Belpre, OH

WTAP

Downtown PKB gets new banners honoring hometown heroes

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - If you have driven through downtown Parkersburg, you may have seen new decorations honoring some hometown heroes. The Adopt–A–Banner program is a way to publicly honor our hometown heroes. The program honors those that have served and those who are actively serving in any...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

DuPont Donates to the Children’s Listening Place

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - DuPont donated snacks and drinks to the Children’s Listening Place. The Children’s Listening Place helps children who suffered from abuse. Greg Collins talked about how the snack drive Darliss Eichhorn led at DuPont helps the kids. Collins said, “She reaches out to the employees...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Fox, John (Bruce)

John (Bruce) Fox of Vienna, West Virginia, departed this life at his home of complications of diabetes and heart failure on October 23, 2022. Bruce was born October 25, 1941, at Cleveland Polytechnic Hospital, Cleveland, Ohio, to the late John B. Fox and Ruth Thelma Fox of Smithville, West Virginia.
VIENNA, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

‘On fire:‘ Community meets new Artsbridge director

PARKERSBURG — The Chamber of Commerce of the Mid-Ohio Valley debuted Lyndsay Dennis as the new executive director of Artsbridge at a welcome and meet event on Tuesday. Dennis was born and raised in Belpre, where she still lives. She graduated from Belpre High School and went on to take classes at Washington State Community College and DeVry University before earning her Associates in Accounting.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

West Virginia House of Delegates 11th District: Meet the Candidates

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One race people in the Mid-Ohio Valley will be voting on in the Midterm election is for a seat in the West Virginia House of Delegates in the 11th District. First time candidate Republican Bob Fehrenbacher is running against Democrat Harry Deitzler. Fehrenbacher: “I understand what...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County Magistrate Court

PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Oct. 21-23: • Jerrell Edward Harrison, 1635 Vogel Ave., Columbus, was arraigned on charges of possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) with intent to deliver and transporting a controlled substance and released on $150,000 bond. •...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Washington State Comm. College holds forum on Constitution

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Phi Theta Kappa group at Washington State Community College came together to inform the public on the Constitution. The group holds this discussion every year to continue to inform those in the Washington State Community College about the document. Phi Theta Kappa advisor and business...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Wood Co. Schools Renewal Levy is back on the ballot

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Schools Renewal Levy is back on the ballot, and it could help many areas of need for the school district. Officials say that this levy will allow for additional positions including school nurses, counselors, resource teachers and more. As well as making wages...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Parmiter, Alvin B.

Alvin B. Parmiter, 83, of Marietta, died Tuesday, October 25, 2022, in Marietta. He was born on June 17, 1939, in Muskingum County, Ohio, to the late Alvin B. and Rose Vulcano Parmiter. Alvin graduated from M&M High School in 1957 and was a 1958 graduate of Tri-State College. He...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Local man is arrested for a string of crimes

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One man was arrested on Wednesday after a string of alleged crimes - all of which happened in a timespan of an hour and a half. Officers first responded after a woman claimed she had been assaulted. Parkersburg Police Chief Board said the woman told officers...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Cline, William Cecil

William Cecil Cline, 63, of Marietta, OH, passed away October 22, 2022, at Highland Oaks Health Center in McConnelsville, OH, with the compassionate care of Shriver’s Hospice. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
MARIETTA, OH
WHIZ

First Baptist Church Will Hold Food and Clothing Giveaway

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Ohio – As budgets become tighter, Muskingum County is fortunate to have organizations that care enough to provide support to those who may find themselves in need. South Zanesville’s First Baptist Church Pastor David Nuhfer discussed a couple of events the church will be hosting later this...
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH
WTAP

Early voting has started in West Virginia

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Registered voters in Wood County can visit the Judge Black Annex, which is across from the Blennerhassett Hotel, to participate in early voting. Other sites will be available for early voting next week. County Clerk Mark Rhodes talked about the advantage of early voting. Rhodes said,...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Coe, Roger L. “Bud”

Roger L. “Bud” Coe, 80, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Tuesday, October 25th, 2022, at his residence with family by his side. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, in 1942. A son of the late Sherwood Coe and Ethel (Lowther) Coe. Bud was a proud worker at O’Ames...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Brant, Deborah Ann (Deem)

It grieves us to announce that Deborah Ann (Deem) Brant, 68, of Marietta, Ohio passed away in her home on October 17, 2022, due to natural causes. Deborah was born to Richard and Shirley Deem in Uhrichsville, Ohio, on December 22, 1953. She graduated from Fort Frye High School in 1973.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Karcher, Margaret “Peggy” Jewel

Margaret “Peggy” Jewel Karcher, 95, of Marietta, OH, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Arbors of Marietta. She was born on December 12, 1926, in Marietta, OH, to the late Walter and Helen Pfaff Power. Peggy was a member of the VFW #5108, American Legion #64...
MARIETTA, OH

