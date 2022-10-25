LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Election day is right around the corner, and one local organization will be providing transportation for those who need it. On November 8th, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and people with NAACP Lawton will be driving people to the polls from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

