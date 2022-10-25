Read full article on original website
Fort Sill hosted “A Day in the Life of a Soldier”, in an effort to help with missed recruiting goals
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s no secret that the Army missed their recruiting goals. In an effort to help, today Fort Sill hosted “A Day in the Life of a Soldier” for Moore High School students. They were able to have a hands on experience with some...
“Chopped” style event kicks off Altus Wellness Symposium
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - A two-day Wellness Symposium kicked off in Altus Wednesday, starting with a special cooking event. Grill Masters from across the area competed in a challenge in the style of the TV show “Chopped.”. Afterward, the event went inside the Altus Community Center, as attendees heard...
Medwatch: 23 nurses named March of Dimes finalist
October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, and Comanche County Memorial Hospital wants families to know they aren’t alone and there is support. A team at Comanche County Memorial Hospital and the Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma work together to give patients the quickest and most comprehensive plan once someone has an abnormal screening for breast cancer.
Gubernatorial Forum on Agriculture held at the Comanche County Fairgrounds
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Farm Bureau and Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association held a gubernatorial candidate forum on Tuesday at the Comanche County Fairgrounds in the Prairie Building. The forum was moderated by the Director of Farm Programming for the Radio Oklahoma Ag Network. Incumbent Republican candidate Governor Kevin...
Cameron University to begin enrollment for Spring 2023
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University has announced the beginning of open enrollment for the Spring 2023 semester, starting on Monday, Oct. 31. According to Cameron University officials, all students already admitted to the CU who are currently seeking a degree must meet with an academic advisor to go over their current degree requirements and progress before enrolling.
Interview: Ellipsis founder discusses 3rd Annual Park-O-Treat
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Ellipsis, a local organization, is hosting their 3rd annual Park-O-Treat event at Elmer Thomas Park this weekend. 7News spoke with Joslyn Wood, president and founder of Ellipsis, about the annual Park-O-Treat, how the organization affects the community, and what drove Wood to create the group. Wood...
NAACP Lawton to provide rides to the polls on Election Day
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Election day is right around the corner, and one local organization will be providing transportation for those who need it. On November 8th, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and people with NAACP Lawton will be driving people to the polls from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Lawton artist creates painting for USPS stamp
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Stamps with ties to Lawton will soon be flying around the country, after a local artist was chosen by the postal service. Robert Peterson’s had a big year, he was added to four permanent national museum collections and now has painted the 46th stamp in the USPS Black Heritage stamp series.
Walters and Cotton County residents sparingly use new 911 system
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Emergency officials say Cotton County residents are not using the new 9-1-1 system and are asking that they start calling. Police Chief Phillip Wolfenbarger started 30 days after the new system was put in. He says he has spent the last year in office directing people to call 9-1-1.
Governor Kevin Stitt addresses concerns of rural Oklahoma
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Stitt paid a visit to Cache to meet with local representatives and community members. Many people said this was their first time ever meeting a governor. They said they couldn’t remember the last time anyone in that position had visited Cache. That’s why most...
Gov. Stitt recognizes new veteran legislation at ceremonial signing in Lawton
LPD needs your help finding the suspect in this image, who they believe was involved in a shooting early Wednesday morning. A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. New photos released in OSBI investigation near Harrah. Updated: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:43 PM CST. The Oklahoma...
Agreement allows Lawton Animal Welfare to re-home animals for Walters
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An agreement approved by Lawton City Council at Tuesday’s meeting will allow Lawton Animal Welfare to continue providing services to the City of Walters. Lawton already provided euthanasia to Walters for animals that couldn’t be adopted out. This mutual contract will let Lawton re-home the...
Multiple Duncan Public Schools lockdown due to nearby police pursuit
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple suspects were taken into custody after officials with Duncan Public Schools were forced to lockdown three campuses on Thursday, due to an incident in a home near Duncan Middle School. According to a Facebook message from Duncan Public schools, the lockdown began a little before...
Meet the candidates running for OK House District 64
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The race for Oklahoma House of Representatives District 64 is on, with three candidates campaigning to earn your vote. About 34,000 people in Comanche County, mostly in the Lawton area, are represented by the seat. Newcomer Zachary Walls is running as an Independent to unseat Republican Representative Rande Worthen, who’s been in the position for several years.
Truck crashes into Lawton home, injuring one
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - At least one person was hurt when a truck crashed into a Lawton home on 53rd and Meadow Brook Drive, just before 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon. We haven’t confirmed any details with Lawton Police Department, however, witnesses told our photographer on the scene that an ambulance took the driver of that truck to the hospital.
Interview: Cowboys and Pies representative discusses upcoming event
CENTRAL HIGH, Okla. (KSWO) - If you’re a fan of cowboys and sweets, you won’t want to miss Cowboys and Pies happening next weekend. 7News spoke with Ron Secoy, the event coordinator and cowboy poet, about the upcoming event and what the community can expect. The event takes...
Wichita Falls Faith Mission offers work program to help clients get back on their feet
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For more than six decades, the folks running the Wichita Falls Faith Mission have been helping those less fortunate get back on their feet, in hopes of living a full and sober life. In an added effort to ensure that happens to those walking through the doors of the Faith Mission, […]
Lawton mom bring awareness to Achondroplasia
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - October is Dwarfism awareness month and one mom here in Lawton wants to share her son’s story. Izaiah Gratts is 9 years old, he was diagnosed with Achondroplasia, a type of dwarfism, when he just 4 months old. As the mother of a son with...
Alternate location proposed for new transit center in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The location of the Lawton Area Transit System’s new transit center location is still up in the air. LATS General Manager Ryan Landers presented an alternate location to Lawton City Council members at a Transit Trust Meeting Tuesday afternoon. People who ride the bus are...
New Brunch Eatery Coming to Lawton, Oklahoma
Lawton received some great and yummy news last week when it was announced that Viridian Coffee Co. would be bringing Hatch to town!. This is great news for Lawton because we will FINALLY have the perfect place to eat brunch. If you haven't had Hatch yet, then you need to stop by the next time you're in Oklahoma City or near Tulsa. Hatch currently has locations open in Automobile Alley and Chisholm Creek, along with a location up in Jenks.
