrested following a domestic incident involving a family member, according to the Boston Police Department. BPD officials said Roselyn LaCroix, who has been a Boston police officer since 2006, was arrested by fellow officers shortly after...
whdh.com
Police respond to shooting in Dorchester, less than 8 hours after another left a victim in critical condition
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester, hours after another shooting in the neighborhood left a victim with serious injuries. Detectives could be seen sweeping part of Hancock Street for evidence Sunday morning as cruisers and police tape blocked off the road. Police were first...
whdh.com
Arrest made in connection with shooting death near Mall of New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police say they have made an arrest following the shooting death of a 45-year-old man in Manchester, New Hampshire. The Attorney General’s office announced the arrest of Tyrese Harris, 22, who is now facing second-degree murder charges in the death of Dzemal Cardakovic. In a...
nbcboston.com
Boston Police ID Man Killed in Dorchester Shooting
The man fatally shot earlier this month in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood has been identified, as police continue to investigate what happened. Christian Berryman, 19, of Dorchester, was shot and killed shortly after midnight on Tuesday, Oct. 4, according to Boston police. Officers responded for a report of a person shot...
whdh.com
Police arrest man with loaded gun after traffic stop in Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested a man on firearm charges after a traffic stop in Dorchester, officials said Sunday. BPD officers said they conducted a traffic stop Sunday afternoon after they observed a vehicle run a red light on Washington Street. After further investigation, police said, they identified the driver as 31-year-old Jamaal Marcelle of Dorchester and recovered a Keltec 380 with eight rounds of ammunition in the magazine.
whdh.com
Boston Police: 3 people shot on Hancock Street, hours after shooting a mile away leaves victim in critical condition
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Police now say three people were left with non-life threatening injuries after an early morning shooting in Dorchester, reported eight hours after a separate shooting two streets away. In an update, the police department said two men and a woman were wounded near 274 Hancock...
whdh.com
Police: Two people shot in Dorchester Sunday morning, hours after another left a victim in critical condition
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - At least two people were wounded after an early morning shooting in Dorchester, according to Boston Police, hours after another shooting in the neighborhood left a victim with serious injuries. Detectives could be seen sweeping part of Hancock Street for evidence Sunday morning as cruisers and...
whdh.com
Boston Police: 11-year-old reported missing has been found
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Boston have cancelled a Missing Person Alert after an 11-year-old child was safely located. The police department posted its update at 9:32 a.m. on Sunday to confirm Dioni Acosta had been found. No other details were released. — Originally posted at 11:35 p.m. on Saturday,...
whdh.com
BREAKING: Shooting in Dorchester sends 1 to the hospital
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was shot in Dorchester Saturday night, Boston Police said. Police said the person was sent to a local hospital for care, but did not provide information on the seriousness of their injuries. While Erie Street is the preliminary address, police said, they are checking...
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect in Connection to Ongoing Investigation in Dorchester
At about 10:55 AM on Sunday September 11, 2022, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) responded to a radio call for a person with a gun at the corner of Belden Street and Belden Square in Dorchester. On arrival, officers located an adult male victim who stated that he had...
capecod.com
Wareham Police seek person of interest in breaking and entering case
WAREHAM – Wareham Police is requesting the publics assistance identifying this male. This male is a person of interest in an active breaking and entering incident. If you know this male , have seen someone similar to this male , a male with matching clothing or can provide information leading to his identification. Please call WPD @ 508-295-1212 or Detective Kelsch @ 508-295-1204.
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Suspect on Firearm Charges After a Traffic Stop in Dorchester
At about 10:20 PM, on Friday, October 28, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police, conducted a traffic stop in the area of Harbor Point Boulevard, resulting in the firearm arrest of Donnelle Joyner, 27, of Boston. While on patrol, officers observed...
At least 3 arrested after fight on Pembroke Avenue
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Multiple people were arrested following a fight on Pembroke Avenue in Providence early Saturday morning. According to a report from Providence Police obtained by 12 News, one officer responded to the scene around 2:00 a.m. to find a group of people pushing each other on the porch of a house […]
whdh.com
State Police issue Silver Alert for missing 72-year-old woman
MONTAGUE, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 72-year-old woman from western Mass. who was traveling to Somerset, but never made it to her destination. Officials issued a Silver Alert for Joan Martin of Turners Falls after she was reportedly last...
18-year-old arrested for assault + battery with intent to rob a woman in South Boston
Universal Hub reports that Tykarie Challenger, 18, was held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing for allegedly attempting to rob a woman at knifepoint and punching her in the head near K Street in South Boston. Challenger was arraigned in South Boston Municipal Court today on charges of armed assault...
whdh.com
Easton police shoot a man wielding a knife and injure another resident
EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Easton Police are investigating after an officer shot a man and injured another person, the chief said Saturday. Chief Keith Boone said Easton Police responded to a 911 call at 11:41 p.m. Friday on Central Street, where they said they found a man holding a knife. Boone said police drew their “service weapons,” with one firing the weapon, striking the man and “grazing” another resident.
Hit-and-run in Methuen leaves man injured, suspect's car found in Lawrence
METHUEN -- A hit-and-run crash in Methuen injured a man on Saturday morning. Police said the car involved has since been found and they have identified a suspect. Officers initially responded to Broadway near Blake Street around 1:15 a.m. A 65-year-old Lawrence man was found injured under a parked car. He was taken to a nearby hospital but his current condition is unknown at this time. According to police, the driver was seen on surveillance video stopping his car, checking for damage, and driving away. The car was found on Margin Street in Lawrence. Police are still investigating and no charges have been released.
whdh.com
14-year-old boy with autism reported missing found safe
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police sought the public’s help Saturday to find a missing 14-year-old boy from South Boston with autism. At 5:08 p.m. police said they were canceling the alert, as Ernstoff had returned home safely. Joseph Ernstoff had last been seen Saturday at around 10:11 a.m. in...
