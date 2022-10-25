ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calabasas, CA

beckersasc.com

3 medical office building sales this week

From an Indianapolis medical office building to an Idaho hospital building, here are three medical office building sales Becker's has reported on in the last week. 1. A regional investment group purchased a 44,000-square-foot Indianapolis medical office building. 2. A Los Angeles medical office building was sold to Agora Realty...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
theregistrysocal.com

Limoneira Company Sells 17-Acre Residential Development Site in Santa Paula, Calif. for $8MM

SANTA PAULA, Calif. – Limoneira Company (the “Company” or “Limoneira”) (Nasdaq: LMNR), a diversified citrus growing, packing, selling and marketing company with related agribusiness activities and real estate development operations, today announced it has closed the sale of its previously announced 17-acre property in Santa Paula, California to Limoneira Lewis Community Builders, LLC (“LLCB”) for $8 million in cash proceeds. LLCB is the Company’s 50%/50% real estate development joint venture with The Lewis Group of Companies (“Lewis”) to develop the Company’s East Area I real estate development project, referred to as Harvest at Limoneira. The 17-acre property is expected to be used by a new joint venture between LLCB and the Company to develop an additional 200 or more residential units within Harvest at Limoneira.
SANTA PAULA, CA
signalscv.com

Spectrum announces 2 sales totaling $18.4 million

Spectrum Commercial Real Estate Inc. recently completed a pair of local commercial real estate transactions totaling $18.4 million, the company announced in a pair of prepared statements. Senior Vice President Matt Sreden of Spectrum announced the off-market sale of a landmark office building located at 25101 The Old Road, Santa...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Marijuana company sued for not making customers high enough

A California cannabis company is being sued by two local consumers for allegedly lying about the potency of its products. Jasper Centeno of Long Beach and Blake Wilson of Fresno filed a lawsuit in state court last week accusing DreamFields Brands of false advertising, intentional misrepresentation and unjust enrichment, among other charges. At issue in the case is how much Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is contained in DreamFields' Jeeter pre-roll products. THC is the chemical found in cannabis that gives users a high. DreamFields markets its products as having higher than average levels of THC, but an independent laboratory test found the pre-rolls do not have...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Gov. Gavin Newsom goes to Fullerton to open homelessness command center

Teresa Posada has a lot to celebrate; it's the 85-year-old's birthday and she just moved into a new home.After years of struggling with homelessness, she finally decided to reach out for help after a stranger tried to break into her car as she was sleeping inside."What am I going to do if he gets in?" she said. "He's probably going to take the car and kill me."Gov. Gavin Newsom was in Orange County Thursday for the opening of the new HOPE (Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement) Center in Fullerton. It took 6 years to finally complete the $36 million unified...
FULLERTON, CA
pasadenanow.com

Paseo Colorado Mall Bought in Foreclosure Sale Monday

[Updated] A Canadian developer bought The Paseo shopping center in downtown Pasadena on Monday in a foreclosure sale after its owner defaulted on a loan, according to real estate news site The Real Deal. The Onni Group of Vancouver paid $103 million through a foreclosure, according to a Monday release...
PASADENA, CA
beckersasc.com

DISC Surgery Center administrator recognized as ASC leader of the year

Karen Reiter, RN, administrator of DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach (Calif.) was named OR Manager's ASC Leader of the Year. The award recognizes leaders who wear many hats and take an active role in advancing their ASCs, according to an Oct. 27 news release from DISC Sports & Spine Center. In 2022, Ms. Reiter and her team are slated to provide care to about 900 spine surgery patients.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Trio charged in $3.4 million home improvement loan scam

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has announced that three people have been charged in a 159-count complaint with identity theft, grand theft and residential burglary in a home improvement loan scam that cost lenders $3.4 million. “This alleged scheme preyed on low-income homeowners, many of whom were...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Courthouse News Service

Switched at birth: Hospital, Ventura County draw lawsuit over 1960 mix-up

VENTURA, Calif. (CN) — On Aug. 17, 1960, two women gave birth, to Violet Marquez and Elizabeth Vera, 16 minutes apart at Ventura County Medical Center (then known as General Hospital of Ventura County). Sixty-two years later, the event has drawn a lawsuit: The two babies were accidentally switched at the hospital, and Marquez was raised by Ramona Pena, Vera's biological mom. Vera was raised by Martha Medina, Marquez's biological mom.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood home prices falling as recession fears widen

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The tide is turning as Inglewood homeowners are lowering prices on their homes as fears of a recession widen. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic it was truly a “sellers” market as homeowners commanded top prices for their homes as inventory became scarce. Now with...
INGLEWOOD, CA
aidshealth.org

Supervisor Kathryn Barger ‘AWOL on STDs,’ says New AHF Ad

In an advocacy ad set to run Sunday, October 30 in the Pasadena Star-News, AHF faults L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger for doing very little on public health and sexually transmitted diseases since taking office; her 5th Supervisorial District now has some of the highest rates of syphilis, gonorrhea, Chlamydia and monkeypox.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

