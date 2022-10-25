Read full article on original website
WTAP
Downtown PKB gets new banners honoring hometown heroes
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - If you have driven through downtown Parkersburg, you may have seen new decorations honoring some hometown heroes. The Adopt–A–Banner program is a way to publicly honor our hometown heroes. The program honors those that have served and those who are actively serving in any...
WTAP
DuPont Donates to the Children’s Listening Place
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - DuPont donated snacks and drinks to the Children’s Listening Place. The Children’s Listening Place helps children who suffered from abuse. Greg Collins talked about how the snack drive Darliss Eichhorn led at DuPont helps the kids. Collins said, “She reaches out to the employees...
WTAP
Obituary: Fox, John (Bruce)
John (Bruce) Fox of Vienna, West Virginia, departed this life at his home of complications of diabetes and heart failure on October 23, 2022. Bruce was born October 25, 1941, at Cleveland Polytechnic Hospital, Cleveland, Ohio, to the late John B. Fox and Ruth Thelma Fox of Smithville, West Virginia.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
‘On fire:‘ Community meets new Artsbridge director
PARKERSBURG — The Chamber of Commerce of the Mid-Ohio Valley debuted Lyndsay Dennis as the new executive director of Artsbridge at a welcome and meet event on Tuesday. Dennis was born and raised in Belpre, where she still lives. She graduated from Belpre High School and went on to take classes at Washington State Community College and DeVry University before earning her Associates in Accounting.
WTAP
West Virginia House of Delegates 11th District: Meet the Candidates
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One race people in the Mid-Ohio Valley will be voting on in the Midterm election is for a seat in the West Virginia House of Delegates in the 11th District. First time candidate Republican Bob Fehrenbacher is running against Democrat Harry Deitzler. Fehrenbacher: “I understand what...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County Magistrate Court
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Oct. 21-23: • Jerrell Edward Harrison, 1635 Vogel Ave., Columbus, was arraigned on charges of possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) with intent to deliver and transporting a controlled substance and released on $150,000 bond. •...
WTAP
Arts and entertainment events happening October 27th-30rd across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org. Thursday, October 27th. 2nd Annual Teen Halloween Scavenger Hunt @ South Parkersburg Library. WesBanco Art Display 9 AM...
WTAP
Washington State Comm. College holds forum on Constitution
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Phi Theta Kappa group at Washington State Community College came together to inform the public on the Constitution. The group holds this discussion every year to continue to inform those in the Washington State Community College about the document. Phi Theta Kappa advisor and business...
WTAP
Wood Co. Schools Renewal Levy is back on the ballot
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Schools Renewal Levy is back on the ballot, and it could help many areas of need for the school district. Officials say that this levy will allow for additional positions including school nurses, counselors, resource teachers and more. As well as making wages...
WTAP
Obituary: Parmiter, Alvin B.
Alvin B. Parmiter, 83, of Marietta, died Tuesday, October 25, 2022, in Marietta. He was born on June 17, 1939, in Muskingum County, Ohio, to the late Alvin B. and Rose Vulcano Parmiter. Alvin graduated from M&M High School in 1957 and was a 1958 graduate of Tri-State College. He...
WTAP
Local man is arrested for a string of crimes
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One man was arrested on Wednesday after a string of alleged crimes - all of which happened in a timespan of an hour and a half. Officers first responded after a woman claimed she had been assaulted. Parkersburg Police Chief Board said the woman told officers...
WTAP
Obituary: Cline, William Cecil
William Cecil Cline, 63, of Marietta, OH, passed away October 22, 2022, at Highland Oaks Health Center in McConnelsville, OH, with the compassionate care of Shriver’s Hospice. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WHIZ
First Baptist Church Will Hold Food and Clothing Giveaway
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Ohio – As budgets become tighter, Muskingum County is fortunate to have organizations that care enough to provide support to those who may find themselves in need. South Zanesville’s First Baptist Church Pastor David Nuhfer discussed a couple of events the church will be hosting later this...
WTAP
Deadline for Parkersburg Salvation Army’s Thanksgiving meal program is approaching
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Salvation Army is making sure everyone can have a homemade Thanksgiving dinner. You can either register to pick up a meal or for a meal to be delivered to you. The meal will include ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, and more. Captain Marjorie...
WTAP
Early voting has started in West Virginia
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Registered voters in Wood County can visit the Judge Black Annex, which is across from the Blennerhassett Hotel, to participate in early voting. Other sites will be available for early voting next week. County Clerk Mark Rhodes talked about the advantage of early voting. Rhodes said,...
WTAP
Obituary: Coe, Roger L. “Bud”
Roger L. “Bud” Coe, 80, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Tuesday, October 25th, 2022, at his residence with family by his side. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, in 1942. A son of the late Sherwood Coe and Ethel (Lowther) Coe. Bud was a proud worker at O’Ames...
WTAP
Obituary: Brant, Deborah Ann (Deem)
It grieves us to announce that Deborah Ann (Deem) Brant, 68, of Marietta, Ohio passed away in her home on October 17, 2022, due to natural causes. Deborah was born to Richard and Shirley Deem in Uhrichsville, Ohio, on December 22, 1953. She graduated from Fort Frye High School in 1973.
WTAP
Gov. Jim Justice awards funding for Public Resource Officer in Blennerhassett Middle School
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has awarded Jackson Middle School, Williamstown High School, Blennerhassett Middle School and other schools throughout Vienna funding for Public Resource Officers. This will continue to allow officers to act as mentors and educate the youth on topics such as drug and...
WTAP
Obituary: Karcher, Margaret “Peggy” Jewel
Margaret “Peggy” Jewel Karcher, 95, of Marietta, OH, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Arbors of Marietta. She was born on December 12, 1926, in Marietta, OH, to the late Walter and Helen Pfaff Power. Peggy was a member of the VFW #5108, American Legion #64...
WSAZ
Wilkesville, Ohio neighbors face nearly 17-mile round trip commute to get mail
WILKESVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - A special trip to the post office means traveling great lengths for Wilkesville residents like Chuck Brown. Brown says for as long as he’s lived in the area, he would only have to drive about two blocks to get to the Wilkesville Post Office in Ohio.
