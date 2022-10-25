PARKERSBURG — The Chamber of Commerce of the Mid-Ohio Valley debuted Lyndsay Dennis as the new executive director of Artsbridge at a welcome and meet event on Tuesday. Dennis was born and raised in Belpre, where she still lives. She graduated from Belpre High School and went on to take classes at Washington State Community College and DeVry University before earning her Associates in Accounting.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO