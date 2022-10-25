Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Pocket-Friendly Places To Eat In Malibu LA That Won't Break The BankLet's Eat LAMalibu, CA
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
National Sandwich DayPeter DillsPasadena, CA
Related
beckersasc.com
3 medical office building sales this week
From an Indianapolis medical office building to an Idaho hospital building, here are three medical office building sales Becker's has reported on in the last week. 1. A regional investment group purchased a 44,000-square-foot Indianapolis medical office building. 2. A Los Angeles medical office building was sold to Agora Realty...
theregistrysocal.com
Limoneira Company Sells 17-Acre Residential Development Site in Santa Paula, Calif. for $8MM
SANTA PAULA, Calif. – Limoneira Company (the “Company” or “Limoneira”) (Nasdaq: LMNR), a diversified citrus growing, packing, selling and marketing company with related agribusiness activities and real estate development operations, today announced it has closed the sale of its previously announced 17-acre property in Santa Paula, California to Limoneira Lewis Community Builders, LLC (“LLCB”) for $8 million in cash proceeds. LLCB is the Company’s 50%/50% real estate development joint venture with The Lewis Group of Companies (“Lewis”) to develop the Company’s East Area I real estate development project, referred to as Harvest at Limoneira. The 17-acre property is expected to be used by a new joint venture between LLCB and the Company to develop an additional 200 or more residential units within Harvest at Limoneira.
This is the best Cheeseburger in California
Thick and juicy, thin and crispy, slapped between a fluffy bun and topped with melting cheese—there's nothing like the perfect cheeseburger. Cheeseburgers are one of California's most wondrous inventions!
This California City Is The Most Expensive Place For Fast Food In The U.S
Four California cities are included in MoneyGeek's top 10 list.
signalscv.com
Spectrum announces 2 sales totaling $18.4 million
Spectrum Commercial Real Estate Inc. recently completed a pair of local commercial real estate transactions totaling $18.4 million, the company announced in a pair of prepared statements. Senior Vice President Matt Sreden of Spectrum announced the off-market sale of a landmark office building located at 25101 The Old Road, Santa...
foxla.com
These are the worst California cities for renters looking for a starter home
LOS ANGELES - California is an expensive place - this we know. With that being said, inflation and the current state of the economy aren't helping either, driving the cost of land and building materials higher than ever. It isn't the best news for people looking to purchase a starter...
Marijuana company sued for not making customers high enough
A California cannabis company is being sued by two local consumers for allegedly lying about the potency of its products. Jasper Centeno of Long Beach and Blake Wilson of Fresno filed a lawsuit in state court last week accusing DreamFields Brands of false advertising, intentional misrepresentation and unjust enrichment, among other charges. At issue in the case is how much Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is contained in DreamFields' Jeeter pre-roll products. THC is the chemical found in cannabis that gives users a high. DreamFields markets its products as having higher than average levels of THC, but an independent laboratory test found the pre-rolls do not have...
Gov. Gavin Newsom goes to Fullerton to open homelessness command center
Teresa Posada has a lot to celebrate; it's the 85-year-old's birthday and she just moved into a new home.After years of struggling with homelessness, she finally decided to reach out for help after a stranger tried to break into her car as she was sleeping inside."What am I going to do if he gets in?" she said. "He's probably going to take the car and kill me."Gov. Gavin Newsom was in Orange County Thursday for the opening of the new HOPE (Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement) Center in Fullerton. It took 6 years to finally complete the $36 million unified...
Man builds elaborate homeless encampment on Hollywood sidewalk
A man set up an elaborate homeless encampment -- a makeshift wooden shed -- in Hollywood. The man says he's trying to survive homelessness with a different approach.
theregistrysocal.com
The Swig Company Purchases 96,000 SQFT Office Building in Los Angeles for $48MM
(EDITOR’S NOTE: According to a third quarter earnings report from Kilroy Realty (the seller), the property was sold for $48 million, or about $499 per square foot in late August. However, information regarding pricing was only just released.) Los Angeles, CA — Newmark announces it has arranged the sale...
pasadenanow.com
Paseo Colorado Mall Bought in Foreclosure Sale Monday
[Updated] A Canadian developer bought The Paseo shopping center in downtown Pasadena on Monday in a foreclosure sale after its owner defaulted on a loan, according to real estate news site The Real Deal. The Onni Group of Vancouver paid $103 million through a foreclosure, according to a Monday release...
capitalandmain.com
In High Poverty L.A. Neighborhoods, the Poor Pay More for Internet Service That Delivers Less
A recent study by the California Community Foundation and Digital Equity Los Angeles laid out the stark differences in pricing and availability of internet services from two of L.A. County’s internet service providers — dominant ISP Charter Spectrum and Frontier. In the San Fernando Valley, Charter Spectrum offers...
beckersasc.com
DISC Surgery Center administrator recognized as ASC leader of the year
Karen Reiter, RN, administrator of DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach (Calif.) was named OR Manager's ASC Leader of the Year. The award recognizes leaders who wear many hats and take an active role in advancing their ASCs, according to an Oct. 27 news release from DISC Sports & Spine Center. In 2022, Ms. Reiter and her team are slated to provide care to about 900 spine surgery patients.
DNA evidence frees California man imprisoned for decades
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — A man who spent more than 38 years behind bars for a 1983 murder and two attempted murders has been released from a California prison after long-untested DNA evidence pointed to a different person, the Los Angeles County district attorney said Friday. The...
3 people charged for SoCal ID theft, home improvement loan scam
Three people were arrested Thursday for allegedly orchestrating a wide-ranging identity theft and home improvement loan scam that prosecutors contend bilked lenders out of $3.4 million. Norbertas Sinica, 37, of Thousand Oaks, Selena Garcia, 27, of Riverside, and Kelliams S. Chavistad, 42, of Long Beach, are scheduled to be arraigned...
COVID-Positive Hospitalizations Climb Above 400 Again in LA County
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals rose back over the 400 mark again Friday as health officials again urged people to get vaccinated and boosted to prevent a winter strain on the health care system.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Trio charged in $3.4 million home improvement loan scam
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has announced that three people have been charged in a 159-count complaint with identity theft, grand theft and residential burglary in a home improvement loan scam that cost lenders $3.4 million. “This alleged scheme preyed on low-income homeowners, many of whom were...
Courthouse News Service
Switched at birth: Hospital, Ventura County draw lawsuit over 1960 mix-up
VENTURA, Calif. (CN) — On Aug. 17, 1960, two women gave birth, to Violet Marquez and Elizabeth Vera, 16 minutes apart at Ventura County Medical Center (then known as General Hospital of Ventura County). Sixty-two years later, the event has drawn a lawsuit: The two babies were accidentally switched at the hospital, and Marquez was raised by Ramona Pena, Vera's biological mom. Vera was raised by Martha Medina, Marquez's biological mom.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood home prices falling as recession fears widen
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The tide is turning as Inglewood homeowners are lowering prices on their homes as fears of a recession widen. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic it was truly a “sellers” market as homeowners commanded top prices for their homes as inventory became scarce. Now with...
aidshealth.org
Supervisor Kathryn Barger ‘AWOL on STDs,’ says New AHF Ad
In an advocacy ad set to run Sunday, October 30 in the Pasadena Star-News, AHF faults L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger for doing very little on public health and sexually transmitted diseases since taking office; her 5th Supervisorial District now has some of the highest rates of syphilis, gonorrhea, Chlamydia and monkeypox.
Comments / 0