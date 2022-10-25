ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcloud, OK

McLoud Man Spreads Joy Every Morning

 2 days ago
Most people need a little pick me up in the morning and for the students and parents at McLoud Elementary School, Carl Foster provides that pick me up.

Every morning before the sun comes up, Foster is out waving and greeting the kids with a good morning as they arrive at school.

“I was down here waiting for my nieces to go by so I could wave at them, then it started waving at everybody,” said Foster.

“Carl waves at the kids every morning, like from the beginning of school he’s always waved at the kids when we came,” said McLoud Early Childhood kindergarten teacher Brianne Adams.

The joy he spreads every morning was really his way of dealing with his own pain. About a year ago he and his wife were in the process of moving to Oklahoma to care for his wife’s ailing sister.

“On the second trip from Oregon, my wife passed away,” said Foster.

That was in August of last year, but he picked up the pieces and continued the move to care for his sister-in-law until her passing 5 months later.

Foster lives across the street from the school, so every morning he gets dressed up in a different costume to greet the students as they start their day.

“It’s not just the little kids it’s the big kids too,” said Foster.

Neighbors started donating costumes for his morning greetings, and when he went to the McLoud Fire Department for a costume, they decided to join him for his morning wave.

“I think my favorite one was the one today where he dressed up as a firefighter,” said first grade student Scarlett Freeman.

“It definitely gives a very positive start for the day; I know everyone looks forward to it,” said McLoud Early Childhood kindergarten teacher Mindy Smith.

Foster has received thank you cards from the kids, and not one for attention, he’s become somewhat of a local celebrity.

“Just a regular old guy. It warms the heart to see the kids smile,” said Foster

Mr. Foster says come rain, shine, or cold weather, when the kids are in school, he will be outside greeting and spreading joy.

